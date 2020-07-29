Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Many Clifton residents joined with their Weston neighbors on July 18, to celebrate Pioneer Day. Our family members who were in attendance commented that the fireworks finale was “the best we have EVER seen!” Yay for Weston!
Alex Winward, son of Bryan and Margaret, has received an update on his LDS mission call. Instead of beginning his mission in Melbourne, Australia, which is where his original call was to, he will begin in August in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our foreign-assigned missionaries aren’t receiving their Visa’s yet because of Covid-19, so they are being assigned missions in the states for the time being.
Congratulations to Caselyn Blanchard, daughter of Kurt and Rebecca Blanchard. She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Saturday, July 25.
August is just days away. I read that if 2020 were a drink, it would be a colonoscopy prep, and if it were an ice cream truck, the only flavor choice would be Liver and Onions! Everyone have a great week, and stay safe!
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Melissa Wolfley and Kenneth Hugie were sealed in the Logan Temple on Sat., July 18, with a reception that evening held in the Riverdale church. Melissa is the daughter of Janna and the late William Wolfley, and Kenneth is the son of Diane and Calvin Hugie, of Preston.
Rachel Barton, 16, daughter of Michael and Dixie Barton, said she was ”… kinda surprised and excited to be on the youth committee for girl’s camp for the Preston North Stake. It was fun to see how they planned it.” Her station was Balancing on the Rock. “My partner and I let the participants struggle on the rock first and then we showed them how to balance on it working together as a team,” she said. Her favorite station was the Maze of Life because it symbolized holding on to the Iron Rod, an analogy for scriptures found in the Book of Mormon. “I learned to trust in the Lord, and keep holding on,” she said.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Darin and Audrie Dransfield and family recently moved from further up Cub River Canyon into their newly built home in the Cub River Ranches area. One of their daughters, Sarah, has been serving a mission in Canada for six months. Her first area was in a little tiny place, Lake of the Woods, part of the Manitoba Province. It is a First Nation Reservation, with a population of about 200. She just had a transfer to the suburb of London in the Winnepeg area and was called to be a Sister Training Leader there. “She’s really enjoying her mission and doing a great job,” reports her mother. “She has a positive attitude about the changes that are needed to make missionary work possible and successful under the current restrictions.” Sarah’s mission president allows two phone calls home a week, while missionaries are under quarantine conditions. “Sarah calls at least once, but is often too happily busy for a second call!” said Audrie.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Sydnie Thain, who was recently named the fourth runner up in the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) competition for Franklin County, said she enjoyed the relationships she developed through participating. To prepare she did a lot of mock interviews, walked around the house practicing good posture and presentation as well as polishing her talent, a fitness acro dance to the music “Make Way” by Aloe Blacc.
“I was happy to hear my name called, as I put in a lot of hard work in preparing for it and it paid off. Also, so I could continue associating with the other girls I met there.” She also received the Open Heart Award. Her duties will include riding in parades and service projects. The senior at West Side High School plans to graduate from West Side High School, attend the University of Utah to be a doctor, studying to be either a cardiovascular or pediatric surgeon, go on a mission, then return for more college. She is the daughter of Stefanie Kent and Shane Thain of Weston.
The 24th of July celebration held on Sat., July 18, was a success reported Janie Vahsholtzz, chairman, with over 100 men, women and children participating in the 1-mile, 5K race. Winners received gift certificates from Woodward’s Country Store as they crossed the finish line. Among the fun was an airplane candy drop manned by Brennen Campbell of Weston, races for children to pull money taped to the back of six sheep and two greased pig chases. For dinner, Weston residents Tad and Sheena Seamons, owners of Tad’s Customer Cuts in Weston, the city park. The Ashby Family of Weston provided a Shoot-Out at Woodward’s Country Store. The Rough Stock Band performed with Brieley Bauman of Weston singing the National Anthem prior to the fireworks. Janie thanks her committee members: Angela Beckstead, Becca Martin, Brittany Johnson, Denise Johnson, Erin Woodward, Heidi Thorne, Shantae Gambles, Sheena Seamons, Suzanne Beckstead, Corina Olsen and Glen Kirkbride, City Maintenance Manager for being on hand to help things run smoothly and to clean up the trash after the event. She also thanks the celebration’s sponsors: Trails West, Cache Valley Bank, Rocky Mountain Power, ProShot Services, Western Welding and Fabrication & Coats Rooter. “There were many other small sponsors that helped with events through the day and those who added money to the jar at Woodward’s. I think it all went great,” said Janie.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Ryan Colqui recently graduated from Preston High School, and said being there taught him “how to watch myself.” In high school he played the trombone, alto saxophone, baritone saxophone, French horn, trumpet and in the percussion section in the band. “I was happy to at least step on to the podium,” he said of his graduation ceremony. He lives with his parents Yolanda and Alejandro Colqui in Franklin, and they attend the Valley View Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ryan is working as a CNA at Heritage Senior Living. He plans to attend Utah State University in the fall, majoring in nursing.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Today is the last day of Franklin’s “Library in the Jail.” In spite of the lack of games and homemade treats, children still came and borrowed books for the summer. Shannali and Natalee Dean faithfully posted the signs each Wednesday announcing the hours and also helped with books and awards. Sharon Taylor, Karen Lowe, and Patsy Shipley covered the three open-door hours, capably assisted by Taylee, Ty and Traigen Porter, Veronica Priestley, Haylee Lowe, and Lacey Chatterton. Over 800 books were checked out, approximately 100 reading logs were turned in for prizes, and colorful loops on the reading chain were evidence of the lollipops enjoyed. Kim Hobbs from the museum regularly prepared historical facts and treats for the attendees. Thanks for all the participation! Any books that have not been returned can now be left at the City Offices.
Welcome to Levi and Jennifer Sim who have moved into 219 South 150 East. Relocating from the Boise area, Levi has been hired as a photographer for Utah State University. An eight-year old daughter and four-year old son complete their young family.
Janet Jeppson reports that a slice of her homegrown white scallop squash makes an excellent pizza crust topped with veggies and cheese. New peas and potatoes are on the menu for Trisha Smith’s family this week and she has already harvested her big beautiful onions. Tauma Noel claims her raised beds are gentler on the back, and is currently shredding and freeze-drying her fresh carrots. Chad and Elaine Womack are enjoying their crop of zucchini either battered or sautéed in butter.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Justin and Cynthia Longhurst gathered their extended family together in Smithfield to participate in the blessing of their baby girl. She was named Ellie Bea Longhurst. The couple chose Smithfield as the location because Justin’s big brother, Jake, has an occupation as a pilot where he was on call that Sabbath day. Longhurst, Craythorn and Zilles relative were able to attend.
Wynn and Cecelie Costley have been excited about their prospects of serving in Russia as LDS missionaries for a few months. Due to the COVID-19 those hopes and plans have come crashing down. These two are known for their resiliency and are considering this change just a different turn in the road.
David and Judy Wilde had two of their sons at home earlier this month. Christopher and Heidi Wilde now live in Logan. Spencer and Paige Wilde are in Rigby, ID, while Spencer continues with studies at BYU/I in Rexburg.
Kassidy Christensen, daughter of Kerry and Lacey Christensen, was baptized and confirmed the newest member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Mink Creek Ward. Even with restrictions family and friends were able to share this milestone in her life.
Charles and Sarah Swann and their children have moved to Mink Creek. They have been in Lewiston, UT. When they put their home on the market, it sold quicker than anticipated. The young Swann family is ‘camping’ with his father, Reed Swann and sister Penny. Those four children will find all sorts of adventures in their new surroundings.
Johnny and Jeannine Iverson have enjoyed some family visitors during the past few months as the restrictions in other states varied. Their daughter Rebekah Jones and her family came from Washougal, WA, for a lengthy stay and one of their grandsons from Ogden managed to spend some time in between limitations.
The youth of the community were able to get together for a Pancake Supper. They did this at the home of Bret and Jody Rasmussen, and as their home is sufficiently spacious there was room to spare. Pancakes are a fitting menu item for any hour of the day.