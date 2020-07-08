Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Young Women of the Preston North Stake had fun with their Summer Girls’ Camp this year, held at the Mink Creek Ballpark. COVID-19 precautions were observed and there was still fun to be had. No one stayed overnight, the stake was divided in half, each group attending for only one day. Each ward had their own designated area. Activities were based on team building, learning to work together to accomplish desired goals. Stake President Richard Swainston had the opportunity of speaking with each group. Mink Creek girls attending were Emma Rasmussen, Jyllian Christensen, Ella Jepsen, Tia Hatch and Shalee Forbush.
The twisted weather we have had over the last week has had farmers shifting their schedules with day jobs and night work. When dark clouds threaten and even the TV forecasts are foreboding the farmers may be hauling bales off their fields in the dark of the night. Trucks and tractors keep rolling until all is safely gathered in. Only then does the exhausted man call his day done.
Candy Longhurst, who happens to be one of the head ‘lunch ladies’ for the Preston School District, reports that the service is well-received. Lately patrons have been picking up the lunches at the High School cafeteria, with table laden with individual sacks just waiting to be retrieved. The service will continue four days a week, until the end of July.
The presidency of our local Relief Society provided a fun evening for ministering sister interviews with a tune-up theme. It took place at our ballpark with a turnaround driveway set up for those driving in for a ‘tune up.’ Distancing was observed. Once the driver of a car (or motorcycle) was in the designated spot, masked members of the presidency approached to hand a clipboard interview questionnaire for completion. While the form was being filled out the car windows were washed. Each participant received a Ministering Maintenance Kit made of snacks representing such things as pressure, fuel, oil, and the spark to get moving. It was so cleverly done.
At the end of June we had our share of snow-capped mountains. A couple of strong wind storms blew through, breaking tree limbs, shaking loose anything not securely attached. Lightning shook things up a bit. Yards were full of debris the following morning and the following day promised to be more of the same. We are hoping the 4th of July will allow us to celebrate without our winter snow attire.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The new Oxford Ward in Clifton has its first sister missionary. Sister Rylee Beckstead, daughter of Wayne and Jane, has been called on a service mission in Logan, Utah. We are excited for you, Rylee. You’ll be wonderful!
Because the border to Canada is closed thanks to Covid-19, Elder Enoch Ward won’t be serving in Calgary. Rather, he has been assigned to San Antonio, Texas.
The newly organized Oxford Ward is also beginning to take shape with several members called to various positions. Serving the Young Men will be Benny Kendall, Lucas Westover, Eric Sant, Tennison Westover, Jeremie Hatch and Alan Brooks. Brad Povey has been called to be the ward mission leader.
The Relief Society will be led by Marcia Kendall, Dana Cox, Leiza Povey, Aubrey Hatch, and Susan Hatch. Relief Society teachers will be Kattie Young and Eve Waite.
The newly called Young Women leaders are Ashley Cox, Laura Moyle, Katie Mumford and Talina Roberts, with Sue Robinson and Audrey Hatch as advisors.
Franklin County has high Covid-19 numbers so please everyone be diligent and wear those masks! We seniors with “extenuating circumstances” thank you.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Roger Wright, his wife Kim, and son Ryan can testify that they know COVID-19 up close and personal, as they have all recently recovered from the virus. Ryan picks up most of the supplies for their Ritewood Egg business, and they determined that he also picked up the “bug” at Sam’s Club from workers from the Hyrum meat plant. He came down with symptoms first, including the cough, sore throat and chills near the end of May. Roger got it a few days later, and finally Kim was infected. The dry cough, loss of appetite, extreme tiredness, and body aches were shared along with the Ibuprofen and Tylenol. Symptoms lasted about 10 days, but they have no lingering problems. “It has made me feel like a leper the way people avoid me,” Kim remarked. She went on to say, “It affects everyone differently, and we probably had a mild case.” Kim is diligent about wearing her mask and gloves now whenever she goes out in public and carries sanitizer with her to protect herself and others.
Troy and Tami McNett, formerly of 5437 East Maple Creek Road have packed up and moved to Ammon, Idaho. For the last 10 years they lived in Franklin and Ammon, with Troy working at the INEL in Idaho Falls, and Tami working for her brother’s insurance agency in Preston. They finally sold their home in Ammon and last year when Troy’s mother passed away, they prepared her home to sell. The decision to buy her home will allow the family to be together more, as Tami can do most of her work online from Ammon. Their six children are scattered across the United States, and look forward to visiting them there.
The Black Cat Fireworks stand opened its tent doors for sales in Franklin, and customers acquired their celebration items for the Fourth of July. At least some evidence of normalcy was reassuring as area towns had fireworks displays and neighbors honored our nation’s birth.
Franklin City has resurfaced main street and 3rd east to 2nd North. The crews have also been busy laying sod around the park sidewalks, bathrooms, and old jail. A new, black, metal railing outside the jail/library stairs and removal of the big rocks between the two city buildings will make way for softer wood chips to be added.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Colton Gunderson took first place in chute dogging at the Idaho State Jr. High Rodeo finals. His win brought home a buckle and a pair of jeans. He also placed 2nd in bareback steer riding received a Yeti cooler. He made a ride on one bull on Saturday, earning him the 3-day prize: two camping chairs monogramed with State Finals Go Round Champion, and a Yeti tumbler cup.
Terrell Gunderson took 21st in chute dogging in the State Idaho Jr. High Rodeo finals, said their mother Mishell Gunderson.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
At the state junior high rodeo, Trenton Talbot placed 3rd in team roping qualifying him for junior high nationals, which was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. At the state competition, he also placed 5th in chute dogging and placed 6th in ribbon roping with his sister, Tessly. They both won the Top 20 short go round win in the ribbon roping. “That wraps up the year for junior high rodeo finals for the state,” reports their mother Brooke Talbot, from Winder.
Taylor Golightly, from Banida, participated in barrels, poles, and breakaway roping. She qualified for the Top 20 in poles and short go round at the junior high rodeo Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 in Pocatello.
Hayden Atkinson, of Winder, will be shipping out Aug. 31 to go to basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for the Army National Guard for 10 weeks. He will then transfer to Fort Lee, Virginia, for eight weeks, job training as an ammunitions specialist. Once his training is complete, he will spend one weekend a month in Boise, Idaho, for the monthly National Guard Drill for the next six years, with a once per year summer training for two weeks. “I’m excited about going to do this because I want to serve my country. I have always had a sense of patriotism,” Hayden said. The son of Alan and Andrea Atkinson, of Winder, Hayden has an older brother, Kyle who is on an LDS mission, a younger sister, Maura, and a younger brother Ty. Hayden graduated from Preston High School where he was Chapter President of FFA during his senior year. He judged cows and did milk testing in that organization. “I enjoyed high school as I learned that it was a lot easier to go through those years with friends that have the same standards and goals as I did,” he said. “But I was anxious to get done with school. I’m happy what they did for us at graduation.” During the summer he is continuing working on a farm that he has worked for the last eight years. He started out milking and feeding the calves. Now he manages the herd, keeping the cows healthy, and hauling hay. “I love being on the farm,” he said.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Twelve girls and three leaders from the Riverdale 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, enjoyed the Preston North Stake Girls activity day on June 25, at the Mink Creek Park. Brite Wolfley and Rachel Barton were two fo the 20 leaders in the Preston North Stake who set up the camp. “We had a ton of fun as they had many things to do that were tied to the Gospel,” said Lena Bradford, Young Women’s President.
“There was never a dull moment... with jungle gym stuff that you had to balance on different places, an iron rod group activity where we were blindfolded with a rope tied around our waist and had to listen for guidance from one place to the next on the path. “I did it with the girls and it was hard, while being led through an obstacle course,” said Lena. The ward leaders made a sack lunch for everyone. After dinner they went back to the church and made s’mores for dessert.
Ten girls and four leaders from the Riverdale Second Ward attended the camp. Maddie Porter and Quincy Caldwell were two of the 20 stake leaders who helped run the camp’s 10 stations. They enjoyed the trust lift, which was a crane that lifted the girls about 80 feet in the air. The chariot race was also a favorite activity. Trying to eat ice cream with carpet tubes on their arms proved they had to have help from others to enjoy the dessert. “It was a super great day!” said Erika, Young Women’s President.
Riverdale resident Lena Bradford participated in the Mountain Valley Ranch Horse Association (MVRHA) community event in Riverdale on June 27. She rode her buckskin mare, Maggie, to compete in four everts: working cow horses, cutting, trail, and reigning, and rodeo roping — which was optional. “It’s a fun day to participate in these events,” Lena said. There were 30 people who entered the event, which was held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Four years of high school participating on the track team, and on the cheer and dance team for three years was a training ground for Brinkley Moffitt, daughter of Jason and Patriece Moffitt of Whitney. “I learned how to work hard through the athletics programs, don’t procrastinate through classes, getting up early in the mornings, push myself during that long season and to get my gear ready the night before,” said Brinkley. “I learned how to get along with different people through those programs. I also didn’t think graduation would happen. I liked it a lot to be able to walk and receive my diploma. It was just the right amount for me of what was done.” Brinkley is currently working cleaning the Oakwood Elementary School until August then will look for another job until she attends BYU-I in the winter/spring track starting in January 2021. She will be majoring in physical therapy and minor in dance.