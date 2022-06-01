Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Over twenty people from Logan, Trenton, Smithfield, Hyde Park, Malad, Bear Lake, Franklin, and Preston joined Teresa and Ken Earley at their Red Barn in Franklin for an Herb Walk on a beautiful, sunny, warm Saturday, May 21. They learned about identifying wild herbs growing in the surrounding fields. The Walk started out in the Red Barn to introduce the visitors to the event then walked the several acres of medicinal plants growing wild as well as some plants the Earley’s planted in grow boxes and flower beds. Teresa explained what the plant was good for to use as she identified it.
Twelve Seminary Graduates were acknowledged at the Franklin Idaho Stake Seminary Recognition on Sunday, May 22, at the Stake Center under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, conducted by Nathan Winward. Two youth speakers, remarks by Brad Dutson, Preston Seminary Faculty member, followed by President Dransfield. The Seminary Graduates sang “We’ll Bring the World His Truth.” The closing prayer was given by Jaden Perkins of the Franklin 3rd Ward. The 2022 Seminary Graduates gave remarks in a Senior Class Slideshow. Diplomas were awarded to: Franklin 1st Ward: Amber Anderson, Bryce Chatterton, Tyle Denton, Austin Morrison, Chevy Nelson, Adam Yeates; Franklin 2nd Ward: Isaac Purser, Mickayla Robertson, Connor Saxton; Franklin 3rd Ward: Kaimi Atchley, Colton Francis, Jaden Perkins.
Glendale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Preston North Stake Seminary Graduation was held at the Dahle Fine Arts Center on Sunday, May 22, in Dayton. After a spiritual program with speakers and musical numbers, the 2022 Seminary Graduates were acknowledged by given a diploma. Glendale Ward seminary graduate: Blessing Sam Fong.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Reagan Harris of the Fairview 2nd Ward was one of the two youth speakers, and Elizabeth Gudmundsen of the Fairview 1st Ward gave the closing prayer at the Preston South Stake 2022 Seminary Graduation on Sunday, May 22, conducted by President Richard Nelson,1st Counselor. Remarks by President Stuart and diplomas were awarded to the graduates in the Fairview 1st Ward: Rodney Davidsavor, Tate Gilbert, Elizabeth Gudmundsen, Heather Linden, Tregg Stuart; Fairview 2nd Ward: Paytton Alder, Trevor Gregory, Reagan Harris, Kimble Rigby.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Peyton Wren, a Seminary Graduate of the Weston 1st Ward was one of two youth speakers, and Lane Ashby of the Weston 2nd Ward gave the opening prayer at the Preston South Stake 2022 Seminary Graduation on Sunday, May 22, at the Preston South Stake Center under the direction of President Brett Stuart, conducted by President Richard Nelson, 1st Counselor in the Stake Presidency. Remarks were given by President Stuart. Diplomas were awarded to the graduates in the Weston 1st Ward: Sienna Fuller, Brooklyn Ratliff, Peyton Wren, Benjamin Yancey; Weston 2nd Ward: Lane Ashy, Karson Chugg, Cooper Olson.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Owen Nielsen played the piano and Natalie Lemmon was the chorister for the opening and closing hymns at the Preston South Stake 2022 Seminary Graduation held on Sunday, May 22, at the Preston South Stake Center under the direction of President Brett Stuart, conducted by President Richard Nelson, 1st Counselor in the Stake Presidency. There were two youth speakers followed by remarks by President Stuart. Diplomas were awarded to the graduates in the Linrose Ward: Brittyn Jensen, Chakobi Lewis.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Anna Mumford, one of the seven graduating seniors, played the flute in the Preston High School band final concert “Senior Night” on Wednesday, May 18. The concert featured music from seven concertos.
The Franklin Idaho Stake Seminary Recognition, held on Sunday, May 22, at the Stake Center under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, conducted by Nathan Winward. After two youth speakers, remarks by Brad Dutson, Preston Seminary Faculty member, followed by President Dransfield. The Seminary Graduates sang “We’ll Bring the World His Truth.” The 2022 Seminary Graduates gave remarks in a Senior Class Slideshow. A Diploma was awarded to the Mapleton Ward graduate: Edison Leffler.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Preston North Stake Seminary Graduation was held at the Dahle Fine Arts Center on Sunday, May 22, in Dayton. President Michael Romney, 2nd Counselor in the Stake Presidency conducted with President Ron Smellie presiding. A musical number “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” was presented by the Scott Family. There were two graduate speakers, Stake Patriarch, Sam Smith, spoke about using your Patriarchal Blessing as a guide for your future, and remarks were given by President Ronald Smellie. A video presentation was shown of the Seminary Graduates each stating how taking Seminary for the past four years has blessed them. The presentation of the graduates was by Mikal Noreen, Preston Seminary Faculty member. The 2022 Preston Seminary graduate for the Winder Ward is Clayton Talbot.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Caigun Keller was one of the two youth speakers. Remarks were also given by Brad Dutson, Preston Seminary Faculty member, followed by President Dransfield at the Franklin Idaho Stake Seminary Recognition held on Sunday, May 22. The Seminary Graduates sang “We’ll Bring the World His Truth.” The Graduates gave remarks in a Senior Class Slideshow. Diplomas were awarded to the Cub River Ward: Hunter Facer, Caigun Keller, Kimball Mueller, Caitlyn Seamons, Nathan Serr, Teagan Stoker, Olivia Tracy, Samantha Whiteley.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
High School graduation is an exciting milestone in a young person’s life and Riverdale is overflowing with graduates this year. Riverdale 1st Ward has ten graduates. Graduating from Preston High are: Sterling Banks as the Class Valedictorian, son of Bruce and Deborah Banks; Clay Bradford, son of Boyd and Lena Bradford; Melanie Carter, daughter of Justin and Colleen Carter; Mason Henrie, son of Randy and Wendy Henrie; Hailey Meek, daughter of Brad and Jill Meek; Kaylee Parella, daughter of Brian and Megan Checketts ; Brecken Smith, daughter of Weston and Brandi Smith; and Kambrey Ward, daughter of Nathan and Annie Ward. Graduating from Franklin County High School is Torey Beckstead, daughter of Sheryl Beckstead; and from West Side High is Tesi Stegelmeier, daughter of Justin and Chris Stegelmeier. Tesi is a Valedictorian for West Side.
Riverdale 2nd Ward has one graduate this year, Madilyn Conrad, daughter of Grant and Audra Conrad.
The Young Women group of Riverdale 2nd had a fun evening with learning about hair styles , presented by their own Mackli Hymas who is studying to become a cosmetologist in a class at the West Side High.
For the LDS Seminary Graduation last week Riverdale community was represented by Kaylee Parellal, Melanie Carter, Hailey Meek, Brecken Smith, Clay Bradford, Madilyn Conrad, Sterling Banks and Tesi Stegelmeier.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Justin Jensen of the Whitney Ward gave the opening prayer. After two youth speakers, remarks by Brad Dutson, Preston Seminary Faculty member, followed by President Dransfield, the graduates sang “We’ll Bring the World His Truth.” The Graduates gave remarks in a Senior Class Slideshow at the Franklin Idaho Stake Seminary Recognition on Sunday, May 22, at the Stake Center under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, conducted by Nathan Winward. Diplomas were awarded to the Whitney Ward graduates: Samuel Bagg, Eli Bumgarner, Gage Cordner, Grace Davenport, Kinley Henderson, Cassidy Jensen, Justin Jensen, Kade Moser, Ryan Parry, Ethan Titensor, Corbin Winward.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The sandhill cranes are back in residence. They are a rather noisy group while they set up their housekeeping schedules and check out close feeding stations. There are several farm ponds in Mink Creek that bring in summer avian residents from their immigrating flights during the spring. There is more than one bald eagle watching over the valley of Mink Creek.
Our high school graduates this year are Charles Iverson, son of Kurt and Margret Iverson; Ty Jepsen, son of Kerry and Melinda Jepsen; Bryce Egley, son of Jared and Juli Egley; and Jace Gunnell, son of Brian and Jill Petersen. Charles, Ty and Jace also graduated from the Seminary Program for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with the celebration held last week at the Dahle Fine Arts Center in Dayton.
Linda Shewmaker and Sheryl May have been down from Jerome, ID, country to spend some time with their brother Bruce Crane at the Crane Cabin. This trio always explore their Mink Creek roots when they get together and have fun sharing their memories of ‘growing up,’
on the banks of Birch Creek, with the beauty of South Canyon in their back yard.
There has been the wail of the ambulance heard several times lately in our village. Royce Christensen had a 4-wheeler accident the first week of May that beat him up pretty badly. He was life-flighted to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Royce ended up with a 10-day stay there, most of those days spent in the ICU. It is a relief to have him home. Douglas Bruderer was thrown from a horse onto a piece of metal, causing serious injuries. He was taken to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for some repair and recovery. He is now home, walking around, but not running any races. Their wives, Lorraine Christensen and Beverly Bruderer are now on nurse duty.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Sarah Cox, daughter of Clark and Dana Cox, on her recent marriage to Derik Jensen of Lewiston, Utah. They were married on May 20 in the Logan Temple.
Tyli Sharp, daughter of Dave and Jamie Lynn Sharp, will be baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday June 4th. Congratulations to her!
High school graduates from the Dayton Ward area included Easton Henderson, Blaize Brown, Samuel Beutler, Dominic Maw, Nathan Jensen, and Tanner Robinson graduating from West Side High School. Treyton Henderson graduated from Preston High School and Wyatt Livingston and Bailey Morriss from Franklin County High School.
Seminary Graduation for the Preston Idaho North Stake was held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in the Dahle Performing Arts Center in Dayton. The 2021-2022 Seminary graduates were as follows: Clifton 1st Ward: Traven Garner, Whitlee Jepperson, Jake Lowe, Ryker Love, and Bryler Shurtliff. Clifton 2nd Ward: Madalyn Barzee, Marissa Clawson, Parker Henderson, Daniel Jones and Tanner Nance. Oxford Ward: Drake Buttars, Sarah Gibson, Fielding Mumford, Maxwell Mumford, Benjamin Ward, Rebekah Ward, and Jessica Mariscal-Weinert.
According to Facebook, and they never lie!, Randy and Susan Peterson just returned from a wonderful trip to Hawaii. Lucky people!!
By the time this column makes the paper, our family should have returned from our “Cousin’s Camp” in Island Park. Grandpa and I are a year older than last years “Camp”…..I hope we survive!
Summer vacation is here! Everyone please be careful!!!