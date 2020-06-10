Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Shalee Priestley, daughter of Amy and David Priestley, was married over Memorial weekend at Randy and Judy Oliverson’s home in Cub River. Bishop Jepsen officiated in the private ceremony between her and Stegan Garner from Rupert on Sat., May 23. They hope to eventually tie the knot in the temple and have a reception where family and friends can celebrate in a more traditional way. For now, USU graduate Stegan has a job with Rocky Mountain Agronomics in Rupert, and Shalee will finish her teaching degree online at Western Governors University.
Carter and Gina Hartley’s daughter Aspen was married, Sat., May 30, to Christian Pilicek at Eagles’ Landing in Smithfield. The immediate family joined the couple for the wedding ceremony followed by an open house in the event center. The pair met several years ago when they were being photographed in separate parties touring Temple Square. A social media app notified them that they were at the same location, and what began as a tease, ended up as a serious connection. The Piliceks will travel to Croatia soon to meet his extended family before moving to Ogden to complete his schooling at Weber State.
Hartley’s younger daughter, Maycee, recently graduated from Preston High School and has been working off and on at her grandfather’s Black Canyon Ranch on the west side. She will postpone college for a semester as she anticipates hunting with her dad for a month this fall.
Preston graduate Kollin Wing, son of Troy and Darlene Wing, is getting practical experience working for Sean Hokanson as he helps to build his parent’s new home just north of their current home in Franklin. He looks forward to going to Bridgerland in the fall and studying auto mechanics.
Selected as one of the two Preston High School Salutatorians, Rett Robertson, son of Leo and Alecia Robertson, just keeps adding accolades to his resume. This summer he is working for his uncle, Ryan Harris, at RTC building a home in Preston. He plans to attend USU with a Presidential Scholarship to study computer science.
Steve and Debbie Chatterton had two grandchildren graduate this spring. Amillia Chatterton, daughter of Kyle and Emily Chatterton, has signed to play soccer at a community college and reports in July to begin practices. Taden Gunn, son of Stephanie Chatterton Gunn, is recovering from a broken foot, while he works for Braken Christensen this summer.
The May 27 column announcing the opening of the Franklin Idaho Museum and Relic Hall neglected to make patrons aware that there are certain restrictions required by the state for visitors to the historical site. They are all in alignment with the governor’s safety precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The West Side High School musical, “Beauty and the Beast” was presented in the auditorium on May 29 — 30. This play was originally scheduled to be presented in March, with opening night just two days after school was canceled due to the COVID-19 quarantine. To say that the cast members, parents, and grandparents were disappointed is a big understatement. However, thanks to the determination of play director, Nate Woodward, it was re-scheduled just a week following graduation. The kids worked hard for two days before to polish up their dances and speaking parts, and they managed to pull off a very entertaining production. The costumes were absolutely amazing!
The Clifton participants in the musical were Matthew Ballif, Hyrum Tolman, Nathan Housley, Laney Beckstead, Sam Tolman, Ty Ward, Max Mumford, Sunny Coats, Marissa Clawson, Trey Smith, and Drake Buttars. Thanks to all of them for a very entertaining, funny production!
Dee Boyce and his daughter Nelladee Waldron have been going just about everywhere, sightseeing and visiting family. Nelladee, who lives in Maryland, has been visiting her 91 year-old father for a couple of months now and delighting her Facebook friends with photos of all of the wildlife and scenery between Clifton and Richland, Washington. They have been visiting Nelladee’s son and Dee’s grandson. She is quite the photographer and we in Clifton are very grateful she is keeping an eye on her dad during this pandemic. Dee appears to be having a blast!!
I am thinking Wayne and I need to get out more. I’m almost sure I heard our cat singing the Beatles’ song “Yesterday.” This is what I heard: “Yesterday, All the humans would be gone all day. Now it’s like they never go away. Oh, I believe in yesterday.”
Linrose
BY THAYA GILMORE
Chase Bingham, son of Greg and Marci Bingham, received his mission reassignment to the Nebraska Omaha Mission reporting July 13. “It’s going to be great to be a missionary again,” Chase said, who had five months left to serve in the Olongapo Philippines Mission speaking Tagolog. “The place doesn’t matter as the work is all the same. It’s great to be going back out on a mission.” Chase has been working on the family dairy farm in Weston since he has been home moving pipe and driving the tractor in their fields of wheat, barley and hay. “I look forward to being back in the mission field,” he said. His release date is December 2020.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Kallie Larson, daughter of Troy and Jennifer Larson, a recent graduate of Preston High School plans to work during the summer to earn money to attend BYU-I in Rexburg in the fall. She just started working at Pepperidge Farms in Richmond, Utah. Kallie will be majoring in Visual Communication which includes photography, videography, graphic design, and designing websites. She took a few college credit classes at PHS. “I learned many important things in high school that helped me be a successful person. I look forward to the future for new experiences to learn and grow,” she said. Kallie applauds the effort that went into making her graduation ceremony special. “I thought the ceremony was well-organized and fast-paced, which was really good, and it was very memorable,” she said.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Mary Moffatt, Primary president for her ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said she and her counselors “visit the children on their sidewalk on their birthdays,” sing “Happy Birthday” to them and light off small fireworks. Now they give them a little treat.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Tately, Trenton, and Tessly Talbot, members of the Marsh Valley Rodeo Team, participated in a high school and junior high rodeo in Grace, Idaho, May 30-31, reports their mother, Brooke. Tately, age 17, competed in breakaway roping, team roping, and barrel racing but did not place. Trenton, age 14, competed in calf roping, team roping, and chute dogging (similar to steer wrestling). He won both rounds of the chute dogging for both days. Tessly, age 11, completed in breakaway roping and team roping. She is in the top two placings in team roping. District finals were held June 6-7 in Bear Lake, and they will compete at the state rodeo the end of June.
Taylor Golightly, age 14, is a member of the Great Basin Rodeo Team on the junior high level. She competed May 29-Saturday, May 30, in Malad, Idaho, taking second place in barrel racing, placed in pole bending, and participated in breakaway roping. She competed in the Preston Rodeo June 6 — 7, prior to the state junior high rodeo the end of June, reports her mother, Angie.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Condolences to the family of Olivia Jean Smith Boyack who passed away on May 27, 2020.
Whitney
ByTHAYA GILMORE
Linda and Japen Hollist were scheduled to be in the cast for the Hill Cumorah Pageant’s closing performance in July 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic it has been postponed until July 8-10, and 13-17, 2021. “As always, the Lord knows best. We are on His timetable and His errand. It will be best for everyone,” said Linda Hollist. Pageants in Nauvoo were also postponed until July 6-31, 2021.