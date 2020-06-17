Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Welcome to June in Idaho. One week the temperature is in the 90’s and four days later we are bringing the tomato plants in to protect them from frost!
Congratulations to Danielle Hamilton on the birth of her baby girl, Laynee Danielle Hamilton. This little lady joins three siblings anxious to spoil her at home.
Congratulations also to Kambry Ralphs, Eva Brooks, and Ava Gailey on their baptisms into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 6.
The Clifton 2nd Ward Relief Society is sponsoring a mother-daughter service activity on Wednesday, June 17, from 7- 8 p.m at the Clifton Park Pavilion. They are putting together care packages for the three missionaries currently serving from the ward. Participants are invited to bring a small item to add to these packages. Social distancing will be observed.
Sunday worship services in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints started up on June 14. More information on that coming next week!
Since Covid-19 has invaded our peaceful little county, this little song found on Facebook from on unknown author has some suggestions to beat it:
Don’t hop on the bus, Gus, Stay away from the pack, Jack,
Sneeze into your sleeve, Steve, To keep virus free.
Stop touching your face, Grace, Stay back to six feet, Pete,
Keep washing your hands, Stan, And heed CDC.
Don’t visit your Gran, Jan, Wipe down every toy, Roy,
Don’t hoard all the food, dude, Please buy sensibly.
Just use some Purell, Mel, Keep wipes near at hand, man,
Don’t listen to John, Don – You don’t need more TP!
This isn’t Spring Break, Jake, Stay home if you’re sick, Dick,
Just follow the rules, fools, And stay virus free!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Our River McKay Morgan, daughter of Sharla and Lin McKay, has graduated from Utah State University. She has a Bachelor of Science in Outdoor Product Design and Development. She isn’t just adding a new chapter to her life, this step into her future will be a whole new section, recently married, now has a new job where she will be creating motorcycle gear, new location. Adventure as life unfolds.
Phee and Robert Crosland are announcing two new grandchildren. Malia and Jason Kunde of Rigby, ID, had a baby boy on May 18. He is a first and is welcomed by four excited sisters. Dr. Giovanni and Kristine Crosland, now of Tremonton, UT, added a little girl to their family, now numbering three boys, three girls.
Many thanks to our sextons who take care of the beautiful Mink Creek Cemetery. Over the holiday the colorful flowers, decorations and photos of some of the cemetery residents made it a spot where visitors wanted to come, linger and browse. The field of golden mules’ ear blossoms that flow up the slope east of the cemetery only makes the place more attractive. Our founding fathers chose the perfect spot for their resting place.
Laural and Jody Janke and their children drove up from Richfield, UT, and spent the holiday weekend with her parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson. Even the rain and gloom that arrived one day couldn’t dampen the fun of being together for the first time since Christmas.
The annual Mink Creek School Reunion, previously scheduled for June 20 at the church recreation hall, has been canceled for this year, due to the restrictions of the COVID 19. It has been postponed to take place the summer of 2021. Karen Olson Tribett, now living in Payson, UT, has been planning this and will continue to be in charge for the next gathering. She asks that all those planning to attend keep their memories intact and just put them on a shelf, ready for a year from now.
The fierce winds of last week, coupled with some hard rain took some of the brightness from our yellow and copper rose bushes dotting our landscape this time of year. Many of these bushes grow where once there was a pioneer home, now years gone, but the flowering bushes remain for reminders of what was.
Trying to ignore the wet weather it is still haying season for our local farmers. The weevil have been producing a cloud of greyish white as they eat the hay that is ready for harvest. The rain storms flitting in and about keep the mowed hay, lying in windrows, too damp to bale, so it is a continuing battle to harvest this first crop this spring.
Our Naomi Wilde has made it, one more year. She turned 105 on June 6. Although she now lives in Pocatello in an assisted living facility, she will always be a Mink Creek resident. Her wit and musical talents have enhanced our lives for a long time.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Colleen and Joe Shaffer’s graduate Emilee has every step planned ahead. She is in the process of moving in with sisters Melissa and Jessica in Logan as she continues to nanny for a family in Smithfield. Then her plans include attending Paul Mitchell The School, to focus on esthetics – including skin, beauty, and hair care.
Recent HS graduate Kosette Hobbs is off and running working at the Heritage Home as well as teaching at Dynamics Studios. A CNN, Hobbs has already been accepted into Utah State University’s nursing program for the fall and will apply scholarships through Key Club and Bob and Henrietta Howard to advance her education.
Lyle and Valicia Fuller have reason to be proud of their recent graduate, Abigail. With an academic scholarship in hand, she is headed to Weber State in the fall as she plans to study radiology.
Savannah Priestley was awarded a Presidential Leadership Scholarship to attend BYU-Provo this year. The daughter of Bryon and Mindy Priestley has pushed hard to achieve her recent success.
Congratulations to all!
Whitney
BY THAYA GILMORE
For the last 50 years, it has been a tradition the week before Memorial Day for area youth to clean the Whitney Cemetery. This year families were invited to join together for the annual clean up. They brought their own tools, pruners, and weed eaters to clean headstones, trim bushes, and pull and trim weeds around the tombstones under the direction of David Moser, cemetery caretaker.
Terry and LeeAnn Orton left on Saturday, June 13, to fulfill the last seven months of their mission in west central Nebraska. There they will repair and maintain employee housing. They started their mission out in April 2019 working on housing for the cowboys and employees of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Farmland Reserve on a 30,000 acre ranch in Navasota, Texas. After four months, they went to a 90,000 acre ranch in Sunner, Oklahoma, before they were sent home in March 2020, due to the Covid-19.
LeeAnn and the other missionary sisters help with the housing projects as well as do humanitarian work, like making quilts. They usually take their own bedding supplies and stay in housing provided for them on the ranch. The couple has eight children, 32 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who live in Idaho, Utah, Louisiana, Oregon, Arizona, and Germany.
“We’re looking forward to going back into the mission field,” said Terry. They also went to Albania, near Greece on a Humanitarian Mission in 2014-2016.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Gideon Beutler, West Side High School 2020 Valedictorian, and son of Aaron and Aneesa Beutler left Saturday, June 13, for Calder Mountain Lodge on Prince of Wales Island in Point Baker, Alaska. He will be working for lodge owners Bob and Patsy Miller of Preston. His job will be helping visitors with boats, bait and tackle and package fish. The lodge is accessible by boat or float plane. “I’m super exciting about going to Alaska. What a great experience for me to make new friends,” he said. Gideon has also been interviewed and submitted paperwork to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and says he should know where he is going by September when he returns home. After his mission he plans to attend USU where he has a Presidential Scholarship majoring in business management.
Gideon also performed as Gaston in the West Side High School musical “Beauty and the Beast” presented May 29-30 in the West Side High auditorium. “The cast members shifted into high gear to make it happen with only three dress rehearsals. It was a lot of fun,” Gideon said. Other Dayton youth in the play were Tavana Sharp, who performed as a Dish and as one of the townspeople; Matthew Sharp was the prince’s shadow and the bookseller; Trey Smith was the fish seller.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Weston’s Nate Woodward, WSH music teacher and play director, said said he was pleased with his students’ production of “Beauty and The Beast”. It was a long-time in coming thatnks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rehearsals began in January but school was cancelled just before their performance was scheduled.
“I chose this play because I thought it would be fun to perform as well as for the audience to watch. When it was cancelled, I felt bad for the kids who worked so hard to learn their parts,” said Woodward. He thought about making a movie of them performing to show it virtually but learned he couldn’t do it because of broadcasting rights. The kids pulled it together in a week once the determined the May date to perform. “I’d like to congratulate the kids as they were excellent,” said Woodward. “Thanks for the parents and the community supporting us to come out to see it, too.” On their own, attendees followed the COVID-19 guidelines, some wearing masks and everyone spreading out throughout the auditorium to maintain social distancing. There were 35 cast members who participated. Those from Weston were Deborah Hornberger as Belle, and Sorrel Evans as the Feather Duster.
Happy birthday to Rowena Archibald Thomas who celebrated her 100th birthday born on May 29, 1920. She was born in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, but grew up in Dayton and lived on the family farm in Weston for 76 years.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The Linrose cast members for “Beauty and The Beast” at West Side High School, on May 29-30 were: Nathan Jensen as Maurice, Belle’s father; Brittyn Jensen was one of the Silly Girls and was a wolf; and Grace Turnbow was the Wardrobe.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Although the first thought of going to high school made her really nervous, Penney Duke, daughter of Lana and Colin Duke, said it turned out to be the best four years of her life. “By going to high school it helped me accept who I am. It helped me open my eyes that there is more to life than hiding and to show who you are,” she said. When she heard that there may not be a graduation ceremony, at first she was upset. “I slowly dealt with it and then I got excited about it. The downside was that I couldn’t talk to my friends immediately afterward the graduation ceremony but it worked out really good where the families could come. The parade was good because it was there that I could see friends and talk to them,” said Penney. Her summer plans are to work earning money to attend BYU-I in September majoring in humanities. “I took a psychology college course in high school which will help toward my college credits,” she said.