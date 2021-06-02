Franklin
Gusts of wind ushered in guests of well-wishers at the reception for Emily Crosgrove, daughter of Steve and Julie Crosgrove, and her new husband, Tanner Townsend, from Draper, Ut. They were married earlier that day, May 20, and greeted friends and relatives in the Crosgrove’s backyard reception center. Harriman, Utah, is their new home, where Tanner works full time for a filmmaker, and Emily is teaching vocal, piano, and ukulele students.
Sunday, May 23, was the virtual Franklin Stake Conference under the direction of the presiding authority, Elder David Huntsman. New elders from the Franklin wards included Ethan Womack, Gabe Hammons, Taite Priestley, Simon Erickson, and Cody Peterson. Elder Crossley, from the Cub River Ward, has just been called to the Guam Mission and spoke, in addition to Jo Ann Palmer who, along with her husband, Russell, has just been called to be Stake Missionaries. The children from several families in the Whitney ward sang a combination of Nephi’s Courage and Faith, under the direction of Tess Zollinger. Presidents Lucherini and Dransfield gave remarks, followed by Elder Huntsman who concluded the meeting.
And not to be outdone by other graduations in the valley, Gina Denton’s Giggles and Grins Preschool had the real deal on their own. Wed., May 20, and Thurs., May 21, she awarded certificates to 17 little achievers in the presence of family members and friends at the Ritewood Event Center. Eight kids from her Mon./Wed. group and nine from her Tues./Thurs. bunch each watched a slide show of events throughout the year and received photos proving how much they had grown from beginning to end of their year’s education.
Mink Creek
If you are in the vicinity of Mink Creek take a moment to breathe in the lovely scent of our blooming chokecherry trees. Both domestic and wild are bursting with the white clusters of fragrant blossoms. Hopefully, this is an indication of a season with a good harvest of cherries to turn into syrup and jellies.
This month of June has meant the Mink Creek Reunion for many of those who read this column. This is a reminder. The day is June 19, the place is the Mink Creek Ballpark. Bring lawn chairs for comfort. It is not a potluck affair, due to the many restrictions in the planning. Instead there will be box lunches for sale. Karen Olson Tribett is in charge; she would love an RSVP if you are planning to attend so there will be a sufficient number of lunches available.
Forrest and Patti Christensen are home again. They have had a long enough time of soaking up the Florida winter sunshine and are ready for the summer Mink Creek life. We have had quite a bit of rain since they returned, but it is a totally different type of humidity to be enjoyed.
Bob and Claudia Erickson drove to Rexburg, ID, to connect with their daughter, Claudine and LaMar McKague and their family. The occasion was a temple session in the Rexburg temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The McKagues live in Vancouver, WA, but two of the McKague children are attending BYU/I. The Ericksons returned to Mink Creek and within a few days, Claudine and LaMar and daughter Elsie joined them on the home turf for a few days of spring break. Laural Janke and her son Keenan drove up from Richfield, UT, to expand the mini reunion.
Devin and Maria Flake and their son Jude were up from Orem, UT, to soak up the space and greenness of Mink Creek while spending time with Maria’s mom, Lana and Ivan McCracken.
Clifton
Congratulations to all of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) seminary graduates from Clifton. Those graduating from Clifton 1st Ward were Gracie Checketts, Trevyn Hadley, Darlene Hardy, Nathan Housley, Brentan Noreen, Andrew Olinger, Kylie Parrish, and Sadie Smith. Graduates from Clifton 2nd Ward were Summer Anger, Kajsia Fuller, and Savannah Thomsen. Finally, from the new Oxford Ward the graduates were Brinlee Adams, Kori Ballif, Austin Hatch, Emma Mariscal, Kadin Reese, Sadie Waite, Jacob Westover and Joseph Westover.
Elder Enoch Ward from the Oxford Ward reported his LDS mission at church on Sunday, May 23. He served both in Sierra Leone West Africa (pre-Covid) and San Antonio Texas. Six days before reporting in church Enoch had a bad accident involving his eye so he arrived at church sporting a “pirate patch” over his eye. We wish him well as he recovers from his injury. There were a lot of family members that day to support Elder Ward and many of his cousins and siblings sang a beautiful song to add to the spirit of the meeting.
Congratulations to Savannah Thomsen on being chosen All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year. Quite an honor for this amazing young lady! She is the daughter of Nathan and Melissa Thomsen.
Young Kael Leavitt, son of Legrand and Tami, fell out of a swing and broke both bones in his left arm. Even those of us who can’t read x-rays could tell that something bad had happened to that arm. We wish Kael a quick recovery!
Clifton Founder’s Day is coming up quickly, Saturday, June 12. Be sure to put that date on your calendars.
Fairview
Congratulations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Seminary graduates in the Preston Idaho South Stake. From the Fairview 1st Ward, Bishop Justin Curry presented diplomas to Treven Harris, Kylie Larsen, Dakota Milligan, and Mason Priestley. From the Fairview 2nd Ward, Bishop Burke Smith presented diplomas to Elora Bunderson, Selyce Burnett, Megan Johnson, Ashton Owens, Anthony Rawlings, Miles Stuart, Morgan Stuart, and Alyssa Wallentine.
Mapleton
The Mapleton Ward Seminary graduates in the Franklin Stake are: Nicholas Hansen, Tyson Hull, James Malouff, Rylie Galloway, and Dawson Leffler. The Bishop is Doug Leffler. Congratulations.
Dayton
Congratulations to the LDS Seminary graduates in the Preston Idaho South Stake, Dayton Ward. Bishop Lance Henderson gave diplomas to Pierce Crockett, Alexis Griffiths, Addison Hyde, Tavanna Sharp and Alaina Telford.
Cub River
Kudos to the seven seminary graduates from the Cub River Ward with Bishop Darin Olson in the Franklin Stake. The graduates are: Sadie Larson, Taran Seamons, Matthew Jensen, Madison Jensen, Justis Crossley, Kaylan Moser, and Hailey Winward.
Linrose
Congratulations to the Preston Idaho South Stake Seminary graduates in the Linrose Ward. Bishop Lamont Doney presented diplomas to Hailey Bomsta, Haylee Fitzgerald, Zeth Groll, Hanna Jensen, Ryan Lemmon, Natalia Lewis, Emmett Thompson and Grace Turnbow.
Weston
Congratulations to the Preston Idaho South Stake Seminary graduates in the Weston 1st Ward. Bishop Ben Gittins presented diplomas to Cassidy Crouch, Stena Evans, Trevin Juhasz, and Ashlyn Willis. From the Weston 2nd Ward, Bishop Jeffrey Campbell presented diplomas to Bailey Ashton, Jaxon England, Deborah Hornberger, Chloe Keller, Joshua Reeder, Sydnie Thain, and Holdyn Twiss.
Whitney
Seminary graduates in the Whitney Ward of the Franklin Stake were presented diplomas from Bishop Darren Cole. They are: Addison Moser, Tyson Bench, Mosiah Steele, Aspen Jensen, Rose Bradfield, Haddie Foster, Samuel Jeppsen and Josilyn Lemon. Congratulations.
Valley View
Jordon Renifo, congratulations on his Seminary Graduation in the Franklin Stake. He attends the Valley View Branch. Branch President Dal Seller greeted Jordon Rengifo and presented him with his LDS Seminary diploma during the Franklin Stake Seminary graduation ceremony held on May 23.
Riverdale
Congratulations to the Preston Idaho North Stake, Riverdale 1st Ward seminary graduates. Bishop Richard Phillips presented diplomas to Kyler Cole, Taze Stegelmeier, and Hannah Stephenson. In the Riverdale 2nd Ward, Bishop Jody Shumway presented diplomas to Pamela Beagley, Quincy Caldwell, Alexis Peterson, Madeline Porter, and Tanner Sharp.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Aspen Lindhardt, seminary graduate, was one of the youth speakers at the Preston North Stake Seminary graduation. Bishop Travis Talbot, greeted her during the North Stake Seminary graduation program. Congratulations.