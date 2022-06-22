Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The daughters of Kerry and Lacey Christensen are on the rodeo royalty trail again this summer. Jyllian entered the rodeo queen contest for the Cache County Fair and Rodeo and was selected as the Jr. Queen. Greenlee will be the 1st Attendant to the Preston Jr. Queen for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. It will be a busy summer of parades and horses for the Christensen family.
Karen and Layne Erickson went to Ogden, UT, for the wedding of their grandson Seth Erickson, son of Bryan and Shannon Erickson of Wellsville, UT. Seth married a young lady, Tyler Fowers of Morgan, UT. Bryan’s siblings, Connie and Adam Westenskow of Logan and Terrie McKay, Mink Creek, also attended the festivities. An interesting tidbit with this young couple, is that Tyler’s grandparents are Brent and Goldia Williams of Preston. Her parents are Janelle Williams and Quinn Fowers.
Sam and Sylvia Stanger are back in town, enjoying their yellow-brick schoolhouse home. Jim and Debbie Harrison are in their home. Karl and Marion Haws are up from their place in Solvang, CA. Their son, Aaron of Meridian, ID, was part of the visiting package.
The youth of Mink Creek embarked on a summer adventure at the City of Rocks at Castle State Park. They left Mink Creek early one morning, taking a sack lunch to keep them from starving as they got to the park. Once there and settled into their camps they were assigned to three stations and took turns in learning the skills of rock climbing. After dinner in the evening they held a devotional and dismissed for some swimming time before “lights out.” The next morning they packed up their gear, met at Bathtub Rock for some rappelling fun and then headed for Mink Creek and home. Seven adults, Young Men and Young Women leaders, accompanied the group of fifteen youths and provided transportation and organization.
Our little valley is decked in abundant green right now, a variety of shades. Adding to it is the scent of the blossoms on the chokecherry and other wild trees, with wildflowers pink, blue, white and yellow underfoot. No wonder ex-residents want to come ‘home.’
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Sterling Banks, son of Debbie Banks, has received a mission call for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be serving in one of the African missions and be entering the Missionary Training in September.
The members of the Riverdale 1st Ward gathered this past week to assemble humanitarian kits for those in need. In the world we live in that need is always with us, worldwide.
With the rising outdoor temperatures it won’t be long before people will be rafting or tubing down the Bear River that runs through the length the community Riverdale. It is a sure sign of summer.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Young Men cleaned by sweeping out the Linrose Ward tents that they took to use for Trek last week. After the cleaning, they shared some of the leftover snacks that they took for Trek.
There were 24 youth and lots of adults who helped get them to the Preston South Stake Trek at the Martin-Willie’s Handcart Center where they visited Martin’s Cove, Sixth Crossing, Independence Rock and Rock Creek Hollow. Nancy and Cliff Stokes were the Linrose Ward Trek Masters. “We learned a lot about the pioneers that went through those same places and their hardships and how they relied on the Lord for strength,” reported Nancy. They played pioneer games, pioneer dancing and they said the food was great. “The youth had fun and learned a lot about their ancestors and how to rely on the Lord,” outlined Nancy. “They also had fun getting to know the other kids and hanging out with those they already knew.”
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Fairview 1st Ward had 25 Young Men and Young Women attend the Preston South Stake Trek. The youth were divided into five families with a Ma and Pa assigned to each group. In preparation for Trek they made a cushion seat for sitting on their 5-gallon bucket that they put their personal belongings in. For one activity, the Relief Society women brought their sewing machines and sergers to help the girls make aprons, bonnets, and skirts. The girls brought their material, cut out the pattern, and ironed while the sisters sewed the items. “It was a great help,” said Lisa Parkinson, Young Women’s President. At Trek they played pioneer games like stick pulling, tug-of-war, three-legged race, gunny sack race, and had a square dance that they were instructed to learn at one of their activities on a ward level. “In addition, our ward played baseball. The boys carved a bat out of wood, and they made a ball out of a rock covered with duct tape. We hiked to Martin’s Cove, went to Sixth Crossing, and on the third day we went to Rock Creek Crossing. It was a very great experience. Everyone should go at least once on Trek as it is eye-opening. It made me appreciate more what the pioneers went through,” said Lisa.
Lisa added: “The youth said they loved Trek. While the leaders had access to their phones to use in case of emergency, but we didn’t see the youth with any phones. We were impressed.” The stake provided all of the food which was very good. They slept in tents and sleeping bags. The nights were cold, in their 60’s and 70’s, and it was a little windy. The handcarts were provided by the Martin-Willie Mission. The Women’s Pull was done by the girls and women in the ward. There was a devotional by the Stake presidency on the last night. Their ward Trek Masters were Becky and Jaron Hatch. The Stake Trek Master’s were James and Xochithl Frankman.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Troy and Jan Larsen, Franklin Stake Trek Masters, counted 210 youth and 100 adults who attended the Franklin Stake Trek held at Hull Valley. They met at the Stake Center on Wednesday, June 1, where they loaded buses that took them to Albert Mosher Camp Ground. With six boys and girls assigned to each handcart, the youth hiked the three miles pushing and pulling the donated wooden handcarts with their belongings in it to the base camp at Hull Valley where they set up their tents and bedding. All of the meals were cooked in the Lodge by the Trek Committee and served to the youth and leaders outside. They ate breakfast burritos, muffins, juice, sandwiches were taken for lunch that they carried in their bucket to eat while hiking, and back at camp for dinner they had chicken, Dutch Oven Potatoes, cornbread, roast beef, and drinks. They started the day and ended the day with a devotional with speakers from the Stake Young Men’s and Young Women’s Presidency about the Trek. Some of their activities included pioneer games, like hatchet throwing, candle making, making cornbread, tug-o-wars, and two-men chain saw competition. They went on a hike each day pulling and pushing their handcarts, one of which was the Women’s Pull. Leo Robertson (a Stake High Councilman) and his wife, Alecia, were Trek Master’s Assistants. “The Trek went really well,” said Leo. “I felt having the Trek at Hull Valley was just as challenging as it is in Wyoming because a lot of the elevation changes quicker here.” They returned home on Saturday, June 4.
Eager children gathered on Wednesday at the Franklin City Pavillion for the Franklin Summer Reading program. Patsy Shipley had a treasure hunt where she hid about 20 paper and stuffed sea creatures on the grass that they were to find, like a stuffed crab and a plastic skeleton head. Patsy had a big shell that she explained how it made a sound when you blow into it and then she blew it so they could hear the sound it made. Sharon Taylor helped them made a fish kite cut out of paper that they decorated and put a short string on it. The children ran around the park flying their kite. The children then were taken into the basement of the Franklin City Jail where they returned their six books from the week before and chose six more books that they put into a bag that is provided for them.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
There were 20 Young Men and Young Women and their leaders from the Weston 2nd Ward who went on the Preston South Stake Trek June 6–June 9. In preparation for the Trek, they learned about their ancestors so they could represent one of them on the Trek. For one of their ward activities, the leaders talked to the girls about how to sew skirts and a bonnet and then they made them with their mom at home. At Trek, each participant was given a journal that had pages to write on and had the words to the hymns. “At Sixth Crossing and Rock Creek Hollow, while we were waiting, we extemporarily started to sing songs from that book,” said Lynette Buttars, older girls Specialist in the Young Women’s group. “When we visited Independence Rock and Martin’s Cove, the Spirit was really strong. I complement the Trek Masters, James and Xochithl Frankman. They put a lot of time into the Trek. On the bus they read stories about the pioneers.”
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Lunch Bunch in Clifton was recently held on Monday June 6th at Papa Jay’s. Those enjoying a meal and visiting were Chris Ralphs, Debra Miles, Sue Beckstead, Dolletta Roberts, Nola Garner and Susan Atkin. The July Lunch Bunch will be held on the 2nd Monday July 11th, not the 1st, because of Independence Day on July 4th.
Oxford Ward welcomes Drew Povey and his wife Kyli to the ward. They have three boys – James, Colt, and Dean. Drew grew up in this area and now their family plans to build a new home in Clifton.
Tanner Nance, son of Jaymi and Jeremy Nance of the Clifton 2nd Ward, has received his LDS mission call to serve in the Republic of Congo – Brazzaville Mission. That sounds really exciting!!
Dee Boyce of Oxford recently traveled to Nampa Idaho with his son Jim to confirm Dee’s great-great granddaughter Brynlee Srimoukda after her baptism. This is the same little girl that Dee blessed in church 9 years ago after she was born. Dee has four great-great grandchildren. What a lucky little girl to have Dee as her great-great grandfather.
Founder’s Day in Clifton on Saturday June 11th was well attended and lots of fun. Bounce houses and inflatable slides were set up for the kids while the adults were entertained with a “7 pound cast iron skillet fry pan throwing contest” for the ladies and a “flat tire rolling contest” for the men. There was entertainment, an auction, and Papa Jay’s roast beef sandwiches for dinner. The evening was capped off with beautiful fireworks.