Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Founder’s Day at the Clifton City Park was loads of fun. It seemed so good to be back to normal again and able to celebrate. Between COVID-19 and the two Clifton Wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) being divided into three wards a year ago, it seems like a very long time since we have seen many of our friends.
The kids got really wet at a bounce house and water slide, which felt really good on that very hot Saturday afternoon. The $5 dinner was delicious, the auction was well-attended, and the program was fun also. The Hershey Kisses singing group, which haven’t performed together for 18 months, sang two patriotic numbers with very little rehearsal, but we had a great time.
The fireworks finale went on and on, and was a thrill to see. I’m sure the neighborhood dogs are still recovering from all of the loud booms!
Our sincere sympathies to Warren and Sessilee Choules and their family on the tragic accident which took the life of their son, Ricky, on his motorcycle. Please, everyone, be careful this summer. Ricky was way too young to lose his life.
Congratulations to Jeff and Amelia Roberts Smart on their marriage on June 19. Good thing Jeff lives on a farm as Amelia brings to the marriage two dogs, a horse, a donkey, and four goats. Welcome to Clifton, Amelia!!
We also welcome back to Clifton Travis and Megan Westover and several children.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
During the month of June over the years, David and Deidra Groll and their 11 children go to Logan to celebrate Father’s Day with David’s father. They have two sons on missions, one son married, two sons away at college and still children at home. Those that could, gathered for a Father’s Day dinner. Also in June, the Grolls and Deidra’s siblings go to her parent’s house in Felt, Idaho, to help them with yard work and housework. When the work is done, they go to their parents’ cabin in Island Park and float down the river.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Brecken Smith, daughter of Brandi and Weston Smith, who qualified in cow cutting, reined cow horse, breakaway roping, and pole bending, for the Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals held in Pocatello, June 12. She rode her horse named Fox for the pole bending event. “He ran great!” said Brecken, who placed 7th in the pole bending and had the fastest time in the short go. “I felt it was a good season but I am a little disappointed I didn’t qualify for nationals,” she said.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Boys ages 8 to 11, are meeting every other week with their Activity Day leaders David and Sandra Crosland at the LDS church. Last week they learned about Fire Safety.
The Young Women hiked to the head of Cub River up through Willow Flats on July 8. Around a campfire they made S’Mores, reported Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President of the Mapleton Ward of the LDS Church.
Dawson Leffler, son of Doug and Beka Leffler, “had super fun in high school because my friends were there, and super, awesome teachers. I learned a lot of good stuff.” Dawson was on the Preston High School Track and Cross Country team from 8th grade through his senior year. He began his mission training at home June 14, and will serve in Rancagua, Chile, at the end of July. He spoke in church on June 13. When he returns from his mission, he plans to major in mechanical engineering in college. To underclassmen, he advises, “You learn a lot when you’re having fun. You might as well enjoy it.”
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Aspen Lindhardt, daughter of Mark and Lana Lindhardt, loved high school in Preston. “I loved the teachers. They helped me to grow. The social aspect of meeting a lot of people was also great, especially in the sports and clubs I was involved in,” she said. She played basketball, soccer, and played quarterback in the Powder Puff football game once. She was also involved in FFA and was a leader her senior year. Aspen was one of the seminary graduation speakers. During the summer she is helping on the family farm in Winder and works at Standard Plumbing on the sales staff. She is saving money to go on a mission. After, she plans on going to Idaho State University, majoring in sports medicine. Her advice to high schoolers is “Do your work. Take it seriously. Also, have fun.”
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Sundance Watts and Anna Sadler were married June 12 at the Anderson Cove Campground near Huntsville, Utah. Sundance is the son of Pearl Watts Lloyd and the late Joseph Lloyd. The new couple will make their home in Mink Creek.
Bill Despain came over from Fielding, UT, to visit with the Longhurst family and spent some time checking on other area friends. He is missed in this community.
Charles and Sarah Swann and their children have been living with with Charley’s dad and sister, Reed and Penny Swann, while they were searching for a suitable area to settle with jobs, etc. They are now in McCall, ID, checking on possible property sites.
The Relief Society held a spring activity at the Mink Creek Ballpark, our favorite gathering spot. It was a potluck affair with advice to include a lounge chair for comfort. The time was spent visiting and sharing good gardening tips, most appropriate for this time of year.
The Mink Creek Ballpark was the scene of a Deacons’ Camp Over for those young men of the Preston North Stake on June 11-12. Those who camped over from our village were Orrin Baird and Morgan Keller. Adults camping with them were Orrin’s brother, James Baird, and Morgan’s father, Jared Keller. LaRon Baird, Orrin’s father was on staff for this event. Ryan Buttars, Young Men’s President of the Preston North Stake was in charge of this event. The guys formed teams and had an opportunity to go through an obstacle course using their united skills. A guest speaker, seminary teacher Brother Conrad, spoke the first night on the subject of the armor of God, comparing it to modern armor. No injuries during the campout, lots of fun and the joy of learning to work together.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Sunday, June 13, two organizations changed leadership in Franklin’s First Ward. The former Young Women’s Presidency consisting of Ann Marie Anderson, Rashann Dean, Gina Denton, and Traci Daley, in addition to the YW advisors, were released and replaced with the president Lacy Hansen, first counselor Branae Porter, second counselor Marissa Rogers, and secretary Robyn Beadles, with Rachel Randall as a class advisor. The former Primary Presidency with Molly Nelson, Trisha Smith, Angie Migliori, and Emily Jensen were released and replaced with the new president Jenee Veselka, first counselor Kristina Crosland, second counselor Valerie Nicholson, and secretary Alyssa Dyer. Stake counselor Trent Alder also announced the appointment of Kwin Willis as the ward’s executive secretary, replacing Steve Crosgrove who is now serving in the high council. Immediately following the back-to-normal two-hour meeting, 250 members visited in the park over BBQ sandwiches, chips, and watermelon, which felt like a new fresh beginning from 2020’s religious and community quarantine.
The Franklin Relic Hall Museum and Historical Site is now open for visitors Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many travelers come to learn about our early settlement. The season closes on Labor Day, so take advantage of this opportunity while it is available.
The county has begun its mosquito abatement program, and Franklin joined them on June 10. Tests will continue to determine how aggressive the spraying should be.