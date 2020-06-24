Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
“It was the furthest I’ve ever been from home!” Julie Pugmire declared as she shared her recent trip to Wisconsin. She and her daughter Adeline headed out on June 2, for Menasha and the home of Julie’s sister, Karla Stumpp. Along the way they stopped at Martin’s Cove and Mount Rushmore, which were lacking the normal crowds this time of year. Pugmire was impressed with the Black Hills of South Dakota, and noted that they crossed the Platt, Missouri, and Mississippi Rivers along their route east. Michigan surprised her with all the lakes and thick woods. Adeline will take an extended vacation there, while Julie had to fly home Sat., June 6, bringing some of that moisture with her back to Franklin.
PHS graduate Dallin Palmer, son of Brooke and Spencer Palmer, is currently working for the summer at Valley Wide. Palmer is headed to BYU-Idaho in the fall with a scholarship and a plan to major in Welding Engineering Technology. He also received scholarships from Dairy Farmers of America and Organic Valley – well done!
Troy and Jennifer Hobbs are anxiously waiting with their daughter Sarah for a mission call. Hobbs has turned in her paperwork with Sept. 1 as her availability date. She will defer her acceptance to Utah State University until she finishes her service for the church.
Dillon Jensen, son of Claine and Carolyn Jensen, has already stepped in to a chosen profession. An employee of West Motor, Jensen is currently taking classes as an auto mechanic while he gains the practical expertise he needs.
The Library in the Jail is slowly regaining its regular patrons. Now open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., reading logs and prizes are still available, lollipops are being distributed, and smiling children with books in tow are noted. In addition, the Franklin Historical Museum is preparing handouts each week with interesting historical information to each library visitor. Everyone is welcome!
The normal Idaho Days celebrations have all been canceled.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The two Clifton Wards were split into three wards on June 14. The new ward was named the Oxford Ward. So much of our town history revolves around church and church activities. The last change for the wards came in December of 1980 when the northern part of the Dayton Ward joined with the southern part of the Oxford-Clifton Ward to become the Clifton 1st Ward. The remaining members of the Oxford-Clifton Ward became the Clifton 2nd Ward. (Thanks to Curt Fuller for this information.)
In 2020 the two wards were very large, and continuing to grow. Bryan Winward remains the Bishop of the Clifton 1st Ward and Dan Ralphs remains the Bishop of the Clifton 2nd Ward. The newly called Bishop of the Oxford Ward is Bishop Lincoln Mumford. Stake President Richard Swainston called Larry Ward and Ben Young as his counselors to Mumford, with Adin Waite Executive as secretary and Rand Roberts and Jim Boyce as ward clerks.
Elden Tolman is the newly called first counselor in the Clifton 2nd Ward, with Jeremy Nance as executive secretary and Rick Westover as ward clerk.
That was a very exciting Sunday! We had been having “home centered church meetings” for 12 weeks. Two of Kelly and Bob Ballif’s five children had outgrown their Sunday shoes and Janis and Ryan Buttars kids couldn’t locate their Sunday shoes. Seems like everyone has gone to church in their stocking feet for weeks!
My husband and I are happy to be back to church ... something that feels somewhat normal! If any of you are brave enough to venture out of the county for a summer trip please let me know! Take care and remain safe. We aren’t through with this pandemic yet!
Mink Creek
Hayden Egley’s hard work at Utah State University this year earned her a 4.0 college GPA, and an Associates Degree after only one year. Not only that, she is the recipient of an amazing scholarship from the Delta Scholarship Fund to go with her studies for next year. She is the daughter of Jared and Juli Egley.
It is summer time and that means rodeo time in these parts. We have three young ladies actively involved in the royalty side of that sport. Jyllian Christensen is the War Bonnet Princess of that rodeo, even though it has been canceled this summer due to the virus. She will still be participating in parades and other celebrations representing her title with the War Bonnet. Greenlee Christensen has been chosen to be the Cache County Fair and Rodeo Jr. Princess. These two daughters of Lacey and Kerry Christensen have always been in love with horses. Ella Jepsen, daughter of Melinda and Kerry Jepsen, will be the Jr. Queen of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. It is a trio of beautiful young ladies.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mink Creek held its first Sacrament Meeting on June 14. Members attended in two separate sessions according to surnames: A-J in the first session, allowing some sanitizing time following, and K-Z names in the second time slot. It was wonderful to see smiling eyes of friends able to meet together, to feel the emotional and spiritual warmth of one another.
Tara Jepsen, daughter of Kerry and Melinda Jepsen, has accepted a call to serve in the New Zealand, Hamilton, Mission. She will be leaving for down under in September.
Shae Donaldson, who returned from her missionary service to Paraguay with the March COVID-19 changes, is now engaged to be married and making plans for a June wedding. It will take place in the Phoenix/Gilbert area of Arizona.
Alex Huxford and his sons come up every so often from their home in Stansbury Park, UT, to spend time with his uncle, Richard and Vickie Free. Alex spent summers at the Free ranch during his teenage years so Mink Creek, community and territory, is a strong part of good memories.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Members of the Great Basin Rodeo Club with the Idaho Jr. Rodeo Association, Preston District and high school rodeos, the Gunderson brothers, Colton, 14, and Terrell, 11, sons of Mishell and Steve Gunderson, competed in Malad, Idaho, May 30-31. Colton took first place in bull riding and participated in chute dogging on both days. In Preston he took first Place on Friday, June 5, in bareback steers and placed first in chute dogging. On Saturday, June 6, he placed first in chute dogging. Terrell participated in chute dogging in Malad, May 30-31 and in Preston June 5-6. They will both compete at the state high school rodeo on June 25-28.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Taylor Golightly, 14, has participated in 4-H programs for the last three years. This year she is learning ranch roping and how to sort cows for branding from Weston Smith and Tanner Beckstead in Riverdale. Her twin 8-year-old brothers, Kolby and Kyler, are also in 4-H for the first time this year under the guidance of Aaron Seamons learning the basics of sitting in a saddle, riding, trots, and leads. Kolby rides a pony named Mocha and Kyler rides a Paint horse named Dube.
Tately, Trenton and Tessly Talbot are enrolled in the 4-H programs this summer. They have shown bucket calves in the past. This year from June-August they are each showing their 4-H market Suffolk lambs, learning how to show, feed, and getting them ready for the fair.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
In the fall Lena Bradford and their family help Dennis Hunsaker of Montpelier, Idaho, gather cows. This year, due to COVID-19, the Peruvians who normally help Dennis in the winter where he keeps his cows in Moab, Utah, couldn’t come into the United States, so Lena and her son, Quinn, 14, took their horses to Moab to help him with gathering his cows. The Bradford’s spent three weeks gathering and sorting cows and calves for branding. “Quinn is my horseman of my four sons. It was very hard but a great experience for both of us. Every day we helped to gather and hauled in 42 cow and calf pairs (and branded the calves,) to be hauled in a truck back to Montpelier,” Lena said. Lena slept in the gooseneck of the trailer. Quinn took a hammock to sleep in outside which was fine until it got really windy and he had to move into the horse trailer onto the floor. They set up a kitchen in the horse trailer where they cooked and ate.
Once a week they went into Moab to get water, gas and supplies, and were allowed by the owner to shower in a campground to wash off the sweat, soil and smell of smoke. Boyd and the other three boys stayed at home to run their farm in Riverdale, and to attend Lincoln’s graduation from Preston High School. “We are used to living in our beautiful valley of Preston and Cache Valley with the mountains, but because of the wide, open spaces in Moab, we noticed that the moon is bigger and there are lots of bright, bigger stars there. It was a great experience for us to be there. We had a lot of fun. In fact, it was awesome!” said Lena.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
A drive-up ice cream stand for the Primary children and their families was held on Wednesday, June 3, where a table was set up by the sidewalk outside the church building. They could choose from Creamies, Fat Boys, or Otter Pops. “It was just a fun way to see the kids and families, but not in too close contact. We tried to be careful and wore gloves and had masks. I felt like we had a good turnout despite a little wind and rain. It was great to see each other if only for a moment,” recalled Mary Moffitt, Primary President.
The girls ages 12 to 18 in Dayton helped their leaders in a service project to remove the flowers from the Dayton Cemetery Monday, June 8. Every week the girls’ leaders also send out an activity for the girls to do on their own or with their families. After they cleared off the flowers from the Dayton Cemetery, the leaders sent home a scavenger hunt to find certain headstones. There were 40 questions on the scavenger hunt list, such as what is the oldest head stone, the newest headstone, someone that was a pioneer, someone that died in another country, or someone with the same birthday as the participant, said Jackie Corbridge, Young Women’s President.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Greg Bingham, Priests Quorum Advisor, said that the young men went fishing in May at the Weston Reservoir where the boys caught quite a few trout and visited while fishing. They leaders stay in touch with the boys via phone meetings.
Zach Groll, son of David and Deidra Groll, who graduated from West Side High School and was on the wrestling team is putting in long hours working for a stone mason. He plans to serve an LDS Mission later this year.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Sayge Keller, daughter of Kasey and Heather Keller, is five months into her mission currently serving in the Columbus Ohio Mission in Zanesville, Ohio, since January 2020. She and her companion, who is from Highland, Utah, are still in quarantine. They continue teaching individuals through electronics on Facebook and Zoom and are currently teaching a young woman in Canada and a woman in New Jersey.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
A graduate of Preston High School, Tanner Thain, son of Travis and Sharla Thain, shares his post-graduate plans. “I made sure that I showed up to class every day during the high school years so that I wouldn’t miss anything. I’m glad graduation turned out the way it did. I was happy about the parade, too,” he said. He was on the LaCrosse Team which he felt helped strengthen his body. During the summer he is working for Cutco Cutlery in Logan, Utah, until he leaves for an LDS mission to the Morristown, New Jersey Mission reporting to the Mission Training Center (MTC) on August 26. “I am super-excited!” he said. When Tanner returns, he will be working on Diesel engines for Moonlight Diesel in Logan, Utah, where he did an internship this past year. “I like working on engines,” he claims.