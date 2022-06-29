Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Welcome home to Elder Hyrum Tolman from his LDS mission to Oregon and Pachuca Mexico. He is a member of the Clifton 2nd Ward and the son of Elden and Heather Tolman. Elder Tolman reported his mission on Sunday June 26th.
Sister Kori Ballif from the Oxford Ward spoke in sacrament meeting on June 26th prior to beginning her LDS missionary service to Barcelona Spain. She is the daughter of Robert and Kelly Ballif and also happens to be our granddaughter. Kori will begin her home Missionary Training Center at our house on June 29th. We are excited to have her do her MTC at our home, the quietest and most boring place on earth!
Kelly Ballif hosted a piano recital on June 20th at the Clifton Community Center. Those participating were Carson Henderson, Jacob Westover, Brin Westover, Alaina Bergman, Samuel Westover, Addison Ballif, Joseph Westover, Ashton Henderson, Leah Westover, Celestial Westover, and Emmy Nance. The kids all did a great job performing! Refreshments were served!!
Wayne and I attended a “Group 5” temple party on Monday June 20th in Logan. That was the original group we began our temple service with 8 years ago. I would like to give a “shout out” to the many friends of ours, not living in Clifton even, who regularly read this column. Also attending the temple party were Lyle and Carol Henderson of Clifton.
Just a reminder about lunch bunch for July. It will be held on Monday July 11th at 12:00 noon at Papa Jay’s.
Dayton, we need to hear from you! Remember, they are celebrating the 4th of July in that town.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
A number of proud “Crickers” gathered for the Mink Creek Originals reunion on June 18th at the Ballpark. Around sixty attended the event, some bringing lawn chairs for additional comfort. A sizey lunch was pre-purchased from Kneaders, and Crumbl’s cookies were a followup treat. The organizer this year was Karen Olson Tribett. Karen read interesting excerpts from the Mink Creek History compiled by Viola Larsen in 1976. For many of the listeners it was revelation about their “roots.” The heads of families attending reported as to family progress and other news tidbits. For some it was a first time attendance. Things wrapped up with Bruce Crane, retired history teacher of the Logan School District, but with roots firmly planted in Mink Creek, telling of the cemetery project of featuring pictures of the residents and encouraging that idea for others, plus doing a history of their homes in Mink Creek, present and past.
Bruce told the story of the drowning of two young boys in the early days of the settlement, of the Crane family discovering them when looking at cemetery records. Classmates of those boys had raised money for a headstone. Bruce found another sister to the Glysing boys, buried next to them and encouraged the reunion members to donate money for a headstone for sister Engeborg’s grave. The last name of Glysing was anglicized to Gleason while the family lived in Mink Creek. There are hopes of being able to gather again next year, but a volunteer organizer is needed to accomplish that.
This strange spring weather seems to have been good for the dryland hay crops. They have grown lush and green, but not particularly heavy. The irrigated fields have some weight. But as in every year there is that dance between mowing the hay, drying the hay, baling the stuff and removing the finished product for the next growth. With rains popping up there never seems to be a perfect time.
The Aaronic Priesthood deacons of the Preston North Stake enjoyed an overnight encampment at the Mink Creek Ballpark. Tents were to be set up between 5 and 6 p.m. the evening of June 10. Dinner prepared for 6:30 p.m. and eaten in time for the fireside speaker at 7:30. Four of our young men enjoyed the event: Orrin Baird, Larien Currie, Morgan and Danny Keller. Leaders attending were LaRon Baird and Jared Keller.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Copper and yellow colored roses decorate roadsides throughout the community. There is a particularly beautiful group of bushes at the intersection of the Oneida Narrows Road and Highway 36. Often these bushes are the indication of a home once existing near them that has long since disappeared over the years. They still add beauty to their surroundings.
Matt Egley’s bright yellow race car is not sitting idle this racing season. The driver of #86 this year is Shawnee Bailey and she is doing a great job. The car and crew have been on the track at Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls, ID recently.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
There were two young men and 1 young woman from the Valley View Branch who joined with the Whitney Ward who went to the Franklin Stake Trek. President Dal Sellers was one of the guest speakers along with President Darin Dransfield.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women from the Mapleton Ward went to the Franklin Stake Girl’s Camp at Hull Valley where they stayed overnight. “It was rainy, wet and cold but they all had a great time,” reported Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President. “The stake leaders planned some craft activities, making duct tape bags, lanterns and string art. They also played games.”
For the older girl’s activity on Monday, June 20, they went to the Hospital Nursing Home in Preston and held a Family Home Evening. Molly Ray sang a solo and played the piano. They played a question and answer game which the residents seemed to enjoy. The girls went to Wendy’s afterward for ice cream.
Glendale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women had a journaling night for one of their activities. Another night they made lap quilts for the Heritage Living residents that they are continuing to bind before they deliver them. They recently had a career night where they learned about photography.
The two groups of Activity Day boys since January have gone sledding, made bread, learned how to do Rubik’s Cube, trapping, how to start a fire, sling shooting, drawing, engaged in a nerve gun war, and had a pizza party with their leaders Jane and Jan Andersen.
The Activity Day girls played Get-to-Know-You games, and made bracelets with their leaders Julie Miner and Brittany Jensen.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
With the traditional lighting of 1860 on Little Mountain each night, the Idaho Days’ three-day festivities began on Thursday, June 23, starting with the Color Run, Box Car Race, Movie in the Park showing “Sing Two,” Miss Idaho Days Pageant, flag ceremony, Fun Run, spelling bee, frog jumping contest, buying hamburgers at the stand, softball tournament, cooling down assisted by the fire department, eating breakfast and dinner, attending an auction, visiting open historical buildings, parade, entertainment throughout the day, and the live band performance by Bryce Wood at night, ending the full day with the fireworks display.
Franklin Library Day is looked forward to every Wednesday at the Franklin City Pavilion for the Franklin Summer Reading program. On June 22, the three groups rotated every 15 minutes to the different stations. Patsy Shipley quizzed the children by showing a rope how deep different fish in the ocean live, like does an octopus live on the shore, or this far down in the water, etc. Her daughter taught the children a cute fish song. For Karen Lowe’s activity, she read to them a fish story then filled a tub full of water, set it on the table where the children could gather around it to watch as items, such as a fish or a rock, were put in the water to see if they would sink or float. Haylee Lowe made an Origami paper boat and the children were to guess how many stones it would take before it sank. They did the experiment three times before the boat sank with 23 small stones in it. The children then were taken into the basement of the Franklin City Jail where the library books are kept, turned in their reading logs, returned their six books from the week before and chose six more books that they put into a bag that is provided for them.
The Franklin 3rd Ward Young Women enjoyed several nights at Franklin Stake Girl’s Camp on Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16. The stake leaders planned some craft activities, making duct tape bags, lanterns and string art. They also played games. Then the ward stayed overnight for two more days for more activities until Friday, June 17.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The older girl’s group on Tuesday, June 14, the Weston 2nd Ward Young Women watched “Once I Was A Beehive” movie at one of the girl’s houses. They all brought treats to share.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Trent Gudmundsen displayed his art at the Summer Fest this month in Logan, and at the Wellsville Mountain and Music Festival on Saturday, June 25. He also has some of his art displayed on a regular basis at the Logan Fine Art Gallery in Logan, 60 West 100 West, that you can stop by and view when you are in Logan.
LoraJean Gudmunsen also shows her handmade sculptured jewelry, stuffed animals, and paintings at the Cache Valley Gardener’s Market, at the Historic Cache County Courthouse, 199 North Main Street, Logan, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October 15.
For the Fairview 1st Ward Young Women class activity Tuesday, June 14, the oldest girls group planned activities for the rest of the year. The boys had a water activity. The Young Men and Young Women, ages 14-18 went on Trek with the Preston South Stake June 6-9. All of the Bishopric went to Trek. They put together a slide show of the Trek and showed it at the youth’s combined activity on Tuesday, June 21.