Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Rain and cool weather lent a dismal shroud to the flags waving at the entrance to the Franklin Cemetery on Saturday and Sunday of Memorial weekend. But by Monday, May 25, the sun warmed the headstones and bouquets of flowers that covered the grounds — memorializing family members and war veterans who rest there.
On May 24, Franklin Stake President Darin Dransfield met with nine bishops from the stake to discuss the return to church meetings in the area. Second Counselor Alder presented the guidelines from the General Authorities and local leaders for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regarding social distancing, sanitizing concerns, and state regulations for the buildings involved. Afterwards, the three Franklin city bishops met to finalize a plan for the month of June. Beginning Sun., June 14, Franklin First Ward will have three separate 45-minute sacrament meetings to administer the sacrament and have a speaker. Members will be divided alphabetically and asked to bring their own devices to sing the hymns. Franklin Second Ward will have Sun., June 21, and Franklin Third Ward will use Sun., June 28. Notifications in July will let people know if a similar plan will be followed or if a different phase will be implemented.
Congratulations to senior Karlee Kirkbride, daughter of Glen and Kathy Kirkbride, who was recently awarded $500 as one of the three recipients of a SEITec Scholarship at Preston High School. Originating in 2013, the Southeastern Idaho Technical Charter School provides Malad, Westside, and Preston school districts with professional/technical programs for students who seek to gain experience and skills for the work force. Kirkbride has her CNA, has worked throughout her senior year, has met the additional requirements for the SEItec diploma, and is prepared to step into a career. As the SEITec motto claims, she has “climbed higher” than the average high school graduate, and is headed to college in the fall.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Sherrie and Ernie York are back in town after having a great time in warmer climes the past few months. These two retirees from Hill Air Force Base were located in a spot with many things relating to their interests, near Bouse, AZ. It was close to where General Patton had a training camp for his soldiers during World War II. The Yorks took side by side rides to ghost mining towns. They learned about navigational aides for women pilots ferrying planes during the war. They are glad to be home in Mink Creek, but miss the new friends that they made down south. In some areas a welcome mat is red, but in Mink Creek it is certainly green during this time of year and that is welcoming the Yorks.
Maria and Devin Flake and son Jude were up from Utah to spend some time just being ‘home.’ They all needed some time with Maria’s mother, Lana, and Ivan McCracken and the open spaces of the surrounding mountains.
A new tiny girl has arrived in Mink Creek. She was born to Cynthia and Justin Longhurst on May 14. Tiny is the right word for her, weighing in at 5 pounds and only 18 inches long, but round and doing well, bringing much happiness with her.
Elder Walter Iverson is now back in the mission field. He is the son of Kurt and Margret Iverson. He was the first missionary to be reassigned from the Preston North Stake and is now serving in the Alabama, Birmingham, Mission. He flew there on May 15. Elder Iverson had been serving in the Dominican Republic and needed a few changes made in supplies, clothing, etc. that he would need in this new location. He particularly needed new shoes, which is a positive sign for a missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had been speaking Spanish in the Dominican Republic and that may, or may not, be part of this new assignment. Depending on the COVID-19 situation there is still the possibility of his return to his first field of labor, as he continues to serve. He got home on March 24, and self-isolated for two weeks with his family. Prior to that he had been quarantined for six days before his flight home. On May 14 he was set-apart for his new assignment.
Parents, children and teachers are welcoming the release from their online school situation. It has been a learning experience for one and all. They are all looking forward to the change of pace that comes with summer, including nice weather.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Best wishes to Billy Anne Robinson and Christopher Hardy on their upcoming marriage on June 6. Billy is the daughter of Beau and Charlin Robinson and Chris is the son of Diane Hardy. The couple are both from Clifton.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Bridger Evans, son of Todd and KrisStena Evans, has been reassigned to the Los Angeles California Mission since having returned from the Guatamala City Mission of The Church of Jess Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will go directly there on June 8. “I’m pretty excited. My Stake President, President Brett Stuart notified me that I have been reassigned and sent me the e-mail that he received from the Church. Even though this is an English-speaking mission, I had a Zoom interview along with all the new missionaries with my new mission president who is from Guatamala. The mission president was glad to know that I speak Spanish and said I could teach in Spanish as needed,” Bridger outlined. While waiting for his reassignment, Bridger has been helping his dad with chores, landscaping projects and tilling .
Congratulations to the seniors from the Weston 1st Ward who graduated on May 20, at the Dahle Art Center: Patryce Eldredge, 2020 Valedictorian and SEITec graduate in Business; Alyssa Crouch 2020 Salutatorian, SEITec graduate and recipient of the $500 Scholarship in Business; Hanna Crozier, SEITec (Business); Isaac Frankman, SEITec (Business); Ethan Mott, SEITec (Business); and Eric Evelyn (homeschooled). Graduates of the seminary program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are Patryce Eldredge, Alyssa Crouch, Isaac Frankman, and Ethan Mott.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Tanner Thain, son of Travis and Sharla Thain of Mapleton received a call to serve an LDS mission just prior to his graduating from Preston High School. He reports to the Mission Training Center (MTC) on Aug. 26, to serve in the Morristown, New Jersey Mission, and says he is excited.
Riverdale
BY THAYA GILMORE
Eight seniors graduated from Preston High School on May 21. Lincoln Bradford, Saige Meek, Paige Bennett, Dane Keller, Penney Duke, Paige Shumway, Harli Hymas, and Timber Spackman. All eight youth graduated from the LDS seminary program on May 17.
Dayton
BY THAYA GILMORE
Youth graduated from West Side High School and also earned a degree through SEITec are: Gideon Beutler was the 2020 Valedictorian and earned certification in technology; Jacob Moffatt, in CNA and EMT; Bailey Henderson, in business; and Makall Griffiths in agriculture and business. The five also graduated from the LDS seminary.
Whitney/ Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to the 14 seniors in the Whitney area and Valley View Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who graduated from Preston High School: Shelby Hull, Sydney Hull, Brinkley Moffitt, Wyatt Crowther, Annika Cordner (who also earned graphic design certification through SEITec), Cooper Lazcanoteguii, Garrett Winward, Mason Thompson, Ryan Colqui (who also earned CNA certification through SEITec), Valerie Stokes (who also earned certification in graphic design through SEITec); Abby Gomez, Austin Ward (who was also certified in automotive through SEITec); Matilee Shuman, Kaylee Jensen (who was also certified in graphic design and greenhouse through SEITec).
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Graduate from West Side High School, as well as SEITec and the LDS seminary were: Brinlee Chatterton (a recipient of a $500 SEITec scholarship in business), Connor Nielsen, Cameron Priestley (certified in CNA through SEITec), Zach Groll and Jarom Brinkman.
Roxan Fitzgerald, the Young Women’s President of the Linrose Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said when she was a Young Women’s President 13 years ago, today’s technology wasn’t available. “It’s wonderful and what a blessing to have this technology now to keep in touch with each other.”
Projects the Groll family used to do during breaks from schoolwork have now become daily activities, said Deirde Groll. They would go outside and work in the garden, maintain the greenhouse, weed, feed the chickens, ducks, bunnies, and dogs. “Now it is constant house and yard maintenance where we work together on those projects throughout the year,” said Deirde Groll.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Four youth form the community graduated from Preston High: Ladd Christensen, who was the PHS 2020 Salutatorian, Connor Shaffer, Hayden Atkinson and Hunter King. Ladd Christensen and Hayden Atkinson and their families gathered at the church for virtual seminary graduation on May 17.
Cub River
BY THAYA GILMORE
Preston High School graduates from this community are Kallie Larson (who earned an EMR certification through SEITec); Danny Carpenter, (who earned an accounting certification through SEITec), MaKalie Stoker, Cooper Roundy, Mayli Christensen, Conner Tait, Kimberly Savage, and Jordan Hicks (homeschooled). Franklin Stake Presidency, High Council, Stake Young Men and Young Women presidency members passed out Crumbl cookies and offered congratulations to graduates of the LDS Seminary program as they drove by in a parade at the Franklin Stake Center.
Jennifer Larson, Young Women’s President of the Cub River Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said she and her presidency are “still figuring things out and since most of our activities have been cancelled this year, we’re trying to find other ways to connect and plan for when we resume activities.” The youth have held some meetings with the missionaries on Zoom, and they’ve been using the new Gospel Living App to stay in touch with each other. “It’s been nice to be able to send thoughts and inspirational quotes and information to each other,” said Larsen.