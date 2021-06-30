Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Father’s Day brought families close to honor their dads in Franklin. Stuart and Lael Parkinson had three of their children, spouses, and 10 grandchildren in their home to celebrate – Shaun and Cami, Lance and Heather, and Nichelle and Shane get together on a regular basis because they live close. But in July Nicholas and Chrissy from De Moines, Iowa, will join their family here for a real reunion.
Val and Esther Durrant went down the street to their daughter’s, Anissa and Robert Ogden’s home for dinner. Their other son, Randy, came up from Paradise, and two grandsons joined in the party. Durrant said there have been more exciting celebrations over the years – the family used to go to Yellowstone for the holiday, but now “just getting up in the morning is exciting!”
Ronald Womack’s home was the gathering place for eight of his siblings and their spouses in a rare reunion. Joining Franklin’s other Womack brothers, Lynn and Chad, and sisters, Stella Sharp and Barbara Packer, were the oldest, 83-year-old brother from Blackfoot, and the youngest sister from Oregon. They were missing two others from New Mexico and Oklahoma, but the June 12 event was enjoyed by all.
Elder Dalton Kurt Frances left May 7, for the San Juan Puerto Rico Mission. The son of Shane and Vanessa Moser had been assigned to the Mexico City Mission Training Center (MTC), but it closed, so he spent time at home preparing. His companion was from Payson, Utah, and they conversed in Spanish together every evening.
Savannah Priestley, daughter of Mindy and Bryon Priestley, has been called to the Arizona Scottsdale Mission, and will be leaving on July 5. Sister Priestley is currently preparing in her home with materials online from the MTC in Provo.
Honor student Addison Smith, newly graduated from Preston High School, has already set her course for success. For the last four years, the daughter of Matt and Trisha Smith has worked part time for Valley Veterinarian Services in Richmond, but has increased her hours to 40 a week. She will be working online as well to get her associate’s degree and prepare to take the state test qualifying her to become a Certified Veterinarian Technician. Smith also hopes to breed her dog, Maeve, and raise the pups to sell. This animal-lover is on her way!
Kathy and John Erickson’s graduate, Simon, is busy building steel buildings this summer. As a senior, Erickson captured first place in the State of Idaho Graphic Design Contest – pocketing $50. He just finished a building project in Kemmerer, Wyoming, and already has his call to the Washington Tacoma Mission in August.
Hannah Anderson didn’t waste any time getting a full-time job in Bear Lake just days after her graduation. The daughter of Darin and Ann Marie Anderson enjoyed ballroom dancing for most of her high school experience, in addition to participating in some of the plays. Now she cleans cabins and will be taking on refreshment sales. Anderson loves what she is doing, sleeps in a cabin when one is available, or retires up the canyon with her hammock under her arm.
The Black Cat fireworks stand is rising from the dust on the corner across from La Tienda – evidence of things to come!
Our condolences to the family of MarJean Stone Frandsen who passed away June 19 in Pocatello. Two of her children, Bonnie Bassett and Bobby Frandsen, reside in Franklin.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
A belated Happy Father’s Day to all of our Clifton dads. The Oxford Ward presented the fathers in the ward with a delicious candy bar, which my better half nicely shared with me! The Primary children also presented a sweet medley of Father’s Day songs for their dads and grandpas.
There was an amazing tribute for Ricky Choules, who tragically passed away on a motorcycle accident earlier this month. His funeral was held at the Webb Funeral Home and the attendance probably broke records that day. There were motorcycles and vehicles parked as far as the eye could see and following the services they all formed a procession to the Clifton Cemetery. What a tribute to Ricky.
Welcome home to Elder William Housley from the New Mexico Farmington Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is the son of Kirk and Jennifer Housley of the Clifton 1st Ward.
As I am typing this column today (Thursday) a very pleasant scent is coming through my open windows — rain! Oh how we have missed this and we pray for lots more!
Congratulations to Millie Geddes, daughter of Mike and Tristan Geddes, on her marriage on June 25, to John Roveri.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Sherry and Ernie York are back on their Mink Creek mountainside. Glad to have them home, but I fear they will find this hot weather not much better than that of Arizona. Maybe with that perspective these hot days feel cool.
Karen and Layne Erickson were able to be with daughter Connie and Adam Westenskow when Adam was sustained to be the 2nd Counselor in the bishopric of the 17th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Logan. Following that meeting the family went to Wellsville to share dinner at the home of their son, Bishop Bryan and Shannon Erickson.
Lin and Sharla McKay and Kent and ReNae Egley managed to squeeze a weekend of leisure time to go to Jackson, WY, and listen to the Bar J Wranglers one more time before that group retires. A mountain ride in the wilds of nearby mountains wound up the summer break. One gets a beautiful view from those heights.
Nicholas Christensen, son of Kim and Wally Christensen, and Elizabeth Lasley were married on June 13. The wedding took place in Logan Canyon.
The family of Roxanna and Mack DeVries enjoyed some vacation time at Yellowstone National Park. Lots of things to see: geysers, buffalo, hot pots, waterfalls, great Yellowstone offerings filled their days.
Jonathan Seamons won first place in the Idaho State USA Wrestling, 170 pound, contest in Greco and Freestyle Wrestling last May. This qualified him to represent Idaho in the Nationals at Indianapolis, IN, this last month. Team Idaho did well and ranked 6th or 7th nationally. It was a duals tournament and Jonny was able to compete in several matches. He is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons.
Fathers’ Day was recognized in the LDS Ward with messages and memories. Each father received a bag of treats — popcorn of a variety of flavors. They could choose from caramel, white chocolate, muddy-buddy, some chewy, some crispy, some popcorn, some corn pops — all a yummy snack!
The extended family of Carl and Lenna Christensen gathered for a family reunion. Some of them live in Mink Creek: Eldon and Danita Wilcox, Forrest and Patti Christensen, Phillip Christensen, Brian Christensen. Others came from some distance: Brad and Raone Stuart, Vachelle Higbee, Vance and Connie Christensen and many of the grandchildren and great grands.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The two older girl’s groups in the Young Women’s organization in the Riverdale 1st Ward of LDS scaled Little Mountain, in Franklin, Idaho, an over three-mile round trip, for their activity last week.
“It was a hot, long trail but once to the top of the mountain, you can see the whole valley. The scenery was beautiful,” said Wendy Henrie, Young Women’s President. The younger girl’s group had a cooking class while the older girls went hiking. Other activities this month for all of the girls included a camp prep session where they learned camp songs for their upcoming ward camp.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Tyson Hull, son of Ryan and Lindsey Hull, graduated from Preston High School. His mother said that Tyson loved high school a lot as he said he had fun teachers and a great group of friends. Tyson was a member of FFA all four years. He would tell high schoolers to take school seriously but also have fun. He plans to attend BYU-Idaho majoring in agriculture. Shortly after his graduation from PHS, Tyson received an mission call to the Washington DC North Mission. He spoke in the Mapleton LDS Ward on June 13. He had nine days of training at home and was notified that he could attend the Provo MTC, which he entered on June 23. He will enter the mission field on July 6.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Cassidy Crouch, daughter of Troy and Jennifer Crouch of the Weston 1st Ward, is a seminary graduate and graduate of West Side High School. Cassidy was on the cheer ream since her junior year. She enjoyed her time in high school. “I liked the sense of community as it was super great as they cheered everyone at the sports events,” she said. “I loved our teachers. They were super great as they answered questions for me.” Looking back on her years in high school, she offers advice to under-classmen: “Take high school seriously and get good grades and have fun with it. I found that when I had fun, I got better grades,” she said. Cassidy plans to attend Utah Valley University and major in biology before going on to medical school to study oncology. She earned her CNA Certificate during her sophomore year and took medical terminology credits toward her major. She is working this summer at Lee’s Marketplace in Smithfield, Utah, as a cashier earning money to fulfill an LDS Mission. She received her call shortly after graduation to the Scottsdale Arizona Mission. She will enter the Provo MTC on Sept. 6.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Zeth Groll, son of David and Deirde Groll, played first base and pitched on the baseball team as well as the football team in high school. “High school was pretty fun for me as I could visit with my friends every day. Plus, the teachers were pretty cool. They were pretty helpful,” said Zeth. He is working this summer at Dominos Pizza as well as Casper’s Ice Cream and helps his brother with haying. He said he has five older brothers who are good examples for him to follow. He plans to go to college. Zeth suggests to underclassmen: “After you’re done with high school, you think about opportunities that you missed out on. I wish I had taken advantage of those opportunities.”
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The girls stayed in an Air B & B in Lava Hot Springs for their summer camp. They floated down the river and went swimming. They ate French toast and egg bake, Walking Tacos and Dutch oven potatoes. They shared their testimonies at a testimony meeting. “It was a fun time,” said Teresa Shaeffer, first counselor in the Young Women’s Presidency.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Morgan Stuart, daughter of Brett and Amanda Stuart, was on the Track and Field Team in her senior year, the Key club, National Honor Society, Future Farmer’s of America and was on the Parliamentary Procedures Team, which she said was fun. “I really liked the social aspect of high school and all the teachers were pretty good,” she offered. Morgan is working during the summer to save for an LDS Mission. She is waiting for the call. After her mission, she will attend college at BYU-Idaho and Utah State University, majoring in elementary education. Morgan advises those who are still in high school to “Get involved by joining clubs and being part of those clubs,” she said.