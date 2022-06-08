Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Seminary graduation for the Dayton Ward was held on Sunday May 29th at the Preston South Stake Center. Graduates from Dayton were Samuel Beutler, Easton Henderson, Treyton Hendrickson, Nathan Jensen, and Dominic Maw.
School is now out for the West Side School District this summer. The youth from the Oxford Ward headed out for their “high adventure” trip on June 1st to June 4th. I understand that the place they were scheduled to stay at burned down. However they still left on schedule, with about 8 kayaks on a trailer, so I assume they will still have fun.
Clifton Founder’s Day will be held on Saturday June 11th at the park with activities being held through most of the day beginning early with a 5K run at 6:30 am. Games are at 4:00 (including a women’s frying pan throw!!), Dutch oven cooking judging at 4:30, parade line up at 5:00, parade and candy drop at 5:30, dinner from 6 – 8:00, auction at 7:00, entertainment during the auction, and fireworks at DARK.
Our annual Smart family “Cousins Camp” was held May 27 – 30th at Island Park. There were 24 of us there and we had a blast. We stayed in a large, well-supplied cabin. Most of the family journeyed into Yellowstone a couple of the days. After seeing the tremendous lineup of cars waiting to get into the park, I can see why our family left the cabin at 4:30 am to get into the park and avoid the lines. Lots of wildlife was spotted in the park, while we stayed in the cabin on the deck and looked for the bears that were supposedly all around the area. On our final day, most of the family spent the afternoon asleep on the couches or in their rooms. We managed to exhaust everyone!
Covid 19 is supposedly history now so I suspect there will be many vacations for our residents to report on. PLEASE! You know my number.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Lewis and Clark Volunteers Mountain Men gathered for their annual Memorial Day weekend Spring Rendezvous at the park on the Vernon Keller farm. Musket loaders were at the ready and echoed on the hillsides. This has been ongoing for years and has become a tradition for the Keller family who also gather to welcome the group.
Memorial Day weekend filled the church on Sunday with visiting families. It was a rainy, cold day but the spiritual warmth was present in our chapel. It had rained most of Saturday and we are grateful for the needed moisture, but it has definitely contributed to the “dampening ” of anticipated activities for the holiday. The cemetery, located east of the church house, was in perfect shape to welcome the visitors that came. Everyone enjoyed the floral and personality arrangements, as well as the many photo portraits of those whose headstones are in this blessed spot. The field of wild flowers, golden Mule’s Ears, that reach up toward the mountains only served to add to the occasion. Children often pick blooms from this field to place on graves whose posterity is unknown.
The Relief Society’s May activity was entitled Binding Hearts Together and they tied two quilts while gathering around. Setting up the quilts on frames were a group of experienced quilters, Kim Christensen, Phee Crosland, Cathy Seamons, and Mary Jean Rasmussen. One quilt was a heritage quilt given to Claudia Erickson that had been created by her grandmother many years ago. The other was a smaller Relief Society quilt. The international quilt stitch was used on the larger, older one and the stitch was a new experience for many. Claudia told stories about her grandmother, thus binding hearts with our ancestors. Light refreshments were prepared and served by Jonia Jackson, MaryAnn Jepsen, Lisa Auger and Linda Christensen.
Alona Ostler and her mother, Jody Sharp, had an extended “mother/daughter outing.” They went to visit friends in Alaska and do some touring around. They spent some time in Whittier, Seward, Homer, but stayed mainly in Wasilla. The weather was warm, the wildlife and ocean scenic and the food perfect for the place. They had a great time.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
There has been a beautiful display of our nation’s flag during the past holiday at the home of Pete and Mary Bennett along the Riverdale Hill. Flags from each fence post along the border of their acreage. It pulls at the patriotic heart-strings and is a reminder of the many freedoms we enjoy.
Spring is cleanup time for everyone. Mike and Cathy Bienert, directors of El Shabdai Sanctuary & Refuge, located on the shores of Bear River in Riverdale, had a pile of spring outdoor chores this past weekend. Along with the usual yardwork of raking, planting and weed pulling, this included pond cleaning and wood splitting. Four acres is a large area to cover. The Bienerts provided a yummy lunch for those who came to their assistance.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Six women attended the Relief Society’s monthly breakfast for the ladies in the Valley View Branch held at the home of Cathy Allen on Saturday, May 14, for fellowshipping and bringing the sisters closer together. They had a good variety of potluck food sharing scrambled eggs, Hot Pockets, Danish, a variety of fruit, and orange juice.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
For their activity in May, the Cub River Ward women learned the basics of how to log on, do tasks, and search at a Family History class taught by their ward Family History Specialists, Tonya and Darin Foster. The women brought their own devices, computers and I-Pads. They had doughnuts for refreshments. For their service project in conjunction with the 180th Relief Society Birthday Celebration they referred the women to the JustServe.org site to look for opportunities to serve.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women had a Service Scavenger Hunt doing different service for those in the community, like washing windows, cleaning mirrors, swept porches, watered flowers, took out garbage, picked up toys, folded blankets, and sang “I Am A Child of God” to different families. At each house they went to they left a treat, brownies, cookies, and Congo Bars that the leaders made, and then they had some extra treats that they stopped and dropped off at different houses. There were two teams of five girls each. When through with their service, the girls met back at the church and enjoyed together a treat of homemade cookies. “The girls really enjoyed doing the services and had a lot of fun. One of the teams went the extra mile because they had a lot of people not home and had to go to a lot of different houses to drop off the extra treats,” said Candice Seamons, Young Women’s President.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers had their closing social on Friday, May 20. They met at the James Lemmon Marker at the Weston Cemetery a member of the Mormon Battalion to learn about him since it was the 175th anniversary of the Mormon Battalion. Lemmon joined when he was 19 years old, reenlisted for another 8 months, lived in Salt Lake for a while and then moved to Weston where he was a farmer, lived and died. When the DUP members returned to the church in Weston to eat the lunch that they brought individually, their lesson leader, Jennifer Roberts related that she was helping remodel a house recently and they found old copies of the Young Women’s and the Relief Society magazines from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stuffed in the walls of the house to act as insulation. She pulled out the magazines and found an article about the Mormon Battalion and since Jennifer knew they were recognizing Lemmon for being in the battalion that day told the DUP members what she found. Interesting. Those who attended the closing social were DUP Captain, Julie Waldron, Jennifer Roberts, Ruth Stevenson, Jenny Barrett, Amy Bosworth, Stacy Bosworth, Lana Carter, and Kerin Baker.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
A very happy birthday to Larry Hobbs on his 90th birthday this week!
Bring your children to the Franklin Summer Reading program that is on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in the basement of the Franklin City old jail building.