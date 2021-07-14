Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Girls in the Riverdale 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have had fun trying out Goat Yoga and cleaning a yard in the neighborhood. They also held a Book of Mormon retreat. “There were six different guest speakers who talked about a different story in the Book of Mormon. We stayed at a cabin in Cub River where we ate lots of good food,” reported Erika, Young Women’s President. On June 22 the girls went on a hike in Franklin.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Joel Rengifo, son of Carlos and Carmelita Rengifo, of the Valley View Branch, returned home from his mission in the McAllen Texas Spanish speaking mission on June 23. He spoke in church on July 11. He is working for a construction company during the summer and plans to go to college in the fall, studying medicine.
The Rengifo’s enjoyed their 4th of July by going to Lewiston to watch the parade and the fireworks. They celebrated Carlos’ birthday June 29th birthday on July 4, with family and friends at their house. They enjoyed fried chicken, Dutch Oven potatoes, beans, onion salad, and his favorite, Tres Leches (Three Milks) cake that Carmelita makes served with ice cream.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Bridger Evans, son of Todd and KrisTena Evans, arrived home on June 23, from his mission to Los Angeles, California. He was originally sent to the Guatemala City East Mission, came home due to Covid for two months and was reassigned to the California mission. He spoke in church at the Weston 1st Ward on June 27. Family and friends gathered at Weston Park where the Mejia family provided food from their truck located near the Valley Wide store. Bridger is attending Bridgerland on a Fullbright Scholarship. When he receives his certificate from there, he plans to attend USU in the fall on a scholarship majoring in physics. He stays in contact with the people that he taught the Gospel to as well as his companions in the mission field. “He’s still doing missionary work,” his mother said.
The Evans family celebrated Independence Day in Dayton where they watched their daughter, Brielle, who cheered on the West Side Cheerleader float in the parade. That night they could see the fireworks all over the valley from Logan to Lewiston from their front yard.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Alaina Telford, daughter of Tyler and Lain Telford, is working to earn money to attend Evans Hair Styling College in Rexburg in September. She works at a chip repair business in Logan as well as babysits. Alaina enjoyed high school. “I liked the friendships that I made there and realized that learning is important,” she said. Alaina was active in sports. She was on the cross country and track teams and played basketball. She was a member of the Key Club and BPA (Business Professional Association). “Get out and do things. Make friendships,and know that education is important. Try to be well-rounded in everything,” Alaina advised high schoolers.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Nicolas Hansen, the oldest of four children, and son of Ryan and Connie Hansen, received his mission call to the Osorno Chile Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). He spoke in church on June 13, and started his home MTC June 16. He received his call before graduating from Preston High School where he took Spanish classes. He loved high school. “It was a good learning experience. I got a good education and received college credits,” he said. He was a member of FFA for four years. When he returns from his mission, he plans to attend USU to be a veterinarian. “Enjoy school while you are there as is goes by quick,” advises Nicolas.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Mink Creek Originals reunion was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended, around 100 people. The event had been planned by Karen Olson Tribett a year ago, then canceled due to the COVID restrictions. Her ‘assistants’ were Mary Olson Carter, Nanct Olson Puente, Janet Olson Bergera, LaNae Larsen Orbin and Kathy Keller Hyde. The party took place at the Mink Creek Ballpark, rather than the customary potluck menu there was a bounteous sack lunch for purchase. The program rolled out as the eldest of each family there reported on the current situation for their extended families represented in the gathering, most of whom have long-time Mink Creek roots. About 30 ancestral families of the community reported. Next year’s gathering will be headed up by Katherine and Leon Noorda.
Claire Jepsen and Smith Larsen were married June 25, in the Ogden Temple. Claire is the daughter of Dr. Kerry and Melinda Jepsen. They held a reception at their home on Birch Creek Road that evening. It was planned for outdoors, but a wind and rainstorm blew in and forced the party to move indoors. Inconvenient, but with smiles, in the drought year we are so grateful for any moisture received.
The daughters of Kerry and Lacey Christensen are busy with summer rodeos. Jyllian is the Princess of the War Bonnet Rodeo in Idaho Falls; Greenlee is part of the royalty for the Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo. It is good to have the rodeo season open again in this area.
Jeff Olson spent some time with his daughter, Leslie, and her family at their Bear Lake retreat. Cooler days were welcome.
Karl and Marion Haws of Santa Barbara, CA, have spent a month here at their home. Family visitors have been in and out during their stay. Kasey and Julie Haws were up first, to get things opened up and going. Adam and Camene Haws and their children from Solvang, CA, spent a few days reconnecting with the Idaho roots. Aaron and Heather Haws and children from Meridian drive over this direction fairly often.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Ed and Andrea Kimpel and their boys recently returned from a wonderful vacation that was postponed from last year because of COVID. Their whole family went to North Carolina where Ed served a mission for the LDS Church. They were gone a week and saw about everything possible in this area. The pilot also invited the boys to sit up in the cockpit after their flight and gave each of them wings to put on their shirts. Now that they are back home Jack will be beginning a new treatment for his cancer. Clifton’s prayers continue to be with him and his family.
The Ron and Carol Mumford family just completed a HUGE family reunion to celebrate both Carol’s “special” birthday and Ron and Carol’s 50th wedding anniversary. There were 56 Mumford’s of various ages at this three-day reunion held at Bear Lake. Ron and Carol were surprised by their youngest child Kyle and his family, who live in Washington State, being able to attend. What a special time for the Mumford family. We have an upcoming Cousin’s Camp with 35 of us, and I am in panic mode over that. I can’t even picture 56!
Wayne and I have two grandsons, Elder Mansfield and Elder Ballif, who are both serving LDS missions in Tampa, Florida. Hurricane Elsa just visited these two elders which made Grandma (me) rather nervous. Both of their apartments ended up with extra elders for a couple of days. Elder Ballif, from Clifton, ended up with 13 extra bodies in his apartment.
A couple of wonderful rain storms the past few days. That was the highlight of our week around here.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
“Being dunked was the best part!” Baylor Hansen declared about his baptism on Sat., July 3. The son of Dean and Lacey Hansen arranged his own program with his Grandpa Hansen and his mom as speakers, and included his sister Mya with a special musical number. Over 50 family members and friends were in attendance and enjoyed a pot luck dinner at the Hansen home to celebrate the event.
Home-town athlete, Julie Strum, traveled to the Morgan Valley Marathon, Sat., June 26, to compete in the half-marathon with her youngest son, Adam, from Layton. “We both finished!” she proudly related, including that of 185 runners they were both fourth in their division. Unfortunately, prizes were only awarded to first through third place winners. They have lean muscles and a bonding memory to show for their efforts.
Addey Roberts, daughter of Clay and Amanda Roberts, is enjoying the last weeks of summer spending time with her friends. She will carry the memory of supporting PHS football and basketball games and the drama club she attended her senior year as she continues to work at Preston’s New York Deli. Her dream is to eventually go to law school.
Franklin First Ward Young Women attended camp June 10-12 at Julie and Kameron Johnson’s stream-side property up Cub River. The first day was taken with crafts, skits, and testimony meeting, but the next day was spent at Bear Lake with the 16 girls and leaders enjoying paddle boards, canoes, and water tramps.
Mike and Faralynn Hansen are the proud parents of graduate Gabe Hammons. Chosen as South-East Idaho Basketball of the Year, he is now looking forward to his mission call to serve in Hermosillo, Mexico, beginning with the MTC in person on Sept. 14. He has deferred two scholarship decisions until his return in two years.
Jed and Melanie Benson and their family from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have been back in town visiting with her parents, Darren and LoaLee Hatch. They brought with them a couple who recently joined the church, and were sealed in the Logan temple last week.