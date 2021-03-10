Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Conner and Hailee Lunt, with eight-month-old Klancy in tow, have recently moved into the Hartley home at 205 South Second East. Arriving from Nephi, Conner now works for a plumber in Amalga, and Hailee is employed by Red Iron Industries in Newton, nearer to her parents in Trenton. Welcome to Franklin!
Cousins Mckinley Nelson and Macklee Bowcut took several roles in the recent production of The Nutcracker Ballet at Preston’s Worm Creek Opera House over the weekend of Feb. 25-27. After a disappointing delay from the original November presentation date, the performers kept practicing throughout December, January, and February to finally dance, complete with a winter snowstorm, just before March officially arrived. The daughters of Mitch and Molly Nelson, and Josh and Kacy Bowcutt, also joined brothers Dylan and Ridge, and little sister Jaxie, to make it a family gathering! Ten-year-old Macklee admitted “Playing the captain of the soldiers was more fun than being a party girl!” and eight-year-old Mckinley agreed that being a soldier was more fun than being a snow flurry. Bowcut added she enjoyed talking and encouraging cousins backstage during the production. Others from Franklin included Kaylea and Khloe Johnson, daughters of Kameron and Julie Johnson, Hallie and Dawson Spackman, children of Toby and Valynn Spackman, and Thomas Crosgrove, son of Steve and Julie Crosgrove. Kim Hobbs directed and also stepped in to be the Mouse King following an unforeseen injury, and her daughter Kosette helped with choreography. Deanza King assisted with choregraphy and costuming, and her children, Jianna and Dimitri, also performed.
Sunday evening, Feb. 28, was the culminating family history activity for the youth of Franklin First Ward. The young men and young women had been preparing for several weeks to gather names from their four generations of ancestors and register online. Mike and Heather Gardner, Ward Family History Consultants, prepared three stations for the fireside, and led more than 35 youth to discover fun facts, timelines, and stories as they “Speed Dated” their ancestors. The evening ended with a Kahoot question/answer game to summarize what they learned.
Cathy Crookston displayed two stunning hand-stitched quilts from 1888 at the March 1, meeting of the Helen Wright DUP Camp. Debbie Chatterton and Linda Lund led the ladies in a rousing version of “Comin’ Thro’ the Rye”, and Rebecca Kirkbride shared the history of her mother, Annie Hatch, with a backdrop of activities in a more vibrant era for Oxford, Idaho. The 10 members present also enjoyed Zelma Woodward’s lesson on pioneers who settled in Mona, Utah, nestled at the foot of Mount Nebo. Sharon Durrant served cookies and ice cream bars to everyone present.
Condolences are extended to Kevin Morrison whose partner Kirk Ray Cammack passed away on Feb. 25.
Larry Dean Kingsford passed away on Mar. 1, and condolences are extended to his family, as well.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Life, as we once knew it before COVID, appears to be actually trying to make a comeback. Church, at least in Clifton, will be basically back to normal on Sunday March 7, with regular Sacrament Meeting, Gospel Doctrine, and Primary for the children. It has really been one long year. Wayne and I received our final COVID vaccination shots and, to quote my husband, “We’ll give it two weeks to become effective, then locate our GPS. We will gas up the car and take off. We have given the virus a year of our lives, and that is enough!” He is mostly excited about once again hanging out at Stokes grocery store. Many thanks to our kids, Kelly and Jeff, for keeping us in groceries for the past year.
Many of our West Side friends have headed north to Boise to view the state basketball games.
Jill Adams has completed the first annual Oxford Ward History and it looks amazing! Considering that Oxford wasn’t even a ward until last June, she found 112 pages of articles and photos to include in it. Thanks Jill!
I have often joked about an ‘older’ person’s birthday cake and the lit candles setting off the smoke detector in their house. Well, it happened to a favorite relative of mine. I won’t mention any names, just initials, (RB) so as not to embarrass him. His wife almost set her hair on fire bringing the cake in for him to blow out the MANY candles and, sure enough, off went the smoke detector. They had to remove the batteries from the detector to get it to be silenced! And to think I used to be his favorite mother-in-law!
Spring is only three weeks away!
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The young ladies of the Weston 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took a care basket to several Weston women who have had surgery. The girls made get well cards, provided lotion, fingernail polish, hand sanitizer, and liquid soap. They also enjoyed the short visit adhering to social distancing compliance, said Camille Larsen, Young Women Second Counselor in the ward.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The three Primary age children of Kyle and Marie Knapp, ages 10, 7, and 6, liked watching the Face-to-Face event at their grandma’s house in Garland. They especially had fun with the art lesson: drawing the picture of a boy or a girl praying.
Taco Tuesday, a monthly event the Young Women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, look forward to when the girls clean the church building and eat tacos afterward. The food is brought by the leaders said Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Jed Hurren, son of Jason and Betsey Hurren, took fifth place and Shad Groll, son of David and Deidra Groll, placed in the Top 12 of the 152 bracket of the State 2A Wrestling Tournament.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Candy Longhurst is pleased that she has been able to sell the majority of her herd of Yak cattle. Friends and family gathered for the herding and loading of these critters and there were smiles on their faces when the trucks were loaded and headed down the highway. They have been beautiful animals, but a bit on the contrary side when it came to management.
The Iverson family was able to stay with a tradition, their annual Snowfest, when family travels to the slopes of Mink Creek for fun in the snow on the Iverson fields. They come from near and far. This year families attended from Texas, Colorado, California and Utah. Major activities were sledding and a variety of games, indoor and outdoor. Mink Creek’s two Iverson homes, that of Johnny and Jeannine Iverson and Kurt and Margret Iverson were kept humming for the weekend.
Sidney and Lisa Whitehouse are moving to South Carolina. This has been a work in progress and en route they have visited with relatives across this continent. They will be missed by our community, leaving memories of their first arrival years ago.
Brian and Jill Petersen and their children, Samantha and Jace have become recent members of our village. They have purchased the ranch that belonged to Dick and LaDawn Jensen. They come to us from Nibley, UT.
Elder David Seamons, son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, has finished his At-home Missionary Training originally called to the Argentina, Cordoba, Mission. With current restrictions, that changed and he has flown to the Alabama, Birmingham, Mission, where he will be serving. An interesting tidbit is that Elder Seamons will be met at the airport in Alabama by Elder Walter Iverson, also of Mink Creek, who is currently a part of that mission staff. A reunion moment.
This season has been punctuated with calving and lambing for those who own livestock. A barn or shed can become a welcome place of refuge when these procedures decide to take place during the cold night time hours, for both the animal and the human midwife in attendance.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth in Riverdale 2nd Ward watched the Tri-Stake fireside in their individual homes with their families, reported Erika, Young Women’s President. “I watched it and thought it was incredible!! What an amazing story! Gary Wilkinson is such a good speaker! One of our youth commented to me ‘It was super awesome!’”
“To accomplish what he accomplished at such a young age was amazing,” said Wendy Henrie, Young Women’s President in the Riverdale 1st Ward.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Wyatt Crowther, son of Blake and Shannon Crowther, received a mission call to Panama City but was reassigned to Washington, D.C. North Mission. After completing his training at home, he spoke in the Whitney Ward on Jan. 31. He left for D. C. on March 2. “He enjoyed his home MTC. He is supper excited to serve,” reported his mom, Shannon.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Jill Taylor, Primary President, and her Primary age children, ages 10, 8, and 5, watched the Friend-to-Friend virtual broadcast of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “They had a lot of cute ideas that my children liked doing with them during the broadcast, like the drawing lesson,” said Jill. “The rock art also gave my children some good ideas what to look for when they are outside.” She is excited to have recently been given the go-ahead to meet with Primary age children again for activities during the week at the church, like for Activity Days and singing time.