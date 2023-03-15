...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is imminent or occurring. Rain
and snowmelt may lead to additional areas of standing water or
flooding.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, south central Idaho and
southeast Idaho, including the following counties, in central
Idaho, Blaine and Butte. In south central Idaho, Fremont, Lincoln
and Minidoka. In southeast Idaho, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville,
Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 239 PM MDT, Warm temperatures observed Tuesday afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert,
Preston, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, Malad, Shoshone,
McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Neeley, American
Falls Reservoir, Lake Walcott and Goshen.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Rural Route News - March 15, 2023
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
BY CAROLYN SMART
Mink CreekLana Baird McCracken escaped to some warm country for a whole week. Her daughter Tamra Taylor, having a break from school, drove down to New Mexico to visit another daughter, Annette Batchelor. Annette lives in Placitas, a small community north of Albuquerque, on the Diamondback Ranch. It was a week of fun and relaxation. Lana reports that the area did receive a small amount of snow that disappeared within the day, nothing to measure up to what was coming to southeastern Idaho.
Kathy and Joe Jarvis traveled to Boise during the Idaho State Wrestling Tournaments to support their grandson, Jonathan Seamons, as he competed. He is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, now living in Caldwell. Jonathan is a Junior and was awarded the second place in his weight division.
Candy Longhurst has been soaking up some time with family. Her daughter Tiffany and Spencer Wheeler and their son Hudson came for a timely few days visit. They were able to help deal with the snow piled up around the Longhurst home.
One of the first priorities in this community is that of removing the snow from the roofs of our buildings. The first tool next to our doors is the shovel. The further up our valley the deeper the snow. Roofs with 6 plus feet of snow are showing wear and tear. Several sheds have caved in. Snow blowers, tractors, trucks are in daily use. Snow rakes are in demand. Just keeping the short driveways open is a challenge and the long driveways are nearly impossible. Heavier equipment may be required. With the storms rolling in every few days, the wind assisting, those areas that were once cleared fill in quickly, needing a repeat performance.
Jake and Renette Free and their children of Pinedale, WY spent some days with Richard and Vickie Free. This provided some help in shoveling snow from the roofs of their home and ranch buildings.
RiverdaleThe Riverdale Second Ward Relief Society has a huge service project wrapping up in a few weeks. They will be assembling hygiene and newborn kits to be shopped to Zimbabwe. They are in need of cash donations to cover the cost of purchasing some of the items. They also need new blankets and quilts, 45” by 60” in size. The quilts need some sturdiness because they will be washed by hand, likely on rocks, and thrown on bushes to dry. Larger quilts are also acceptable because in some cases an entire family may use one quilt for warmth. It does get cold in Zimbabwe’s winter season. Even though the days may warm up the nights can be cold. All donations, cash or otherwise, need to be turned in by March 26th. Members of the Service Committee are Cindy Jimmerson, Barbara Reynolds, and Shelley White.
There is a feeding station for local deer and elk in the upper part of Riverdale due to the snow depth. The animals have gathered here for the hay and seem to add to their numbers daily. Traffic needs to be aware since it isn’t far from the highway, and it also attracts human spectators.
Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Colt and Cooper Cox, twin sons of Zac and Ashlee of the Oxford Ward, on their baptism March 4 into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Lunch Bunch at Papa Jay’s on Monday March 6th welcomed four ladies for good food and visiting. Those attending were Emma Jean Rider, Nola Garner, Sandi Van De Riet, and Debra Miles.
The young men of the Oxford Ward camped overnight outside on Friday March 3rd and built snow caves to sleep in. 16 boys attended this overnighter and 10 actually slept all night in their snow caves. I plan to get my grandson Michael to write in detail about this experience for this column. I tremble just thinking about sleeping outside in a snow cave. BRRR!
The youth of the three west side wards — Oxford, Clifton 1st, and Clifton 2nd — have been very busy with their “Becoming a Missionary” week. They received their “mission calls” on Sunday March 5th along with the name of the family they will serve during the week. On Tuesday evening the youth visited their mission families and did service. From what I have seen, many of the service projects involved shovels and massive snow removal. Those brave boys who visited us had to ford about 5 feet of snow to even find our sidewalk and front door! Many of us are having nightmare “visions” of massive flooding this spring.
Our sympathies go out to Mary Ann Smart and her family on the death of her husband Dave. He gave 25 years of service to West Side schools and was a good friend to all. We always “assumed” we were related although it wasn’t ever documented. Dave and Mary Ann live in Dayton.
The Oxford Ward Relief Society will have an activity on Wednesday March 15th at 6:30 at the church. This will be a fun night of visiting, eating, and getting to know each other.
Coming up this week, March 17th, 18th, and 20th, is the West Side Musical “Bye Bye Birdie” at the Performing Arts Center. This will be great!
A big “THANK YOU” to our state representative, Dan Garner, who took the challenge from Blue Cross of Idaho to walk 10,000 steps each day during February and earned $1000 for his favorite school, West Side!
