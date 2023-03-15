Support Local Journalism

Mink CreekLana Baird McCracken escaped to some warm country for a whole week. Her daughter Tamra Taylor, having a break from school, drove down to New Mexico to visit another daughter, Annette Batchelor. Annette lives in Placitas, a small community north of Albuquerque, on the Diamondback Ranch. It was a week of fun and relaxation. Lana reports that the area did receive a small amount of snow that disappeared within the day, nothing to measure up to what was coming to southeastern Idaho.

Kathy and Joe Jarvis traveled to Boise during the Idaho State Wrestling Tournaments to support their grandson, Jonathan Seamons, as he competed. He is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, now living in Caldwell. Jonathan is a Junior and was awarded the second place in his weight division.


