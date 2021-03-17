Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Preston High School seniors who played on the basketball team from Franklin include Gabe Hammons, son of Mike and Farahlyn Hansen, Taite Priestley, son of David and Amy Priestley, and Treyger Shumway, son of Nick and Peggy Shumway. Chevy Nelson, son of Mitch and Molly Nelson is a junior, and Cam Hobb, son of Troy and Jen Hobbs, is a sophomore. They had a grand send-off Wed., Mar. 3, propelled by the band’s war cry and student body cheers. COVID set down restrictions for the championship game in Nampa, and the two-point difference in the final score was a painful loss. “We played good!” Shumway insisted. “We [the seniors] ended with a bang! I was pretty happy with our efforts.” That tradition of playing at the state tournament was definitely maintained.
Girl Scouts from Troop 551 have been busy developing new skills and making warm lap blankets. Eleven members sewed together enough quilt blocks to provide a toasty covering for each girl, helped each other tie them, and took them to Janet Hull from Brigham City to finish the edges. Meanwhile cookie sales continue under the direction of leaders Karen Lowe and Julie Johnson.
Steve and Janet Jeppson are the proud grandparents of new grandbaby, Remi Rose, born Mar. 4 to Krista and Kimball Ashcraft in Dubois, Idaho. The six pound, 11 ounce girl arrived on her father’s birthday, and is the sixth grandchild for the Jeppsons, with number seven arriving next month!
The young women of Franklin, are invited to join officials on June 25, 2021, for the Miss Idaho Day’s Scholarship Pageant, the theme of which is Honor the Past, Celebrate the Present, and Embrace the Future! To sign up contact officials at missidahodays1860@gmail.com, Kristina Crosland 208-380-5800, and Lacey Hansen 208-757-0390.
Participants need to be 16-18 years old or finish their sophomore year by June 25, 2021 and live within the Franklin City limits or within the three Franklin Ward boundaries. A minimum of seven young ladies are needed to participate. So we look forward to hearing from YOU!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The turkeys have multiplied yet again. There are hordes, rather than flocks or herds, spread out on the fields near Bear River, all busy with heads down, searching for morsels in the dry stalks from last year’s growth.
They aren’t the only winged creatures putting in an early spring appearance. Beautiful swans have been enjoying the waters of the Bear over in the Narrows. They are so elegant and lovely to behold. The call of the local pheasants is heard in our valley and they are checking out empty orchards for any apples still available from winter’s winds.
It is a contest between the local deer and the birds to find the withered apples or other orchard tidbits, too high to reach last fall that have since dropped to the ground. All critters are checking out the feeding spots for the domestic pets. The last couple of months has made for a very lean cuisine for our local wildlife.
Jimmie and AnnaBeth Olson made the trip to the Boise area during the days of the state basketball tournament. They have daughter Dana and Charlie Peterson and family who live in Meridian. Jimmie’s sister ReNae and Doug Mellor are also located in the area, so there are plenty of places for visiting and fun.
Richard and Vickie Free and Wally and Kim Christensen are home, back in Idaho, after several days of soaking up Florida sunshine. They loved the warmth and relaxation. They discovered they had arrived at Daytona Beach about the same time as a bikers convention and they saw more Harley machines than they knew were in existence. Another highlight was a visit to Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center, learning some exciting things about a possible Mars exploration of the future.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Tonight, March 17, 7 p.m. the Dayton Ward is celebrating the founding of the Relief Society, women’s organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on this date in 1842, in Nauvoo, Illinois, said Edna Fuller, Relief Society Secretary. Invitations to the Relief Society Birthday Celebration were hand-delivered to women in Dayton along with a cookie. Via Zoom they will go on a virtual tour of the Sarah Granger Kimball home where the first Relief Society was organized by the Prophet Joseph Smith in Nauvoo, guided by sister missionaries in the area. After the tour, they will play Relief Society BINGO on another sheet of paper that was delivered with the invitation. “We ask that the sisters take off their mute and talk and visit with each other also during this time,” said Edna. “This is as good as we can get this year.” The Relief Society is referred as one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the world, and has more than 7 million members in the world.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
LaVene Cox, a sweet 95-year-old lady from Clifton, passed away March 7. She had been living by her daughter, Linda, in Tremonton, Utah, the past few months. LaVene was a member of the Harold B. Lee Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp for many years and will be really missed.
Congratulations to Ava Young, daughter of Ben and Kattie Young, and Kael Leavitt, son of Legrand and Tami Leavitt, both from the new Oxford Ward, on their baptisms, March 6, into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Primary is up and running in the Oxford Ward and the children are so excited! Some of them have been asking for months when they could go back to Primary.
There is a special Preston North Stake Relief Society event coming up on Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. It is a “DI – Give It A Try” event, featuring a speaker, short fashion show, and a lunch. Also, VISITING! We haven’t been able to do that for quite a while.
Jill Adams has just ‘published’ the first Oxford Ward phone Directory which was handed out to ward members on March 14. This directory was completed just days after she turned in the ward history. Jill, great job and now you really need to take a few days off!
West Side High School will be presenting the musical “Footloose” on March 19, 20, and 22. They have worked hard and it promises to be an entertaining evening. This will be presented at the Dahle Performing Arts Center in Dayton at 7 p.m.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Garrett Winward, serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arcadia California Mission is doing well and keeping busy teaching.
Joel B. Rengifo, second son of Carlos and Carmelita Rengifo, and brother to Jared M. Rengifo, who just returned from his mission last month, is serving in the McCellan, Texas. He will return home on June 17, this year. He reports that they even though it is almost normal there, they still have to wear masks, but can visit families and have dinners with them.
Shannon Crowther, Relief Society President of the Valley View Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said she feels like her house has a swinging door with her children in the past year. Her son, Wyatt, just left for a mission to Washington, D.C. North Mission, and her daughter, who was accepted at BYU-Hawaii, but then had to come home due to COVID-19 and take her classes on-line, recently has received word that she could again attend classes in Hawaii in person.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Trent Gudmundsen spent the last week in Scottsdale, Arizona, delivering 10 of oil paintings he painted, over the year, to a gallery that shows his paintings. While there, he participated in a live gallery art walk, painting in front of a crowd of about 45 people him. “I sold more paintings last year, I think because more people are at home and are maybe looking at blank walls, and want to put up a painting,” Trent said. He said he relates to impressionist artist, Claude Monet. “While I have planted a garden, like Monet did, I can relate to him as painting flowers ... adds beauty to my life. I like to paint that type of thing.” His paintings can be viewed on Instagram at Trent Gudmundsen.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and young women went swimming at the Preston Aquatic pool for an activity this month. Then for two different individual class activities, the two older girls’ group made individual pizzas and another night learned basic first aid. The young girl’s group did Just Dance on Wii. The youth are now meeting every week for activities as well as for Sunday lessons.
Winder/ Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
A welcome to the family of Paul and Lisa Farrell and their two girls into the Banida area. They moved from Rexburg, Idaho. Lisa is originally from Banida, the daughter of Merlin and Joy Gleed.
Jonna and Kent Clement said it was warmer in Colorado last month when they went to visit their son, Andrew Roper, wife and three sons. They also enjoyed a visit from their daughter, Mary, and five of their children from Pocatello this week to help the Clement’s son, Bryce, with a move from Winder to Pocatello.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
“There are lots of baby calves being born right now in Weston,” said Xochi Frankman. “Most people are cleaning up their yards to get ready for planting.” She said her husband, James, made several grow-boxes and put up a hot house over them in their backyard last year, where they are planning on planting tomatoes and peppers.
New to Weston is Xochi’s sister, Lucia Ratliff and her husband, Jason, and four children: Brooklyn, Diago, Athen and Lincoln, who have been living with them since July. Jason is a professor who teaches online at American University of Antigua, a medical school in the Caribbean, teaching research and study skills. They lived in Dubai for seven years, then moved to the Caribbean. When they were still in lockdown due to COVID-19, Jason couldn’t teach on campus, and the children couldn’t go to school, so they moved to Weston. “The children love being in an American school,” said Lucia, who loves to study about music therapy. “Brooklyn is involved with the upcoming West Side High School play “Footloose,” working backstage and lighting.”
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Not anxious to get outside and work in the cold and snow, Hal and Giselle Fitzgerald feel it is still too early to start planting. They only go outside for shopping and doctor appointments, and church when it started meeting again. Giselle doesn’t mind staying indoors as she loves to read books on her Kindle. “I can take my Kindle with me wherever I go and I can still read. I also do a lot of indexing. I have increased doing it during this time indoors,” she said. Gizelle said that Hal has his own projects, tinkering in his shop making and repairing items out of metal or wood. They also look forward to visiting with their six children and 43 grandchildren, who live in California, Utah, and Texas, via Zoom twice a month.