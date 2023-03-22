Clifton/DaytonRyan and Janis Buttars went down south to sunny and WARM Arizona to meet their daughter Jancy, son-in-law Adam, and baby granddaughter Juliet for a few days. Adam has a job with the Cleveland Guardians baseball team and the team went there for spring training. Janis and Ryan had lots of fun with baby Juliet.
Our snow is finally beginning to melt. Needless to say, our driveway is a joke with a foot of ice and slush to navigate. Flooding is still a possibility.
The Daughters of Utah Pioneers Harold B. Lee Camp held their March meeting on the 13th at the Clifton Church. The lesson was given by Edna Fuller, Elizabeth Christensen, and Carol Beutler on Springville Utah, The hostesses of the day were Dru Westover and Pam Thornock. Ten ladies attended: Dru Westover, Edna Fuller, Elizabeth Christensen, Carol Beutler, Trenna Gailey, Lynda Smith, Emma Jean Rider, Pam Thornock, Nola Garner, and Carolyn Smart.
My grandson, Michael Smart, shared with me his thoughts on sleeping in a snow cave on a very cold March night. “The Oxford Ward and I recently had the privilege to go to the mountains past Riverdale to sleep in snow caves. We came up there prepared and thank goodness we did. It was soooo cold. On Day 1 we arrived, and we started building our caves. I roomed, or “caved”, with Samuel Westover and Dillon Sant. When we were digging our caves we exerted a lot of muscle power. After we built our caves, we went by the fire that we built with a little tank, and we had dinner. And we talked and talked and talked and talked etc. We mostly talked about books. I don’t remember anymore from Day 1, but I do remember that some ding-dong had locked the door to the bathroom, forcing us to do our business in the cold, cold mountains. Anyway, after that, it was lights out, and we got to our snow caves and went to sleep. I tossed and turned in my sleeping bag, and then I finally went to sleep.
“The next morning I woke up, and I was so nervous about getting up because I didn’t want to get cold. When I did get up, I went to breakfast, and we had those breakfast “Crossiant-wiches” they have at Burger King. OH MY FREAKING HECK THEY WERE SO DELICIOUS! I don’t know if it was my attitude toward the food, like “Even if the food were terrible, I’d be grateful to have it,” or if it was really very good! But after that, I just wanted to go home. I was so sore in the gut, and I just wanted to go home and sit by the heater and watch some TV. Luckily, we were supposed to leave at 12:00 but after breakfast, we went to pack up our stuff and we were out of there at 9:00.
“And that’s my memories about camping in snow caves in the mountains. I honestly prefer warmer places for activities, but it was fun for the first 9 hours. I love that I was able to sleep warm and be warm the entire time. And now I know that I can survive the night in the mountains.” Michael Smart
Mink CreekThe Young Women and Young Men enjoyed a new activity. The group drove to the turn-about area at the end of Mink Creek Road, near the Christensen farm buildings. Here they fastened on this ‘new’ footwear and went snowshoeing. For some it was a first time experience. Jancy Henderson, who has past experience in this method of travel on family outings, led the way. There were about a dozen youth, with leaders Bishop Paul McKay, Jesse Wilcox, Trevor and April Rasmussen and Claudine McKague. They finished things up, wearing headlamps in the early dark. A bonfire and making s’mores completed the winter fun. The snow depths this year are deep and there were lessons learned about what some of the early settlers with harsh winters had in their everyday lives.
The Relief Society hosted an evening for book enthusiasts on March 1. It was planned to be at the home of Jeannine Iverson, but due to the wintry roads and snow depth, with the extra challenge of the hill climb to access the Iverson home, it was relocated to the ward building. Even that parking lot and sidewalks needed extra attention from the local “snow angels.” Fifteen sisters were able to attend and brought recommended reading suggestions. Rebecca Jones was in charge of this event.
We have had weeks of being concerned about the weight of the snow pack on the roofs of our homes and out buildings. Many people have been active in climbing up and shoveling the piles off. Several buildings have caved-in. Now, with the change in temperature, anyone driving through our community will see highway signs posted, warning of water running over the road as it makes its way down to the bottom of our valley, and the main stream from which we are named. There aren’t many places in Mink Creek that are “flat,” homes, yards, all of it is perched on a slope. The force of water flowing downward may be enough to push a vehicle off the road, it has happened in the past. Our buildings stand in the path of this natural onslaught and we are dealing with the threat of water in our basements, flooding our barns, etc.
RiverdaleThe Riverdale Second Relief Society celebrated the anniversary of their organization with a fun filled party entitled “Taco ‘Bout Your Party.” The fun began with a game called Senora Bingo as the women got to know qualities about each other. Lots of laughs and revelations were shared. A dinner of Taco salad and birthday cake was served. Jenni Oliverson, Maddie Porter and Marilyn Knutson shared thoughts about the Relief Society organization.
The Lunch Bunch of the Riverdale First ward met to enjoy some socializing time at the New York Deli. Another opportunity for some visiting was on the 16th when the Relief Society had a Souper evening, offering all a bowl of warm, yummy soup and a chat about ministering calls.
With this March thaw there are bare patches with no snow appearing on the south sides of the Riverdale hills. The local wildlife are celebrating to find this indication of spring and greener feeding to come. New growth could come fast and the leftovers from last year are tempting after the last six weeks or so. It has been a difficult winter.
