Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Whitney Ward held their Relief Society birthday celebration on Thursday, March 17, with the theme “A Celebration of Women Being the Good.” The table decorations reflected creative ways of the lives of women. Several Relief Society sisters shared about women in their lives from examples in the Bible, ancestors, and friends that have set good examples for them. The attendees received a magnet with the thought attached to it about the good that women do. They enjoyed sharing soup, bread sticks, salad, and cream puffs for dinner. Doing a ward service project in the works.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
A St. Patrick’s Day carnival was held for the Franklin 2nd Ward Primary activity on Thursday, March 17. They had a bean bag toss, pinned the bowtie on the Leprechaun, face painting green cloves on cheeks, played Limbo, fishing, bowling, made things out of pipe cleaners, played games, and feasted on snacks of everything green like veggies, cookies, fruit kabobs, green drinks held at the church building.
The Franklin 2nd Ward Activity Girls attended the Primary activity for their activity this week. Three weeks ago they had Jena Rigby, a beautician in Franklin, teach them how to take care of their hair. Six Young Women in the ward helped with the activity by doing the girl’s hair in different styles shared Valynn Spackman, Activity Days leader assisted by her helpers Velma Gonzales and Cynthia Dodge.
The new Second Hansen Merchant Store on the corner of 1 South Main Street and Highway 91 hosted an open house on Saturday, March 19, with lots drawings for gifts.
Patsy Shipley hosted a Ladies Breakfast at her home for the Spanish sisters in the Valley View Branch on Saturday, March 19. This is an event that the sisters enjoy doing in the Spanish community getting together once a month eating a potluck breakfast and visiting.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Twelve round tables were decorated for each month in the Weston 1st Ward Relief Society Birthday dinner celebration. The Relief Society sisters sat at the table of the month of their birthday. They enjoyed a meal of stew, clam chowder, taco soup, served in bread bowls. A variety of cake and cheesecake were provided by the women. Shari Willis, a ward member, gave a talk about the “Five Love Languages.”
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
There has been some fun going on for some of the Riverdale youth. A group have been learning the joys of swing dancing at the Riverdale Ward recreation hall. Their instructors were John Clements and Boyd Bradford. The younger set were surprised at some of the “cool moves” of these leaders, accumulated from the days gone by.
The Young Women of the Riverdale 1st ward had a date night. Their dates were their fathers for a Daddy/Daughter night at an ice cream social. Ice cream generally rates high on everyone’s treat list and while the refreshments were fine, it was the togetherness that counted most.
Recently the community mourned with a past resident, Linda Packer Pierce, when her husband, Mose Pierce, passed away. His had been a military career and military rites were observed. A bagpipe soloist played “Amazing Grace” with strains that reached the hearts of all in attendance at the services.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The members of the Mink Creek Relief Society celebrated the 180th anniversary of the Relief Society organization with a display of quilts and a night of food and companionship. The menu for the evening was a broccoli and chicken with stuffing casserole, veggies and dip, fruit and dip followed by a choice of a chocolate turtle cake or a strawberry crème cake. Around 30 ladies were seated at tables festooned with colorful spring coverings and a balloon bouquet centerpiece. The evening began with a “Get Acquainted Bingo” sheet, where they learned quite a bit about each other, and a Relief Society history quiz. Lisa Auger told highlights of the organization over the 180 years gleaned from the book, Daughter of the Kingdom. Quilts were hanging all around the perimeter of the room and those on display were described by their owners: Anna Beth Olson, Cindy Hanson, Jeannine Iverson, Kim Christensen, Twlonie Bullock, Lisa Auger, Lorraine Christensen, Danita Wilcox, and Laurel Wilde. One hanging was a large crocheted bedspread that had been made by Naomi Wilde, Mink Creek’s oldest citizen, done when she was alone while her husband, Merlin, was in World War II.
Bob and Claudia Erickson drove to Rexburg for a weekend to be part of a family gathering. Two sons of Laural and Jody Janke were being ordained to priesthood callings: Keenan as an Elder, and Cooper as a Teacher.
The Syringa Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met one afternoon at the home of Linda K. Christensen in Preston. Linda presented some stories from the life of her mother, Venice Nelson Keller who grew up in the Glencoe/ Mink Creek area. Mary Jean Rasmussen displayed an artifact from her collection: this was a solid copper water bucket that her great grandmother, Albertina Unsworth, brought with her when she came from Sweden to work as a domestic in a home in Hyrum. The group enjoyed a light lunch and sharing their heritage.
Sam and Kim Daines and their daughter Molly came up from Draper, UT, for time with Kim’s mother, Judy Clark. They shared the happy news that Molly has been called to serve a mission in the Chile, Santiago, Mission. She will be leaving in June. We hope to hear more about this as time goes by, since the Daines are past members of our community.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Harold B. Lee Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their March meeting on the 14th at the home of Carol Mumford. Elections for the coming two years was held and the new captain will be Dawn Taylor from Dayton. A lesson on the 175th anniversary of the arrival of the Vanguard Company of Pioneers was given by Lisa Sears and Carol Mumford. A delicious luncheon of soup, salad, rolls, and cookies was served to Nola Garner, Edna Fuller, Emma Jean Rider, Dawn Taylor, Carolyn Smart, Peggy Christensen, Carol Beutler, Dru Westover, Lisa Sears, Cathy Winward, and Carol Mumford. Cathy Winward announced that she and her husband Calvin have received their LDS mission call to serve in the Palmyra Temple beginning in April for 6 months.
Cedar Tree’s DUP camp was held at the home of Jean Malouf on March 14th. Jean is their captain. Attending that day were Sue Beckstead, Susan Atkin, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, Linda Burton, Wanda Cox, Dolletta Roberts, Sandi Van De Riet, and Brenda Porter. The lesson was given by Susan Atkin on the Vanguard Company of Pioneers.
Many of our Clifton/Dayton residents have already left for a spring break trip or are going soon. I hope to have a list of the lucky ones to report on next week. If it is YOU please give me a call!
Spring Break for the West Side School District will be next week. That means that Wayne and I will stay home to guard the community. That is our yearly calling and we are happy to do it!
We seem to have replaced Covid 19 around here with influenza A. Many have been ailing. I don’t know which is worse.
Papa Jay’s 25th birthday bash was a great success. They sold around 700 sandwiches. There were cars parked clear down the highway that day.
The West Side administration and school board would like to thank the patrons for their great support in the recent election. The supplemental levy passed with 82% approval which was the third highest in the state!
Oh what fun the Dayton Ward activity day girls had at their activity on March 16th. They made pistachio pudding dream pies. They used pistachio pudding and dream whip for the filling and made graham cracker crusts. They made them in tart pans so they were just the right size to also be their snack. There was a visitor from northern Idaho who was staying with her grandparents for the week. While the girls waited for their pies to set up they jumped rope and played some basketball. The more experienced jumpers taught some of the other girls how to jump-in. It was great to see them share their knowledge and teach another girl a skill. 7 girls and 1 nephew attended that week.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
“Finding Joy in Your Journey: Can Life’s Surprises Be Blessings from God?” was the theme and topic of the speaker Becky Child Eck at the Relief Society birthday celebration on Thursday, March 10. Becky grew up in Preston, the daughter of Robert and Karen Child, and who currently lives in Smithfield, Utah. Dinner of Lasagna and Chicken Alfredo, salad, and a birthday cake from Costco with ice cream was served. Each of the 8 round tables was assigned to a woman who brought their table setting of plates, silverware and decorations, outlined Activity Leader Mary Lucerini.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Relief Society women had a Taster’s Table and shared recipes and their experiences about the use of an Instapot (a crockpot and pressure cooker) at their monthly activity on Thursday, February 24, demonstrated by JaNea Lund, Relief Society 2nd Counselor and Janae Cox, Activities Specialist. There were six stations of Instapots to visit learning how to cook that recipe and taking samples of the Tortellini Soup, elk roast, beef roast, rice, potato salad and eggs cooked together, and homemade macaroni and cheese.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Canyon Book Club is scheduled to meet Wednesday, March 23. The book that was chosen by the hostess, Linda Hansen, that they will read and discuss is “Rascal” by Sterling North. Rascal is North’s pet raccoon who is his best friend when he was young.