Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Sarah Crosgrove, daughter of Steve and Julie Crosgrove, won the District Solo Competition on March 13, securing a spot in the State Solo Competition in April. she performed “Cara Mia Ben” by Giuseppi Giordani and was accompanied by her mother. Her state entry, representing Preston High School, will be sent online to the judges in Boise.
On March 9, the Franklin Stake Pirests and Young Women of corresponding age, participation an activity led by the Franklin Stake Youth council. Adam Yeates and Sarah Gibson conducted the “social” activity with small groups racing to complete board puzzles. Other rotations included “intellectual” Scrabble games, “physical” nine-square games, and “spiritual” discussion with the missionaries. “ I think the activities opened everyone’s eyes to goal-setting and the blessings the come form completing goals. We had about 70 youth participate. It was a great success,” said Yeates.
Condolences are extended to Ben and Gail Argyle and family, at the death of their 27-year-old son, Levi Smith.
Condolences as well, to the Boyd and Julie Pugmire family at the drowning death of their three-year-old grandson, McRae, son of Kelly and Melissa Bodily of Lewiston.
Donations to the Scott and Kelly Womack family at the loss of their home to a fire can be made by contacting Jeanne Smith at 208-223-2916, or on the Franklin First Ward Facebook Page.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Winder Ward Relief Society is having its annual birthday celebration Wed., March 24, at the church building. “Aloha, sisters. We are taking you to Hawaii. Wear your Hawaiian attire,” said Jonna Clements, Relief Society President. “Sister missionaries will take us on a tour of the Hawaiian temple grounds as well as the Laie Visitor’s Center.” The meal is catered. After dinner, they will learn how to do the hula. JaMea Lund, the second counselor in the Relief Society, is the chairman.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and women attended a stake activity for 15-year-olds and up at the Franklin Stake Center, where they split up into groups and played games. They had nachos for refreshments. The younger girls made Easter crafts such as sock bunnies and paper mache and yarn eggs. They had refreshments while they worked on their crafts.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Nineteen young men went to Bear Lake to take the Polar Plunge. The four leaders and one dad donned swim suits and jumped in, but only half of the young men dove in. “They had to be barefoot and submerged over your head to say you did it,” said Wes Fellows, Teachers Advisor. “It was quite an experience!” They had taken an enclosed trailer with a heater for those who went in the lake to dry off and change into dry, warm clothes. They stayed overnight in a cabin near the lake.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Vera Campbell, Weston 2nd Ward Young Women’s President reports that the girls took a virtual tour of the Joseph Smith house in Palmyra, New York. Recently they played black light volleyball at the church. Another night the older girls made cookies and took them to girls who were not there that night, as well as to others within the ward. They have also learned how to do Calligraphy. The younger girls are also learning how to cook and made orange chicken one night. They are learning how to crochet.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Riverdale 1st Ward has a new bishopric: Dick Phillips as bishop, Robin Tracy as first counselor, and Justin Carter as second counselor. Released were: Jeff Hollingsworth as bishop, Robert Swainston as first counselor and Blaine Keller as second counselor.
The Teacher’s Quorum boys had an interesting activity researching the lives of their ancestors, then sharing the stories from their family history with each other, said Boyd Bradford, Teacher’s Quorum Advisor.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Lin and Sharla McKay have been having family in and out at their home. Their son Josh and Sarah Newby and three boys were up from Spanish Fork, Utah, for a weekend. After those busy days, daughter River and Hunter Morgan spent a few days helping her parents prepare for River and Hunter’s open house, which was put on hold when they married during the early months of the COVID restrictions. That date is coming up on March 27. For now the Morgans live in Mill Creek, Utah, but are soon changing their location to Centerville. Lin and Sharla are helping them with the moving procedures.
Steve and Amy Baldwin enjoyed a visit from their daughter Erin and Nate Lundburg. The Lundburgs live in Logan.
The young men of the village enjoyed participating in the Preston North Stake basketball tournament. This sort of event is so welcomed after so many month of limited activities. Ryan Buttars of the Oxford Ward was in charge of organizing the tournament. Win, lose, or draw, it was fun!!
After having been canceled last summer due to the pandemic, the effort to have the yearly Mink Creek School Reunion is being planned for a June gathering this year. It is no longer called the School Reunion, since it has been a good many years since anyone attended any school within our boundaries. The reunion is to be known as Mink Creek Originals, people whose roots reach back to Mink Creek soil in one way or another. The person in charge this year is Karen Olson Tribett, who grew up here, the daughter of John and Edith Olson. In an effort to circumvent some of the COVID limitations it will be an outing at the Mink Creek Ballpark with plenty of room. Instead of a potluck affair, box lunches will be provided. The welcome mat is planned to be rolled out at 11 a.m. on June 19, a Saturday. There will be a reminder closer to the official date.
Days have gotten warmer so some of the ice dangers have melted away. It all depends on location; the north sides of buildings, or places in the shade may still offer a slippery surface for a few more days.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Kade Cox, Oxford, has been spending lots of time reclining in a comfortable (we hope) chair taking care of his back. He had a bad snowmobile accident where his snow machine ended up on top of him and injured some vertebrae in his back. Kade is very bored of laying around and being waited on. Hopefully his cute little girls are keeping him entertained! Best wishes, Kade! This too shall pass! Best wishes also to his wife, Elise!
Wayne and I actually left the county two days after our COVID-19 vaccination shots should have been effective. The destination was Salt Lake City to a funeral. Not a thrilling reason to travel, but at least it was a trip away from home.
Spring is almost here...yay! Not too much snow left to melt this year. I hope we have enough water for the crops.