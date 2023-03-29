RiverdaleRiverdale participated in the Preston North Stake Food Drive earlier this month. Residents gave generously of non perishable foods to help fill the shelves of the Franklin County Food Pantry.
The Riverdale First Lunch Bunch met for their second session of March. They feasted at the New York Deli, sharing friendship and food. It was a great combination. Everyone is wishing for spring and worn out from dealing with the long winter.
The wildlife feeding station along Highway 36 has closed. However, there are still groups of deer in the area, now finding some areas to graze on the slopes where the snow has melted, or been washed away from recent rains. Just in one week’s time there have been numerous deer fatalities along this two mile stretch of road.
Mink CreekVolunteer residents of the community gathered at the horse barns of the Franklin County Fairgrounds on the evening of March 18th to fill sandbags and load them on trailers to bring to Mink Creek to aid in directing the melting water flow as it seeks the level of our creeks. Delivery was made to several homes in need.
It was an anniversary celebration for the Relief Society organization, done up in great style on March 16th. About two dozen members gathered in the multi-purpose room of the ward building, wearing party hats and bearing an exchangeable gift. The plan for the evening was to get to know each other better. A question sheet entitled “Did You Know?” sparked conversations as individuals replied to the inquiries. When the gifts were opened and the giver identified, that person told why they had chosen that particular thing to be given to another. Talents and interests were revealed in this way. Refreshments were fitting for a birthday party — cake and ice cream. Leah Costley Gilbert had decorated a huge circular cake representing the emblem of Relief Society, in yellow, blue and gold. She is the daughter of Relief Society 1st counselor, Cecelie Costley and grew up in the ward.
Jonia Jackson has spent some of these wintry days in Hawaii. Besides soaking up warmth and sunshine, she was visiting with the family of her son John Pierce on the island of Oahu. Jonia loves gardening, but that talent is going to be on hold while the snow reigns in our town.
The youth of the community gathered food donations for the Preston Food Pantry. It was a Food Drive sponsored by the Preston North Stake with a prize of a pizza party to the ward that brought in the most food items. Residents left bags of non-perishable food on their doorsteps for pick up. The Mink Creek Ward did not get the First Place, but they did get Second and were treated to chocolate milk and doughnuts. This arrived at an activity for the youth about journal writing with instruction from Cecelie Costley in preparation for the coming Summer Trek that the youth will be making. No complaints for either of these most worthwhile projects.
Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Sam Tolman of the Clifton 2nd Ward on his LDS mission call to Guatemala beginning on July 3rd. He is the son of Elden and Heather Tolman.
West Side High School presented their annual musical on March 17th, 18th, and 20th. They presented a very entertaining musical called “Bye Bye Birdie” and they did a wonderful job. There were 40 students participating in the cast and 11 students helping out with sound, lights, and backstage. Many of we ‘older’ folks remember that show from our youth.
A “roomful” of high school students headed off to their Lady Liberty trip for spring break. I’ll give more information when they return. I’m sure they’ll have a great time and see lots of interesting things while they are away.
Melissa Mumford traveled to Korea to visit her brother Kyle and his family. She even learned some of the Korean language so she could communicate with the people living there. Shorty and Sherlauna Beckstead are thoroughly enjoying the retirement life. They spent some time in St. George, Utah and took a cruise a few days after returning from there. Some of us are a little envious of them. We are very TIRED of winter!!!
What did the alien say to the cat? “Take me to your litter”. Why do elephants get kicked out of the pool? Because they drop their trunks…..I’ll let myself out
