RiverdaleRiverdale participated in the Preston North Stake Food Drive earlier this month. Residents gave generously of non perishable foods to help fill the shelves of the Franklin County Food Pantry.

The Riverdale First Lunch Bunch met for their second session of March. They feasted at the New York Deli, sharing friendship and food. It was a great combination. Everyone is wishing for spring and worn out from dealing with the long winter.


