Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Three area stakes full of youth tuned in to hear Gary and Jessica Wilkinson share personal stories of faith and conversion on Sun., Feb. 21. The fireside was conducted by Dave Hammonds from the Franklin Stake Center, and began with “I Will Go and Do,” the 2020 theme song for young men and women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, presented by Brinley Alder, Syndney Coburn, and Macie Petterborg, with Heidi Kirkbride accompanying. Sister Wilkinson testified of knowing “who and whose” we are as she preceded her husband on the program. At six foot nine inches, Brother Wilkinson has been an award-winning professional basketball player, and currently is a private lawyer for Cache Valley Bank. His journey to finding the gospel led him through addiction and the suicide of a friend before he realized his spiraling path needed correction. Sixteen-year-old Emery Thorson, son of Eric and Camie Thorson, attended the event in person and commented, “It was awesome! His experiences were really cool, especially with his professional basketball influence.” Many others, like Troy and Darlene Wing’s family, watched from home and were touched by the Wilkinson’s testimonies as well.
Amber Anderson, daughter of Darin and Ann Marie Anderson, and Mickayla Robertson, daughter of Leo and Alecia Robertson, have participated on the varsity girls’ basketball team at Preston High. They came head to head with Century in the regional playoffs, unfortunately ending their bid for state.
Sister Rebecca Gibson, recently returned missionary in Franklin First Ward, was unable to report on Feb. 21, and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
A group of 10 young men and young women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined with their leaders, Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President, Stuart Burbank, Advisor, and Blair Knapp, 1st Counselor in the Bishopric, to hear Gary Wilkinson speak at the Tri-Stake Fireside at the Franklin Stake Center. “We haven’t had a fireside for a long time, so it was good to be able to go. From a leader’s point of view, I was so glad he stressed how important they are by stressing their worth. I wished the youth knew of their value,” said Marie. Marie also offered that on the way home the youth talked about how they enjoyed being in attendance and how neat it was to see how Gary turned his life around as a teenager. “They were impressed,” Marie said. The attendees were offered chocolate chip or sugar cookie for refreshments.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Welcome home to Jared M. Rengifo, son of Carlos and Carmelita Rengifo, who returned Feb. 26 from serving in the Boston Massachusetts Mission which included serving in Connecticut. Elder Fengifo spoke in the Valley View Branch on Sun., Feb. 28. He originally went to Peru for 14 months, but due to Covid returned home in April 2020, and was reassigned to go to Boston in July 2020. He plans to work until he attend BYU-Idaho in the fall.
Shannon Crowther, Relief Society President of the Valley View Branch, said the women in the branch are keeping connected by ministering and keeping track of and watching out for each other. “I’m very grateful for the care of the sisters for their reaching out to each other during this difficult year. They have developed friendships and watched out for each other,” said Crowther.
Sam Jeppsen offered the opening prayer at the Gary Wilkinson fireside and told his parents that he thought the speaker “was really inspiring and really made you feel that you can do anything with your life.” Sam’s father, David Jeppsen, the Teacher’s Quorum Advisor, said “The fireside was fantastic! I was surprised to learn that Gary never played basketball in high school but because of his goals, he got on the USU basketball team and became an all-star.”
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Debbi Banks, 2nd Counselor in the Primary of the Riverdale 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said teachers are taking lessons and coloring pages to children every week, reaching out to their class members. They are also holding lessons with the children via Zoom. “They are so cute when we ask them to say ‘Hi’ to everyone and we get to see their faces” said Debbi. Kim Clements, Primary President adds: “We give them a minute at the end of the meeting to give a ‘shout out’ to each other. It is fun to see their smiling faces, wiggles, and …ooh! We miss them!” They had a temple and priesthood meeting to help the eight boys and two girls, 11-year-olds, transition into the Young Men and Young Women programs. Blaine Keller, 2nd counselor in the bishopric, Nicole Bennett, 1st counselor in the Primary, Clements, Brock Barnard, the Deacon’s President, and Babette Phillips, Young Women’s 2nd Counselor spoke. They had brownies for treats.
Court Jones, Deacons Advisor, said the boys have planned to demonstrate to each other how to rope steers, fish, play basketball and hockey, and some rodeo techniques.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The young women of the Weston 2nd Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a Get-To-Know-You activity in February for their new bishopric and wives. They played the popular Shoe Game, reported Camille Larsen, Young Women’s Second Counselor. She explained: “Sitting in a circle with the couples back-to-back so they couldn’t see their spouse, both took off their shoes, gave one of their shoes to their spouse and each had one of their own shoes. Questions were asked such as “Who does the cooking at home?” Each person raises the shoe that describes who the question represents. They have no idea how they are answering. Points were tallied to determine the winners. Camille felt that the new Bishopric also got to know the girls better when they were encouraged to ask other questions that didn’t involve the shoes such as how did they meet their spouse, what is their favorite scripture, and what is their favorite hymn? The new Bishopric sustained in January are: Bishop Jeffrey Campbell; first counselor Jase Cundick, and second counselor Ryan Beckstead. Released were: Bishop Steve Buttars, first counselor Jared Kropf, and second counselor Travis Ashby.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Davanie Ostler is a member of the Preston High School cheer and stunt squad. Lately they have been competing with other schools in preparation for district competitions. At Highland High in Pocatello the group was awarded 1st in Pom, 1st in sideline, and 2nd in show. Most recently the squad took 1st in show at district competition. There are lots of hours and practice for these performances.
Jonathon Schenk is an official member of the congregation of the Mink Creek Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It has taken some time for his records to match up with his residency.
The community Valentine Dinner was well attended, about 60 people. Clare Christensen, the Quorum president, is considered the community chef. The menu was barbecued ribs, roasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, green beans & bacon. Each place setting had a cup filled with valentine candies and ice cream sandwiches served as the dessert. Clare’s assistants for the evening were his wife, Linda, Cliff and LaDawn Jensen, and Garth and Robin Stevenson. Clare can’t take credit for the rolls, they were purchased from Gerry Crookston of Preston.
A program of musical numbers appropriate for the day were performed: Linda Christensen played a piano solo, Terrie McKay and Anna Beth Olson were a vocal duo accompanied by ReNae Egley, Mike and Mary Ann Jepsen had a fun, comical duet, with back and forth love messages, accompanied by Anna Beth Olson. Liesa Baird and her son Dallon were also accompanied by Egley. The final number was “As I Have Loved You,” by Kim and Twlonie Bullock on violins, Judy Wilde on cello and Linda Christensen on piano.
Winter vacations are not always spent in the warm sunshine. Kent and ReNae Egley and Lin and Sharla McKay took several days to spend in Island Park, ID, enjoying the snowmobile trails when they wished, and the warmth of the cabin when things got too chilly.
Spencer and Paige Wilde, students at BYU/Idaho in Rexburg took a school break in Mink Creek. His parents, David and Judy Wilde, went to Pocatello later to celebrate Paige’s birthday.
There was much concern and excitement at the Birch Creek parking lot during the few days that the county Search and Rescue were locating two lost snowmobilers who were up on the mountainside of the south fork of Dry Creek. Avalanches abound on those steep slopes. It was a relief for many to have them safely down, alive and uninjured.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Mike and Michelle Sant on the birth of their baby daughter, Lexi Grace.
Welcome home to Sister Cameron Rawlings from her mission to Sacramento California. She is the daughter of Troy and April Rawlings from the Clifton 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Nine-year old Ellie Christensen, daughter of Kyle and Carolyn Christensen of Clifton, has just starred in the Nutcracker Ballet at the Worm Creek Opera House in Preston. Ellie is a beautiful dancer and was privileged to dance the leading role of Clara. What an exciting experience for her!
Speaking of dancing, West Side High School allowed the Utah Classic Ballroom competition to be held there on Feb. 20. Our school was the smallest school ever to host this competition, which is usually held at Skyview High School. There wasn’t a venue available in that area that would allow the kids and spectators, so West Side was more than happy to allow them to come. Our local participants were very happy to have it closer to home.
Max Leavitt, son of Legrand and Tami Leavitt of the Oxford Ward, was one of the youth speakers at the Preston Idaho North stake conference on Feb. 21.
Best wishes to the West Side High School varsity basketball team as they have qualified for the Idaho State Basketball Tournament. Our West Side sports teams have done very well in competition this past year.
Congratulations to our high school from the north, Grace High, on their girl’s basketball team winning the state tournament in the 1A division. This is their first win in 35 years and we are excited for them. Our granddaughter, Amber Mansfield, plays on the team and we have several readers from Grace who read our “Preston Citizen.”
The Oxford and Clifton 2nd wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are having a joint activity on Saturday April 10, at 10 a.m. at the church building. There will be instruction on grafting your very own apple tree to plant at your own home. Contact Ben Young or Elden Tolman for details.