Clifton/DaytonHappy 87th birthday to Wanda Cox from the Oxford Ward. Her birthday is on March 5th.
Another missionary to announce from the Oxford Ward. Congratulations to Emma Mariscal, daughter of Jennifer Mariscal, on her LDS mission call to Honduras. She leaves in April.
Melvin and Carol Beutler from Dayton have received their LDS mission call to the Quezon City Philippines mission to work on Family History records preservation. They begin on May 1st.
It’s back!!! Papa Jay’s 26th birthday celebration will be on Saturday March 11th. The funnest day of the year for us!!
Congratulations to the West Side varsity basketball team on traveling to Boise for the state tournament March 2nd to 4th. Good luck guys!! Our wrestlers did great at state, too. The team finished in third place and Colten Gundersen took first place in the 160 pound division. He was welcomed home by an escort from Papa Jay’s to the high school. Of the eleven wrestlers who qualified for state, nine advanced to the placement rounds.
Dennis Ballif slipped on the ice while tending his animals. We hope he recovers quickly. It sounds like he sprained his ankle really good. Be careful out there everyone!
I guess the most popular conversation around Clifton and Dayton is the HUGE amounts of snow we have received and keep receiving. We had a snow day at school plus a late start day also. At least 12” on my front lawn and sidewalk with more on the way. Our residents are now getting worried about where the runoff will end up. Lynn Garner is willing to provide sand for the sandbags. We aren’t too worried about the runoff — it is my creaky roof with a foot plus of snow on it that I worry about. It gets part way cleaned off then the snow returns again. Someone needs to find the switch and turn the blasted stuff off!!! Now don’t get me wrong, we are very grateful for the stuff, but……….enough is enough!
We need a joke about now. Question: What do you call a pile of cats? Answer: A Meowtain.
Mink CreekChildren of Eldon and Danita Wilcox, soon to return from having served a mission call in Pennsylvania, were here to enjoy some snowmobiling and celebrate Jesse Wilcox’s birthday. His wife, Annavelyn had planned a surprise party with his siblings. Brigham and Jenipher Wilcox of Idaho Falls brought their four children. Tyson and MaKenzie Gunter of Arimo, ID, added their family to the cousin mix. The Jeff and Elise Hardy family came from North Ogden. Jesse and Annavelyn Wilcox and their son Desmond live here. The Gunter family was involved in the Simplot Games of Track and Field held in Pocatello recently, connected with their own passion for the sport.
Kent and Tammy Beardall enjoyed a winter visit from daughter Nicole and Nate Denney and their little girl, Zaydee. The Denneys live in Rexburg, ID, and Nicole has recently graduated from the nursing program of BYU/I and has accepted a job at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Congratulations, Nicole!
Brooke and Josh Reichman came up from their home in Utah to spend some time with her father, Shane Corbett, and her brother Austin, at their home on Station Creek Road.
This is a great place to live. In these trying conditions with weather and travel there are lots of instances of service being given: groceries picked up by someone already in town, taking care of animals in need of feed, driveways being plowed out for whole neighborhoods by those with equipment to handle the larger stuff, frozen water systems thawed, walks shoveled, snow from roofs removed, eggs shared. The list goes on.
Highway 36, our main “street,” that goes up Strawberry Canyon and over to the Bear Lake side of our mountains, was closed for overnight travel on February 26th. It was so silent for those hours as one becomes accustomed to the sounds of traffic through our village and there are spots where the noise echoes. The wind and snow combination truly had us in a “snowed in” state that we have not experienced in a very long time. The highway crews worked on it to have it open by noon the following day. We are grateful for the hours given.
RiverdaleRiverdale can not claim to be ‘the banana belt” this week. There have been days when driving up the Riverdale hills, in either direction took much concentration and skill through the muck accumulation. The fields are covered with the snowy white blanket.
The Book Club for interested readers met at the home of Lynn Sharp on February 23rd to review “Slow March to Light,” by Heather B. Moore.
March 1 was the scheduled day for the Lunch Bunch of Riverdale Second. Reports are that eleven hungry souls gathered at the Pizza Villa to share their lunch hour and enjoy each other’s company.
