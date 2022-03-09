Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Happy 86th Birthday on March 5th to Wanda Cox! She is a very special lady who lives in Oxford.
Papa Jay’s jerky and convenience store in Clifton is having their 25th birthday celebration on Saturday March 12th. Lots of specials during the week and that day. Come and join with your neighbors and enjoy a great roast beef sandwich for lunch.
The Dayton Ward activity day’s girls, 6 of them, made popsicle stick ladders with the rungs being how to build a testimony. They talked about testimonies and how to be closer to God. They also made some other fun popsicle buildings and had cookies for the treat.
More news from Dayton – Elva Atkinson and Susan Allen have both been feeling under the weather and we wish a speedy recovery to both of them. My Dayton “spy” also tells me that Melvin Beutler has been spotted helping neighbors trim trees even during the cold, very cold weather we have been having. He is a great guy!!
We had a Clifton family that just had an encounter with leaky furnace fumes causing CO2 levels to raise in their house. Thanks to advice from Facebook friends they replaced their old detector with a couple of new ones which promptly started “going off like crazy” thus probably saving their lives. Please everyone make sure your fire and CO2 detectors are in good working order.
The West Side boy’s basketball team is heading to the state tournament in Boise – we wish them well! They are traveling in style courtesy of Clifton’s own Andy Clawson who took it upon himself to arrange for their team bus to be painted white with the team name and pirate logo on the sides. I don’t know how old the bus is, but it looks brand NEW to me. Thanks Andy!!
“You need to go to church today” they said. “Your bruised face looks a lot better” they said. So I went to church. My apologies to the little girl who took one look at my bruised face, started to cry, and ran to find her mom. I knew I should have stayed home!
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Relief Society members of Riverdale 1st ward had an uplifting enrichment night. Katie Higley Pulsipher came to the local meetinghouse and presented an art lesson. Each lady attending joined in a painting activity. Each one was able to take home an original picture of an LDS Temple that she had painted herself. The feeling of accomplishment and learning was an added bonus.
A Self Defense course interested the young men who live in the boundaries of the 2nd ward. Another activity was a night of career exploration when the guys gathered at Troy and Brackin Winn’s business, Precision Diesel Service. The group received some fun instruction about diesel mechanics from these professionals.
The Narrows Estates development on the upper end of Riverdale now has five homes completed and occupied within it’s boundaries and another home is currently under construction. The beautiful Bear River serves as a boundary on one side of the tract of homes.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Mary Norris celebrated her 80th birthday recently. All of the Norris children were able to gather at the Norris home for a good visit with Mary and Ron. It looked like an official parking lot with their barnyard and driveway filled with vehicles.
Candy Longhurst is excited to have another baby girl added to her batch of grandchildren. This little girl arrived on February 23, and is welcomed by a not-very-big sister, Ellie. Their parents are Justin and Cynthia Longhurst who now live in Logan.
We have had two sports events for our community this winter. One has been the young men playing basketball with the schedule of games in the Preston North Stake. The second one is the invitation to all ages to play pickleball Wednesday evenings at the LDS Recreation hall. All levels of ability are welcome, beginners to advanced, including those souls who don’t come to play, just to watch and kibitz. It is the getting together that counts.
Bryce Egley, son of Jared and Juli, and a senior at Preston High, is part of a local band, led by his cousin Nick Nielsen. Bryce plays bass guitar in the group, known as Ambers Approval. Along with the other band members they are having a great time in a variety of performances and locations.
Warming temperatures heat up the ideas of spring planting and summer gardens. Seed catalogs still exist and make for some colorful dreaming materials during the chilly months. Residents who possess green thumbs are looking forward to a green year. We are all hoping for moisture that can bring this about.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Woodward’s Country Store in Weston, Idaho, sponsored their annual fishing tournament on Saturday, February 5, The 200 fishermen from Utah and Idaho fished at Weston Reservoir, Deep Creek Reservoir and Twin Lakes, then returned with their fish to the Woodward’s Country Store, where the fish were measured and recorded. Ten years ago, Van Woodward, owner of Woodward’s Country Store said fishermen come to Weston on a regular basis to fish, and since they come to the store to get supplies and gas “I thought let’s have a fishing derby,” recalled Woodward. A large crowd gathered in front of the Woodward Country Store for the drawing of many prizes and a raffle donated by 21 sponsors for business services and various items. “A big thanks to all of the sponsors,” offered Woodward.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Combined Young Women had Taco Tuesday night, cleaned the church building, then played dodge ball afterwards with the combined Young Men, Tuesday, February 22.
Young Women attended the Franklin Stake Young Women’s Conference, Saturday, February 26, at the Franklin Stake Center. They each participated in four classes they chose, such as exercise, missionary, mental health, and made key chains taught by Young Women Stake leaders.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
“All In” was the theme for the Franklin Stake Young Women’s Conference, held on Saturday, February 26, at the Franklin Stake Center, planned by President Callie Kunz, 1st Counselor Sara Kelley, 2nd Counselor Katherine Troumbley, and Secretary Julie Johnson. Speakers were Josh Downs, who has a TeenPodcast inspiring them by addressing spiritual and mental health topics. The Keynote Speaker was Abby Stephensen, a motivation speaker, and cousin of Kara Titensor, spoke about “Overcoming Trials.” Abby was told by doctors in 1996 that she would never walk again after sustaining a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from her neck down but she walked out of the hospital three months later. She has been telling her story of a positive attitude, determination and faith ever since. Twenty 25-minute classes were offered that the girls and their leaders could choose from to attend, such as goal setting, temple preparation, missionary, card making, key chains, street smart, exercise, to name a few. Earlier in the month, each ward participated in a paint by number project that was put together in a large picture of Christ that portrayed their Young Women’s theme for the year “Trust in the Lord With All Your Heart.” A JustServe table was set up with ideas of ways to serve. Lunch was served to the 170 attendees catered by Panda Express with orange chicken, chow Mein, teriyaki, rice, veggies, and fortune cookies.
Ethan Staggs, son of Rebecca and Drew Staggs, Franklin Ward, was released from a full-time Service Mission serving in the Bishop’s Storehouse, Preston Seminary and Institute.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Twenty-two couples gathered at the Winder church building on Thursday, February 24, for an evening for sweethearts and celebration of marriage, planned by Relief Society President, Jonna Clement, and Elders Quorum President, Mark Lindhardt. Guest speakers were Jeff and Kim Palmer of the Preston 4th Ward who talked about marriage and communication. The main speaker was Carolyn Rounds of the Preston 6th Ward. She gave her presentation that she has given at a 3-day marriage retreat at her lake house. Those three day’s talks were on the celebration of marriage the “Me” (understanding), the “We” (strengthen) and “Thee” (elevate). They had an ice cream sundae bar for refreshments.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women, ages 12-18 are continuing to play volleyball with the wards in the Preston South Stake. The combined Young Women watched Bob Ross on a video painting, then they painted a landscape with acrylics on canvas following his instructions. They had cookies for refreshments. The Young Men are planning their activities for the year.