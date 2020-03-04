Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The Primary Presidency in Franklin Third Ward changed leadership the end of December, 2019. The retiring presidency included Cindy Moser, president; Jena Rigby, first counselor; Julie Sturn, second counselor; and Erica White, secretary. The children will be led in 2020 by Cassie Aagard, president; Camie Thorson, first counselor; Katherine Erickson, second counselor; and Jena Rigby, secretary.
Feb. 19 was the official end of the Franklin Stake Young Men’s basketball season. The final game that Wednesday evening was between Franklin First Ward and Cub River with coaches Kirby Chatterton and Larin Crossley directing their teams into action. At least three times during the game, Cub River’s Riley Elison, a young man with special needs, entered the fray. Whenever he commandeered the ball, both teams froze or stepped aside to let him shoot, and let him shoot again, and finally let him score. The sportsmanship and encouragement was a dramatic end to the season of contagious enthusiasm and competition.
Missionaries from Franklin Third Ward are sharing their testimonies and experiences around the world. Elder Jesse Perkins, son of Wade and Kathleen Perkins is in New Caladonia in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission. The islands sit between Fiji and Australia where Elder Perkins speaks French, tutored by his first native companion from Tahiti. Four months into his mission he is enjoying lots of rice and chicken, although he tried some raw fish lately, and admitted, “It was not bad.”
Elder Samuel Erickson is over half way through his service, and is now a district leader in Harlingen, in the McAllen Texas Mission. The son of John and Katherine Erickson is close enough to the Mexican border to have observed people trying to cross the river into America, only to run into the border police. Elder Erickson was just transferred into an English-speaking ward, which is challenging his Spanish, and his mom is afraid that her home cooking will have no flavor now that he loves the spicier menu.
Franklin Second Ward claims Elder Joseph Malcolm, son of Ian and Crystal Malcolm, who has been out about seven months. Assigned to Arizona, he is currently teaching on the Huasupai Indian Reservation in the bottom of the Grand Canyon. He and his companion spend a week at a time in an apartment in the LDS chapel there, and then come out of the canyon for the weekend. They bring their own food with them and teach in English.
The son of Kyle and Emily Chatterton, Elder Javen Chatterton has been serving about eight months in Las Cruces in the Albuquerque New Mexico Mission. His first companionship was a fun trio of farm boys, and although he loves the heat, he misses the snow. The abundance of salsa and chili peppers are really appreciated, and he is getting plenty of exercise as he bikes around his area.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Three scouts in Mapleton Troop 49 earned their Eagle Scout rank and were honored at a court of honor on Feb. 1: Greysen Owens made was a 6’ cemetery directory poured out of concrete at the Glendale Cemetery; Luke Visser put up a directory covered with plexiglass and a roof to protect it at the Mapleton Cemetery working with Sexton Gary Bowman; Dillon Haslam put up two signs, one the silhouette of an Indian head, and the other words PHS mounted to a brick wall at the entrance of each dugout at the Preston High School Baseball Field.
The priests group had planning meetings in January, and in February they did baptisms for the dead and went sledding as a combined ward activity with the girls.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Riverdale 1st Ward Deacons Quorum, under the direction of Court Jones, advisor, wanted to concentrate on learning a sport. The general concensus of the boys was to play basketball. They practice on Tues. for their activity at their ward building and then on Wed., they go to the Preston North Stake building to play in the stake basketball tournament, under the direction of their coach Blaine Keller.
Boyd Bradford, advisor over the teacher quorum had John Clements, who cares for the substation of Rocky Mountain Power, explain to the boys about electricity and the power grid for their activity on Tues. Feb. 11.
Will Hamblin is on the Freshmen PHS basketball team.
The young women’s class presidencies are: Hannah Stephenson, president; Rachel Barton, first counselor; Britt Wolfey, second counselor; Libby Barnard, secretary. The younger girls’ class president is Emily Coburn. Kayla Henry is the first counselor and Addie Carter is second counselor.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The “Sisters Connection” is scheduled for Thurs., Mar. 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dayton church building. Women of all ages in the community are welcome to come together to socialize with each other.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Winder Ward Young Men and Young Women were given cooking ingredients: flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, brown sugar, bananas, berries, and apples, with the challenge to make a creative culinary dish at their cooking competition on Tues. Feb. 18. They were split into four groups. One group stayed at the Winder Ward building, one group went to the bishop’s house, and the other groups went to member’s homes to make their treat. They reassembled at the church with their finished product. The bishopric tasted the two different pancakes and cakes and complimented them all for tasty creations.
The Winder Ward humanitarian group continues to meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to tie quilts and assemble girl’s hygiene kits. A light lunch is served. All are welcome, children included.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Wrestlers, Zack Groll (182 lbs.), Senior at West Side High, took first place in the weight division at district in Soda Springs, and Jed Hurren (98 lbs.), freshman at West Side High, finished fourth at the district by drawing a wild card. Both wrestlers competed at the state championship at the Nampa Ford Idaho Center on Feb. 28-29.
The Linrose youth had a service activity in January at the Legacy Nursing Home in Preston where they shared their talents, singing, and playing the piano, with the residents.
Bishop Doney met with the various youth groups throughout the month for training on the goals in the Children and Youth pamphlet to incorporate the new program to help them make attainable goals. They received a token for each goal set and turned them in for a topping on ice cream.
The Teachers and Priests groups went to Legacy Nursing Home in Preston in January and in February they attended the West Side High School basketball games to support the girts team as well as the boys team.
Whitney/ Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
In the Whitney Ward/Valley View Branch on Feb. 11, the 12-14 girls group made Valentine’s Day visits. The next week, the young men and young women had a joint activity playing Kahoot (a game played on their devices).
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Wrestlers Connor Robinson, a sophomore at West Side High (285 lbs.) took first in weight division at district, Tayson Royer (113 lbs.), a freshman at WSHS, took third place, and Owen Cope (195 lbs.), a senior at WSHS, placed third in district. They competed at the state championship at the Nampa Ford Idaho Center on Feb. 28-29.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Seamons and Jarvis families are following the Preston Wrestling teams these days. David and Jonathan Seamons, brothers, are both wrestling, different age levels, different locations. The family fan club is important but it does make for quite a bit of travel time.
It has been the Snowfest time at the Iverson homes recently. This year brought a smaller group of family because most of them had traveled here during the Thanksgiving holidays. Johnny and Jeannine Iverson and Kurt and Margret Iverson throw out the welcome mat for family members to come play in the Idaho snow. This year they had Steven and Daniel Iverson up from Texas, Johnny Iverson down from BYU/I in Rexburg, Michael Iverson from Brigham City, and some grandchildren from Ogden and Riverdale. Altogether around 30 enjoyed the snowy slopes.
The Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their annual ward conference this past weekend. Officers from the Preston North Stake attended and taught for that day. Members were encouraged to reflect on the devotional presented some months ago by President Russell Nelson and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson under the topic of ‘Hope of Israel.’ Stake President, Richard Swainston and counselor Duke Mumford addressed the combined assembly. A musical number, “I Will Walk With Jesus” was shared by the Primary children and leaders, under the direction of Jackie Olsen, Primary chorister.
Dana Peterson and her daughter Lexie spent a weekend here with her parents, Jimmie and Anna Beth Olson. They came down so Lexie could participate in a Dance Revue at Skyview High School. It is a drive from their home in Meridian, but always worth it. The hills surrounding their home on Station Creek always has a way of recharging those who have lived there.
The upper reaches of our community have an adult cougar prowling about. He/she was seen slinking about a driveway close to the road headed up the canyon. It behooves us to check on our outdoor animals frequently, be they pet or livestock.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
A lot of excitement in Clifton, as well as all of the west side, as our West Side High School boy’s basketball team will head to the state tournament in Boise March 5-7. Our team lost a close game with Malad on Feb. 25, then pulled off a decisive win against the same team on Feb. 26. These two teams get along very well and cheer for each other. In fact, both bands combined together to play the Star Spangled Banner at the beginning of the game and also played several songs together during the half time. Best wishes to the Pirates at state!
Some of our West Side wrestlers are also headed to their state tournament at the Nampa Ford Center. Wrestler Easton Shurtliff, who wrestles at 138 lbs., took third place in districts at Soda Springs and Tige Roberts, who wrestles at 106 lbs., took fourth place and will also go to state. Both of these boys are freshmen at West Side. Congratulations to them!
Congratulations to Matthew Ballif, son of Robert and Kelly (and grandson of Wayne and Carolyn!) on being chosen Rotary Student of the Month for February. He and his parents were honored at a luncheon.