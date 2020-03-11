Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Scouts, parents, family, and leaders filled the Whitney cultural hall at a Court of Honor on March 1, to honor eight scouts in Whitney Troop 37 who earned their Eagle Scout rank. David Jeppson, Teacher’s Quorum Advisor and former Assistant Scoutmaster to Fred Titensor, who worked with the scouts as Scout Master, conducted the Court of Honor. Jeppson introduced each Scout telling a story about each scout. Pins placed on moms, dads, and mentors, was followed by the response of each Scout expressing what they enjoyed, liked and learned about the scouting program. Titensor also spoke at the ceremony. The Scouts honored were: Russell Kunz, who ran 300 feet of electrical lines for power from the Whitney church pavilion to the Scout shed; Gage Cordner, who sanded, refinished and painted the picnic tables at the Lions Club Pavillion at the Preston City Park; Kolter Moffitt, who painted the Lions Club Pavilion that covered the picnic tables at the Preston City Park; Stetson Cleverley, who repaired, replaced and refinished the Whitney church teeter totter, swing set, and wood in the horse shoe pit; Tyson Bench, who cooked and served a Special Olympics Dinner for the athletes to attend while wearing their medals after a 2018 Special Olympics in Preston; Mosiah Steele, who put new carpet pads in the hymnal book racks mounted on the back of the pews in the Whitney chapel; Luke Foster, who built an equipment shed out of wood and covered it with metal at the Whitney Cemetery; and Andrew Cole, who cleaned the trail from Willow Flats to Bloomington Lake, approximately 5 miles in the Cache National Forest. He also posted four signs on the trail to mark the trail more clearly.
Why Whitney activity area girls on Feb. 25, was watching “The Fighting Preacher” movie at the church, where they at popcorn and vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
A new Relief Society presidency was sustained in February. Lisa Waldron is the president, Betsey Hurren is the first counselo, Haley Jensen, is the second counselor, and Marci Bingham the secretary. Released were Ann Palmer as president, Patty Layland as first counselor, Cathy Johnson as second counselor and Bonnie Nielsen as secretary and Kathy Egbert as assistant secretary
Congratulations on the birth of three babies who were born in February: Skylar and Laci Smith had a girl; Collin and Andrea Roberts, a boy, and Dylan and Shayla Turnbow, a girl.
Congratulations to Zach Groll (182 lbs.), senior at West Side High and Jed Hurren (98 lbs.), freshman at West Side High, who both placed 7th in the state wrestling competition held in Boise, Feb. 28.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Twenty young men and young women attended the Logan Temple on Feb. 28. They enjoyed lunch in the cafeteria.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Mink Creek community held a belated Valentine Dinner the last week of February. It had been scheduled for the big day, but due to unforeseen circumstances was postponed. Good food and good company is welcome most any time so there were no complaints. The recreation hall of the LDS Ward meetinghouse was beautifully decorated by Wally and Kim Christensen. Crafted by Clare Christensen, wooden vases filled with large wooden tulips were part of the centerpieces on the circular tables. These were given away as drawing prizes at the end of the evening. The nine vases were claimed by names drawn from the 60 people at the dinner.
The menu was tri-tip beef, roasted chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, BBQ beans, a tossed green salad and rolls. The food prep crew were Clare Christensen, Clifford Jensen, Brint Phillips. Dana Olsen and Corinne Larsen had the salad in charge. Wally and Kim did the desserts, a selection of various flavored cheesecake with raspberry topping. A program was delightful — Cowboy Poetry selections given by Justin Carter, who serves as the High Councilman to the ward, but is also married to a young lady from this community, Colleen Christensen Carter. Carter chose poetry written by Baxter Black, noted journalist. The audience could relate very well. It was a night worth attending.
Kent and Tammy Beardall enjoyed a whole week of grandparent time with Kimberly and Kayla, daughters of their late son, Adam Beardall, and Laura and Cameron Reeves. The girls had a break from their year-round school. The Reeves family have moved from the Logan area and now are in Syracuse, UT, closer to Cam’s employment.
Layne Erickson recently spent a couple of days in the hospital with flu-like symptoms. Ben Keller had also been hospitalized with a lung condition and is now home recuperating.
Andrew Iverson, son of Kurt and Margret Iverson was ordained to the office of an Elder. Out of town relatives here for the occasion were his brother Johnny Iverson from Rexburg, and his aunt, Rebekah Jones and her son of Washougal, WA.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Clifton Lunch Bunch was held on March 2, at Papa Jay’s Deli. This is a monthly gathering for any of local ladies, and we just enjoy an hour to eat and visit. Those attending that day were Nola Garner, Sally Jones, Aubrey Hatch, Susan Atkin, Emma Jean Rider, and Jean Malouf. Bonnie Jones also joined in the conversation for a few minutes. We really enjoy having a great place to eat so close to home!
Two of our Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers ladies were honored in the “Legacy” newsletter which is sent out to all members of the D.U.P. Phyllis Vaterlaus of the LoPine Camp and Karen Hansen of the Tessa Winn Camp received their 50 year membership pins. Congratulations to both of these ladies.
On Feb. 29, the extended families of Nola Garner and Wayne Smart, who are sister and brother, met at the Clifton Church for a family party which included lots of breakfast items to eat, basketball for the younger family members, and lots of visiting for the older members. The cousin’s enjoyed getting together and catching up on their busy lives.
Daz Buttars spent his birthday this week enjoying the sun in Hawaii. Some of us are a little jealous!
This column is being written on Thursday March 5th, and I will just say that it seems very quiet around our little community today. I believe many of our residents are currently in Boise watching the Idaho state basketball games. West Side won their first game against Melba.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Elder Cayleb Peck, son of Chris and Jennifer Peck, left for his mission officially from the Franklin Second Ward, after his parents moved into their hillside home in the Franklin First Ward. That lets both wards share his experiences in the Tucson Arizona Mission. Currently, he has been out five months and is adjusting to the two seasons he experiences, “Hot, and not so hot!” in Clifton, AZ. The spicy food is to his liking as he serves with his companion from the Congo.
Elder Nathan Yearsley is also sharing two wards as he left from the Idaho Falls area, but his parents, Eric and Traci May, have homes in Idaho Falls and Franklin. Elder Yearsley left Dec. 17, and has been in his Argentina Santa Fe Mission only three weeks. In the 95 degree heat, he and his companion from Tooele, Utah, have already zeroed in on the best dessert – a bucket full of ice cream with spoons to go around! The Spanish dialect is slightly different from his MTC training, but he is mastering it quickly.
Franklin First Ward’s Michelle Furniss has a daughter serving in the Washington Kennewick Mission where rain brought flooding within 40 miles of her home in January. Sister Rebecca Mundell is reaping the blessings of a promise given by Elder Anderson two years’ ago that their baptisms would double in the mission. She is also working with the Marshallese people, enjoying their rich singing voices, and sharing in their fun birthday traditions.
Sue Womack’s daughter, Sister Britney Bowen, has been serving in the Columbus Ohio Mission since July, 2019. She and her companion from Arizona are not allowed to eat with members unless there is an investigator present, so they are experimenting with her gluten-free recipes. Mexican Lasagna is her companion’s favorite hit! Even though the winter there has been “mild,” it has been cold and windy working around Hilliard, Ohio.
Monday, Mar. 2, reunited the Ellen Wright DUP Camp for pioneer heritage and friendship. Parliamentarian Barbara Wright led the pledge and shared several interesting tidbits on a square grand piano and japanning art. Sharon Durrant brought her Great-Grandfather George Henry Shaffer’s muzzle-loading gun and shared his history. Marcia Sorenson displayed pictures to bring to life the trials and challenges of her ancestor Joseph Greaves, and Zelma Woodward related stories of the settlers who were sent to Canada. The camp voted to honor the late Elaine Dunkley by donating to the International DUP in her name, and Marion Shumway delighted the ladies with her lemon dessert, trifle, and spinach dip.