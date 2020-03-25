Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Mapleton Relief Society birthday party — scheduled for March 12 -morphed into a dinner take-out. That day the committee set up tables, decorated them beautifully, prepared the food and were ready for the annual gathering. The women showed up at the designated time but due to the announcement that night by President Russell M. Nelson regarding no public gatherings of any kind starting “immediately,” adjustments were made. The hot rice, gravy, veggies, and fruit for Hawaiian Haystacks were dished up into individual containers and everyone left the building, taking their dinner home and feeling good about their decision to following the Prophet’s counsel.
Lonnie and Mary Lucherini recently returned from an annual trip to see their son in Dallas, Texas, for five days, in time to feel the restrictions of the virus, see the empty shelves in the stores, see rain and snow, and felt an earthquake. “It was good to get away and despite what is going on around us right now, we’re always glad to be home,” admitted Mary. They enjoyed family and the warmth and sunshine.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Twenty-five young men and young women from Dayton went to the Logan temple in February with a goal to complete 400 baptisms this year. They went back to their church building for a spaghetti dinner prepared for them by Maurine Graves and Roxane Beutler.
For their March 10 activity the young men helped members clean and clear their yards by trimming branches.
The “Sisters Connection” was held on Feb. 20, at the Dayton church building. The discussion, led by Shannon Lusk, was “Celebrating Spring and Summer Holidays” and what they did as a family. “There were lots of ideas shared about those holidays, especially about the foods they ate,” said Bonnie Jones. The women normally meet the 1st and 3rd Thursdays but their meetings have been postponed until further notice.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Riverdale 1st Ward young men (Teachers and Deacons) had a hands-on experience on a tour at Ron Keller Tires on March 3. Blaine Keller shared the family business, showing the boys the different equipment and letting them handle the tools used there. The boys went to Artic Circle afterward for an ice cream cone.
The girls enjoyed a Mardi Gras activity on March 3, decorating plastic masks with beans and other items. They were fed a Jambalay dinner complete with scones and treats.
On Feb. 28, the young men and young women attended the Logan Temple.
The Teacher’s Quorum of the Riverdale 2nd Ward learned the ins and outs of trapping on Feb. 18, from Taygin Keller, a member of their quorum. He showed the traps he uses, gave trapping instructions and explained what is done with the hides of muskrats, racoons, and coyote that he and his family have trapped.
In January, Troy Winn, from Riverdale 1st Ward, spoke to the boys about career exploration, talking about his career in mechanical diesel engineering. On Feb. 4, with the help of the war’sd Family History Counselors, looked for family names to take to the temple.
Priest advisor, Brad Smith, said that in February the young men helped a couple move into a new location and helped them clean the house after moving.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and young women got up early on Fri., March 6, and went to the Logan Temple to do baptisms. They ate pizza afterward.
Deacons advisor Jason Moser, said the boys went sledding, Feb. 18, then on March 3, they spent time working on setting goals.
Larin Crossley, advisor to the Priests group, said that the boys had a good time skiing at Cherry Peak in February.
Banida/Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
The Winder Ward humanitarian group has canceled their regularly scheduled meetings until further notice.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Our lives in Mink Creek match those of the rest of the world with the restrictions needed with the current health crisis. Life still goes on and we juggle uncertainties. We have always been a community connected to each other and that will not change. One person making a trip to the grocery store may provide pickup for several other families, limiting the need to be out and about. Chores for taking care of livestock and pets are still part of the daily outdoor routines.
River McKay, daughter of Sharla and Lin McKay is engaged to Hunter Morgan. Their wedding plans center around May 9, 2020, at this point.
Morgan Curtis drove up from her place in Logan to spend some time with her parents, Paul and Terrie McKay.
Angelo and Gracie Crosland were down from McCall, ID, staying with his parents, Robert and Phee Crosland while Angelo was checking out possible new employment in Bear Lake County.
Jonathan Seamons, son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons, has been invited to wrestle for Team Idaho at the Folkstyle National Middle School Heartland Duals in Iowa on April 9-11. At this point things are a bit up in the air, but Jonathan is still looking for work opportunities to help cover his expenses.
With the changes occurring in the Boy Scout program a number of our residents have been released from callings with that organization. Liesa Baird, Phee and Robert Crosland, Kim Rasmussen, Sharla McKay, Dawnell and Chad Greene, Jeff Seamons, Jamie Forbush, Glen Jepsen, Kent Beardall, Layne Erickson and Lin McKay. There has been some jiggling around and some of them are continuing to work within the Primary organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
We have a pretty bald eagle frequenting the area. The Canadian geese are setting up a racket and flying in formation up and down our valley. There are even some tulips poking up where the snow has backed off sufficiently.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Greetings from Clifton! Almost nothing to report this week. West Side School District has cancelled classes through next week, maybe beyond. Our school play, Beauty and the Beast, has been postponed, as has the band’s trip to Disneyland. The grandkids are bored, and we can’t even get around them!
Wayne and I are spending our lives at home, as are most people, hopefully. We hope all of you are well and safe. If anyone would like to pass on a message to fellow Cliftonites let me know…..I’d be happy to pass it on in this column.
Elder Clair and Sister Carolyn Davis from the Clifton 1st Ward are home from their LDS mission. Hyrum Tolman, son of Elden and Heather from the Clifton 1st Ward, has received his mission call to Pachuca, Mexico. He leaves on July 14th.
Papa Jay’s great and delicious sandwiches are still available to take out. They are ready to be picked up, taken home, and devoured. The store is also open for other items.
We need to count our blessings. We could be dealing with earthquake damage right now, too.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The recent earth-shaking experiences reminded me of the 1962 early-morning quake in my home town of Richmond, Utah. Breakfast was disrupted as the rumbling ground churned, bottled fruit shattered in the basement, and brick chimneys tumbled down. It resulted in the total destruction of the historic Benson Stake Tabernacle, and focused our lives on basic needs and the humanity surrounding us.
Franklin First Ward’s greenest missionary, Elder Justin Morrison, is finally into the Oregon Eugene Mission, barely escaping the Mission Training Center the day before it closed to missionaries. The son of Shawn and Jana Morrison was sent out by the president with a three-week list of supplies to purchase in case of missionary quarantine. Elder Morrison has since been assigned to Myrtle Point, Ore., with a companion from Utah.
Tim and Gina Denton have sent their oldest, Elder Nicholas Denton, to the California Sacramento Mission and hear that he loves the people inside the one–square mile he teaches. He was excited to be able to help install an air conditioner thanks to the construction training before his mission, and felt he was “back to his roots.” Elder Denton and his companion, who hails from Wyoming, bumped into an older man a couple of weeks ago and ask if there was something they could do for him. He returned the question, and then handed over a new $600 bike, replacing Elder Denton’s failing model. Heaven sent!
Meanwhile, veteran Elder Jacob Crosgrove, son of Steve and Julie Crosgrove, should stay until July 21 to complete his mission in the Kansas Wichita Mission. Julie reports that “his English is getting terrible, but his Spanish is definitely improving,” and they have picture-proof of him holding a single roll of toilet paper. His duties as Zone Leader will now be lighter as Zone Conferences have been canceled. Recently as Elder Crosgrove and his companion were charging their phones, a lady stopped by and when she saw his name tag she was overjoyed. She had known his family and held him as a baby in Colorado 20 years before – long before her move to Kansas.
Elder Jaxon Smith, son of Jeanne and Hal Smith, has definitely had some “kinks” in his schedule in Moldova’s capital Chisinau, in the Ukraine Moldova Mission. They cannot take public transit and the government may have them stay inside. The shortage of Priesthood holders shifts more leadership responsibilities to the missionaries – Elder Smith serves in the branch presidency as well as being zone leader. He is still enjoying his favorite cereal “milk pillows,” lots of delicious goat cheese, and even a serving of free, freshly-prepared rabbit which suffered an untimely death.