Mink Creek
Mink Creek is a place of echoes, a valley where sound bounces off and back down. When a neighbor is using a hammer or chain saw, others are aware of the activity, or any other that is similar. A lone motorcycle heading down the main street can be followed audibly for miles. When a stack of bikers travels through the roar of the machines slashes the air, back and forth, till they are well past.
Construction on several homes has continued to go on during these past winter months. Sounds of hammers, pounding, even some shouting of instructions, or interesting comments go beyond the sites. Eldon and Danita Wilcox report that they will soon have water in their home-to-be. They have been living in the house where Danita grew up while working on their new home. Extended family who use the house as a summer bungalow will soon need that home. Neighbors and friends have contributed some of the labor and the new Wilcox house is nearing the stage to welcome occupancy.
Laura Cheney brought a small herd of cows with her when she moved to Mink Creek. She is in the process of getting a barn built for these critters. Again, some of the labor crew lives within miles.
Dean Wilde's home has an imposing perch on a northern slope above Birch Creek. The view must be terrific. It is located just west of the entry to our beautiful cemetery.
Kade Nicholls, who earns his daily bread working with his brother-in-law, Brady Hendersen, in his painting business, has turned his know-how onto his own house. When the Nichols couple moved in the siding on the house was creamy in color. Kade has turned it into a pretty green that snuggles right into their orchard and garden.
Raphael Arnsworth now has a beautiful deck and a partial wrap-around porch. He is also installing 21st Century expectations in his remodeled old home.
If a person is a resident of Mink Creek the color of green had best be a favorite color because everywhere one looks it is one shade or another of green. This will only increase for a few more weeks as the season gets firmly rooted into our slopes. Here and there are splashes of yellow or gold. Dandelions perk up their saucy heads across a field. The golden color of the Mule's Ears, often mistaken for sunflowers, slides up the untended slopes. All of it makes for beautiful surroundings. This is written to pluck the heartstrings of any ex-Crikker who may read this column. A bit of homesickness is a good thing, especially when being shut in by the COVID 19.
Clifton
BY CAROLYN SMART
We have a new baby in town. Congratulations to Melissa and Hyrum Roberts on the birth of their baby girl early in May. This little lady was welcomed home by siblings Kambrea, Jonathan, Avery, and Haven.
The Clifton 2nd Ward women celebrated the birthday of the Relief Society on May 6, with a drive-by event. The women drove to the church parking lot, were met by presidency members, and given a gift and a candy bar. Social distancing was carefully observed!
Many Clifton residents were excited about news of the re-opening of the Logan Temple on May 11.
Nine-year-old Addie Ballif is excited about two new baby kittens at her house. They have been named Covid and Corona. The names were suggested by older family members who, 30 years ago, named their dogs Gadaphi and Bhoutros, and cats Lincoln, Bush, Gorbochoff, and Yeltsin. The Ballif’s are also proud owners of a new pig which Aunt Jenny Ballif named Ham-Solo.
Life is slowly returning to normal - some missionaries are returning back to the mission field.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
This week’s report is dedicated to some of the farmers in the area and the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. Roger Wright said the egg business with Oakdell has been like a roller coaster ride. Just before Easter, eggs went up to $1.65 a dozen and the company was bringing in eggs from the mid-west to sell. Since then the prices have dropped to $.70 a dozen. Kathy Kirkbride, who works in the salesroom, said the egg demand tripled the normal volume, but has dropped back down. According to Wright, prices are dictated from Chicago so they have no control over what happens here and there is also concern overselling the old hens to the mink farmers for feed.
Jeff Hobbs reported that the mink industry is pretty much shut down. The skins were harvested at Thanksgiving, 2019, and processed in January, but with warehouse, manufacturing, and border closures since February, the market skidded to a halt. They have only been able to move 5% of their 700,000 prepared skins. In addition, they still have 20% of last year’s mink and 40% of last year’s fox hides. Idaho and Great Lakes producers are the biggest in the nation, and with tripling freight costs, shipping has come to a standstill.
As far as Hobbs’ planting schedules go, the cooler spring has delayed crops by about two weeks. The watermelons and cantaloupes are still protected in greenhouses, and corn and pumpkins will not go in until the ground warms up.
Franklin’s Twin Rivers Dairy supplies Gossner Foods with much of their dairy products. But according to owner Doug Rallison, the restaurant closures have reduced milk consumption by 22%. Add that to the fact that the price for milk they were getting paid in February has dropped by 35% to the price they are getting now. Thankfully, the dairy has not had to dump milk or lose any product otherwise prepared for distribution, he said.
Linrose
BY THAYA GILMORE
For Easter, three groups of girls are helping the elderly with their yards and planting flowers. They are being cautious and respectful of each other during these times, said Roxan Fitzgerald, Young Women’s President.
Chase Bingham, son of Greg and Marci Bingham, returned in February from serving in the Olongapo Philippines Mission where he learned the Tagalog language. “Because of the virus we were quarantined for three days. We were instructed to buy food for a month and do no contacting. We read scriptures and played chess. The Mission President texted to tell us we had to leave the next day. I was very sad to have to leave with no warning. We left our food with our Filipino Elder companions. It was hard,” said Chase. He also said he experienced a couple of typhoons. After the 14-day quarantine, he worked on the family dairy in Weston. With nine months left of his mission, he plans to return to the mission field.
Weston
BY THAYA GILMORE
Bridger Evans, son of Todd and Kristen Evans, was greeted by little hearts with scriptures on them staked on the lawn and on the house by friends when he returned from a mission to Guatemala on March 29, after serving for nine months. “I was pretty sad as I loved the Spanish culture. I thought it (the pandemic) was going to die down, but it didn’t do that,” said Bridger. His dad put Bridger right to work on landscaping projects and land to till. “I was released from my mission, went through the quarantine that my family did with me. We stayed in the house and watched movies. I don’t know when or if I will be going out on a mission. It’s just a waiting game,” he said.
Cub River
BY THAYA GILMORE
“The youth in our ward have had some Zoom meetings with the fulltime missionaries and we’ve been using the new Gospel Living App to stay in touch with each other. We’re continually thinking of other ways to connect and plan for when we resume activities,” said Jen Larson.
Jackson Facer, son of Laura and Justin Facer, never made it to the Argentina Buenos Aries North Mission. He went to the Mexico Mission Training Center but was sent home on March 10, due to the pandemic. He was among some of the last Americans to leave before the gates to the MTC were shut. “They told us to pack our bags that you’re leaving now. They woke me up at 2 a.m. and I got on the bus for a 15-hour ride. They were in a rush to get us out of there,” Jackson said. He said he was glad he at least got to go through the MTC. The teachers there were Latinos who helped them with Spanish and he was able to help Latino missionaries going to the states with English. “I loved the MTC because it’s a loving, kind and beautiful place with the most amazing people I’ve ever met ...experiences there that I haven’t had anywhere else,” he said. “The MTC ... is also about relationships, to see people through God’s eyes and be able to learn to be kind and have a more Christ-like love towards people.” To go on a mission now, he will have to wait another 1-1/2 years. In the meantime, he is working at Facer Construction with his dad where he likes to operate the equipment. “I’m glad to be back working with my dad as the quarantine was miserable.“