Our condolences go out to Sue Dunster from Dayton on the death of her sweetheart Jim. They are a delightful couple whom Wayne and I were privileged to serve in the Logan Temple with.
Congratulations to Maggie Young, daughter of Ben and Kattie from the Oxford Ward, on her baptism into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday May 6th.
Congratulations also to Carey Sant, daughter of Eric and Laura Sant from the Oxford Ward on being named Fourth Attendant in the Franklin County Distinguished Young Women program. Carey was awarded a scholarship and talent award that evening.
The darling baby daughter of Megan and Travis Westover now has a beautiful name — Willow. She is tiny and precious!
The Harold B. Lee Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their closing activity for this spring on Monday May 8th by touring the James Willie House in Mendon, Utah. They had an enjoyable 1 1/2-hour tour, then enjoyed a sack lunch, and went to Pioneer Park and visited James Willie’s grave. He was the captain of the Willie handcart company. Those attending that day were Dru Westover, Peggy Christensen, Andrea Kimpel, Edna Fuller, Elizabeth Christensen, Dawn Taylor, Danelle Willis, and Dawn’s daughter Katie.
Cedar Tree Camp of the DUP also held their closing social on May 8th at Papa Jay’s in Clifton. In attendance were Jean Malouf, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, Afton Ralphs (who is 98 years old!!), Sue Beckstead, Susan Atkin, Linda Burton, and Dolletta Roberts. Susan Atkin gave a very interesting lesson on the Union Pacific Boom Towns.
Members of the Syringa chapter of the DUP (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) met this month in the home of Ramona Lower Hatchett in Riverdale. This was their closing social for the year and it was a potluck affair. Julie Westerberg gave a fun lesson about the development of the railroads coming west with some entertaining anecdotes from the past.
Members of the Syringa chapter of the DUP (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) met this month in the home of Ramona Lower Hatchett in Riverdale. This was their closing social for the year and it was a potluck affair. Julie Westerberg gave a fun lesson about the development of the railroads coming west with some entertaining anecdotes from the past.
Mike and MaryAnn Jepsen had some days with their son Jared and his two sons. The younger Jepsens live in the St. George area.
Jeff and Barbara Olson drove down to South Jordan in Utah for a family event. Jeff’s daughter Leslie and Jared Nehmer were blessing Jeff’s newest grandson, giving him the name of Townes David Nehmer.
Hazen Baird is part of PHS Track and Field team. He was awarded 3rd place in the triple jump at a high school invitational track meet at Sky View High School in Smithfield, UT. Congratulations, Hazen!
Eldon and Danita Wilcox spoke in a meeting of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to share experiences that they have had this past year as missionaries at the Church Historic Site in Harmony, PA. They conducted tours around the site as well as doing service in the area.
Much of their immediate family attended this report. Of course Jesse and Annavelyn Wilcox live in Mink Creek, Jeff and Elise Hardy and family are in Ogden, MaKenzie and Tyson Gunter and children of Arimo, Brittany Durrant and her girls live in Sandy, UT. Jenipher, Brigham Wilcox’s wife and children were down from Idaho Falls, but Brigham had to work that weekend. Two of Danita’s siblings were here: Jay and Vachelle Higbee of Perry, UT, and Brad and RaOne Stuart of Bountiful. A cousin, Jay and Joyce Christensen, dropped over from Pocatello. Very nearly an entire “family reunion.”
RiverdaleThe youth of the Riverdale Second Ward had a Question and Answer session with the presidency of the Preston North Stake and the High Councilman for their ward, Trevor Rasmussen. This event was scheduled to take place just before their ward will have the Ward Conference for this year. It was a great activity for all involved. Following the Q & A period they enjoyed sharing pizza, and who doesn’t like pizza?!
In preparation for the coming summer trek at the end of this month the youth of the Riverdale First Ward gathered together to make pillows for their individual Trek buckets. The pillows were created from bandannas, a perfect match for the event outdoorsy, pioneer, and with some western flavor.
Bear River runs the length of Riverdale and it is pushing at its banks in several places. The water is brown and swirling, moving fast. Orchards and backyards may be getting way more water than they need at this time.
