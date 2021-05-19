Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Thanks to the former Second Ward YW President Julie Dietrich, Counselor MarShel Stockdale, and Secretary Darlene Winn as they have been released and replaced by President Crystal Malcolm, First Counselor Karly Yardley, Second Counselor Stephanie Beck, and Secretary Amy Priestley. Tauma Noel was also called as a specialist in the new presidency.
Debbie Porter traveled to be with her six younger sisters the weekend of April 29-May 1 in Gilbert, Arizona. Although they did rent a home, they spent a lot of time at Heidi Lovell’s – their youngest sister’s home, to dip in the pool, play pickleball, and just enjoy each other’s company. Sister Tammi traveled the farthest, arriving from Washington, and in spite of the 95 degree weather, they all had a wonderful time!
The good old traditions are finally creeping back into the community – and some resemblance of normalcy is returning. Friday, April 30, Franklin Second Ward members trekked, drove, and wheeled up to the top of Little Mountain for their brisket and ribs dinner. Robbie Hobbs, Ken Hobbs, and Mark Dietrich prepared the meat and Dutch oven potatoes, while the salads and desserts were contributed by the ward members. There was a great turnout, including former ward members who came to enjoy visiting and looking out over the valley as long as the sunlight permitted.
On May 5, the Quilters Guild met in the Franklin City Offices for their monthly meeting. Secretary Cindy Corbridge conducted the business and regularly handed out door prizes during the four-hour gathering. Following the ‘show and tell,’ the ladies enjoyed soups, fruit, Lion House rolls, and cookies at their luncheon. The afternoon hummed by to the tune of individual sewing machines and friendly, like-minded conversations.
The spotlight was on gardening for the Franklin First Ward Relief Society, also on May 5. Robert Shipley invited everyone to peek into his greenhouse and covered the basics of vegetable gardening. Then Janet Jeppson continued the tour at her home with flower bed tips and winter sowing in milk jugs. Kim Wright’s savory veggie squares were enjoyed by all.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
With the coming of spring there have been spirals of smoke ascending as people try to stay ahead of the weeds that sprout up among the dried stalks of last winter. Ditch banks and barrow pits have been burned off. Orchards have been pruned and fruit trees are filled with blooms. Dandelions are shaking their yellow pompoms everywhere. Alas, there are allergens causing some human grief along with the beauty.
It is hard to believe but the Mink Creek community has five weddings on the calendar between now and the end of June! There are lots of preparations underway, big and small. Reports will follow as the events occur.
Glen Jepsen was able to take a trip to Texas to spend some time with his son Kyle and Stacy Jepsen and grandchildren. Blessing a grandchild is a treat for this grandfather. This little girl was named Abigail Jo Jepsen, the Jo in remembering her grandmother, Betty Jo Jepsen. Kyle lives in the Dallas area where he is a dentist. The family celebrated this fine event with a dinner of Louisiana crayfish, a special treat.
It is racing time again for the Kent and ReNae Egley family as they try to attend the races of their son Matt. Lately he has driven his bright yellow car in a couple of races at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls, ID.
Lana and Ivan McCracken and the family of LaRon and Liesa Baird traveled in the early morning hours one Sunday to make it to Paul, ID. There awaited the blessing of the new granddaughter for the Bairds and a great granddaughter for the McCrackens. The little girl was named Ruth Magnolia Baird, the first child of James and Rebekah Baird.
Sheri Scott and her children McKinley, Angelie, Ashley and Alex, visited the Mink Creek LDS Ward. Sheri performed a beautiful arrangement of “I Stand All Amazed” on her violin for the Sunday meeting.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Six youth were the speakers at the Sunday service Mother’s Day program. They talked about their moms, grandmothers, and influential women in their lives. A medley of mother’s and grandmother’s songs were sung by the Primary children. “Mother Dear,” “Mother, I Love You,” and “Grandmother,” led by Collette Ransom, and piano accompaniment by Jo Geddes. Chocolate bars were handed out to the mothers by the youth.
While farmers are busy plowing and planting their fields, and people mowing their lush green lawns, Jo Geddes said that it’s still too cold to plant her flowers in the ground.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
LaVell and Margie Tippetts are recuperating from a trip they made four weeks ago to Margie’s children and grandchildren in Arizona. It was a delightful trip, but on their way home, not very far out of town, they were involved in a car accident where their car was totaled. Fortunately, there were no injuries except, Margie has a broken thumb and a backache. The children picked them up where they stayed overnight and helped them make arrangements for a car to get home in. Now home, both have experienced some minor setbacks. They said they are moving a little slower around the house. They appreciate the help they are receiving with yard work, bringing in wood for their fireplace, and meals provided by family and neighbors.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
“Becoming a Missionary Week” in the Oxford Ward for our youth was very successful. Sacrament Meeting in the ward on May 9th was entirely presented by our ‘missionary’ youth. Youth speakers, Dawson Reese, Laney Beckstead, Jessie Mariscal and Max Leavitt spoke on their experiences during the missionary week. All of the youth, and there were a lot of them, then presented a special musical number, a medley consisting of ‘As Sisters in Zion’ by the Sisters and then ‘We’ll Bring the World His Truth’ by the Elders. There weren’t too many dry eyes in the congregation during that beautiful number. The concluding speaker was the ‘Mission Mom’ for the week, Katie Mumford. The ‘Mission President’ for the week was Duke Mumford.
Speaking of Katie Mumford, she also tied Mother’s Day into her talk and confessed her “terrible mother” experience to the delight of the crowd. We all thought she was perfect! Have her share that experience with you sometime. It made me think of my own terrible mom experience of leaving my 10 year old daughter Kelly playing for 12 hours at Deonna Fuller’s house and forgetting she was there until about 9 p.m! “Does anyone know where Kelly is?” That was almost worse than Katie’s memory.
The Harold B. Lee Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their closing social on May 10, at Papa Jay’s store where participants enjoyed lunch and visiting. It was nice to get back to normal after not meeting together for a year. Those in attendance were Nola Garner, Carolyn Davis, Carolyn Smart, Teresa Wood, Lynda Smith, Edna Fuller, Carol Beutler, Pam Thornock, and new member DeAnn Bingham.
