Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to MaKayla Hatch, daughter of Jeramie and Aubrey of the Oxford Ward, on her LDS mission call to Yakima, Washington. She leaves for her mission in July.
Andy Clawson from the Clifton 2nd Ward has been called to be a High Councilman in the Preston Idaho North Stake.
The Cedar Tree camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their May meeting on the 9th at the home of Afton Ralphs. Susan Atkin gave the lesson on “The Journal of Louisa Barnes Pratt”. Those attending were Jean Malouf, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, Dolletta Roberts, Sue Beckstead, Susan Atkin, and Afton Ralphs.
The school year is finishing up this week and West Side High has a ton of graduates we’d like to honor. From the Clifton 1st Ward area the graduates are Bryler Shurtliff, Emmett Waechtler, Ryker Love, Whitlee Jepperson, Traven Garner, and Brinley Tripp.
From the Clifton 2nd Ward area the graduates are McKenna Moyle, Marissa Clawson, Drekkan Blanchard, Daniel Jones, Madalyn Barzee, Parker Henderson, Tanner Nance and Timberly Dean.
High School graduates from the Oxford Ward area are Karlee Robinson, Connor Robinson, Fielding Mumford, Max Mumford, Jessie Mariscal, Ben Ward, Becca Ward, Camilla Tew, Hayden Robinson, Sarah Gibson, and Drake Buttars. Congratulations to all of our graduates!
I would appreciate the parents of seniors from the Dayton Ward calling me (208-747-3556) so I can include your graduates name in this column next week.
The Dayton Ward activity day girls continue to have neat weekly activities. This week they cooked homemade macaroni and cheese. They learned to make the white sauce with both corn starch and flour, then added the cheese, melted the cheese and poured it over the cooked macaroni. They even topped it with crushed crackers and potato chips and put it under the broiler. So yummy and so fun. 5 girls attended. Thanks to Jarra Baird for this information.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The home of Forest and Patti Christensen has been purchased by David and Melanie Law of Kaysville, UT. Their family has spent some weekends here, getting things in order, soaking up the beauty of a Mink Creek spring and enjoying getting acquainted with Mink Creek residents. They are most welcome.
There was a good turnout for the primary elections at the local polling place, the multipurpose room of the LDS Meetinghouse. The electoral board this year was Lana McCracken, Lorraine Christensen and Sharla McKay.
Keenan Janke, son of Laural and Jody Janke of Rexburg, and their family drove down to Mink Creek so that grandparents, Bob and Claudia Erickson, and others could be a part of the announcement of his anticipated mission call. He will be serving in the Barbados, Bridgetown, Mission, speaking French, beginning in August.
Spring has a way of bringing past residents home to this valley. Jim and Debbie Harrison love coming up from their place in St. George. The greening of the countryside always attracts Bruce and Shawna Crane from Logan as they get ready for family arrivals and Memorial Day.
The Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met together for their annual ward conference on May 15. President Ronald Smellie and his counselors, LaWrell Cook and Michael Romney and other officers of the Preston North Stake were in attendance, with President Smellie presiding. Speakers for the conference were Bishop Paul McKay, President Romney and President Smellie. The Mink Creek Primary children offered a special musical number. Though it is a small group they performed a bell choir arrangement of “I Love To See the Temple” and then sang the words. The Primary chorister is Terrie McKay and Linda Christensen accompanied on the piano.
The second session of the conference was led by the Stake Sunday School and Relief Society. This was directed by Phillip Abrams and Lisa Sears of those organizations. The congregation reviewed quotes from church president, Russell M. Nelson when he has urged us to make changes in our lives.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
This week MerRee C. Stone is retiring from her position at Bear River Publishing Company. She has worked there since 2001 and enjoyed her job. She plans to stop by now and again, just to see her friends. MerRee is looking forward to calling the shots for her daily life now and ready for new adventures with her husband, Steven. Their love of the outdoors will play a big part of their future.
Sophie Caldwell, daughter of John and Jennifer, was chosen as the 3rd Attendant of the Distinguished Young Woman pageant earlier this month. Music has been an important part of her young life and Sophie sang a vocal solo for the talent competition.
The Riverdale 1st Ward held a Linger Longer after their meetings this past week and enjoyed sloppy joes on the menu with some good time to visit and catch up on the neighborhood. Earlier they had a service scavenger hunt for their youth. This activity translates into visiting homes and finding ways to give service that is needed. The leaders had arranged for some situations role playing a person in need of service, for example someone stopped at the roadside needing help. The teen teams were unaware and one group stopped to help a lady who was simply out looking for specific rocks. When they returned with their report they were a little bummed that she was not intended as a part of the activity. Service scavenger hunts provide fun as well as service.
Glendale
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Chloe Kunz, daughter of Travis and Camille Kunz, of Preston, who was named Second Attendant in the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman competition to assist Alyssa Crowther in her duties to represent Franklin County. Chloe received Self-Expression and Spirit scholarships.
Also, congratulations to Emma Kunz, daughter of Travis and Camille Kunz, of Preston, who was named 4th Attendant in the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman competition. Emma also received a scholarship for being 4th Attendant.
The Young Women tied two lap top quilts for a service project that they gave to the Heritage Living Center in Preston for the residents.
In May the Young Women decorated a Mason Jar with stickers, material, and markers and filled the jars with notes they had written about their mother to give to their mother for Mother’s Day. Another activity was with the combined Young Men where they played Dodge Ball and ate cookies afterwards.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
The Ellen Wright Camp Daughters of Utah Pioneers, who hold their meetings in Franklin, was given an award for the Camp who brought in the most new members. They have 14 members and 2 Associates. They received a free lesson book for the coming year. The award was handed out at the annual convention celebrating the 100th year Centennial of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers on Friday, May 13, at the Preston South Stake Center. An officer’s training, a program with music and a guest speaker from the state DUP office in Salt Lake, museum artifacts, historic photos and books of the history of Franklin were on display. A luncheon of ham and turkey tortilla rolls ups, veggies, dip, watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes, carrot cake, and water were served.
Many years of happiness go to Isaac Yates, son of John and LaNette Yates, who married Lexi Jensen on Monday, May 16, in Franklin. There will be a reception in their honor in Cottonwood Heights.
Congratulations to Austin Hobbs, son of Sherrie and Randy Hobbs, who graduated from Indiana State University.
Tyona and Shawn Atkinson just returned from a cruise, accompanied by their son Britten and his wife, making amazing stops in the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Haiti.
Congratulations to Josh Yardley, son of Roy and Susan Yardley, who graduated from Barry University, in Miami, Florida. He earned a Doctorate Degree in Nursing Anesthesia (CRNA).
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Those who attended were DUP Captain Pauline Keller, Vice-Captain LaRue Hooley, Secretary Becky Porter, Registrar Kay Moser, and Historian Thaya Gilmore.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
DUP Captain: Katie Golightly, Secretary: Mary Jo Roberts, and Parliamentarian Joyce Smout attended an officer's training meeting held prior to the general meeting. "The training was good to help us know how to update the information online," said Joyce Smout. "I really liked the speaker as she shared ideas about writing family history," shared Mary Jo Roberts.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Alyssa Crowther, daughter of Blake and Shannon Crowther, was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman winner. She won the scholastic and talent portions of the competition. Alyssa played “Escapades of Pan” by David Lanz. “I am excited to represent the County this year,” she told her mother. The honor includes several scholarships. In her role, she represents Franklin County at the State DYW Program.
Lucy Zollinger, daughter of Lance and Tess Zollinger, of Whitney, was named First Attendant assisting Alyssa in her duties to represent Franklin County. She also received a scholarship for being 1st Attendant.
The Valley View Branch Relief Society were treated to a Mother’s Day Party with the Elders’ Quorum cooking dinner for the women also inviting the branch to come on Friday, May 13. The Branch were served pulled pork, chicken, salads, chips, beans, horchata drink, and a variety of cakes. ”Bob Shipley, who likes to garden, brought flowers to give to the women to choose from Marigolds, Asters, and others as well as veggie plants to plant in their garden. That was very nice of him. We appreciate it so much,” said Shannon Crowther, Valley View Branch Relief Society President.