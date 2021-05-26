Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The stage on Franklin park was filled with music and song as students of Mindy Priestley and her Studio 220 displayed their talents Friday, April 30. An appreciative audience of about 100 enjoyed the voice, guitar, and ukulele numbers presented by a wide range of performers from six to 19 years of age. Priestley’s 27 students represented cities from across Cache Valley, and following a short break, they are back into lessons for the summer semester.
All three Relief Societies in Franklin recently gathered for various activities this month. Wednesday, May 12, the Second Ward women and Young Women had learning stations to discuss healthy nutrition, sound financial goals, mental fitness, spiritual growth, and yoga. They kept the treats light and healthy with fruit and granola bars for the 25 in attendance.
A Jell-o contest was a highlight of Third Ward’s social on the park, Thurs., May 13. Tasters gave top scores to the blueberry recipe out of 10 entries. Chicken salad and rolls complimented the meal for the 20 women in attendance. Angela Jones organized the “Get to Know You” activity with everyone bringing a brown paper bag containing five or six items to represent their activities over the COVID year.
Thursday also had a ZOOM presentation by Kwin Willis, a Marriage and Family Therapist, who outlined ideas to help sisters from the First Ward manage a variety of mental disorders from stress and depression, to personal and marital relationships. A door prize containing comforting chocolate was won by LaNette Yeates.
High school buddies Jaxon Smith, Jacob and Spencer Crosgrove, and Nathan Tolbert took the opportunity to travel to the Utah Jazz game Wed., May 12, and watched as the team lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 98 to 105. The young men thought the Jazz would easily take it at the beginning, but they slacked off at the end. It was a first for Jacob and Nathan, and even though they were in the “nosebleed section” according to Smith, “It was still worth it!”
Kristen Morrison had three reasons to be proud on Sat., May 15, as three of her grandchildren were baptized. Nine-year-old Olivia and eight-year-old Hector “Young White Buffalo”, children of Milo and Amy Pabawena, along with eight-year-old Jonah, son of Simon and Chelsea Kayiki, were all baptized by their fathers. “Aunt” Jana Morrison gave the talk on baptism, and “Grandma” Carol Pabawena spoke on receiving the Holy Ghost. “Uncle” Sean Morrison was asked to confirm Jonah, while Milo confirmed his two. It was a very special occasion for all the family in attendance.
The Library in the Jail will begin next Wednesday, June 2, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. There will be games and activities in the park, books to bag and bring home, and treats for everyone. Hope to see you there!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
This week is all about graduating from high school. Mink Creek has five graduates from Preston High. Emily Longhurst, daughter of Candy and the late Sheldon Longhurst; Hannah Greene, daughter of Dawnell and Chad Greene; Dallon Baird, son of LaRon and Liesa Baird; Stetson Ostler, son of Alona and Stuart Ostler; Challis Jensen, son of Kalee and Russell Bair and the late Shaun Jensen. It doesn’t seem like their kindergarten days were that long ago.
Jonia Carlson has come home from an extended stay in Louisiana. She has been working with a friend, helping to repair damages done after the storms and hurricanes that have swept through that state. That part of the country has had some rather cruel weather over the last few months and bouncing back has been a long time coming.
We have had another wedding take place. Leigha Beckes and Cade Nicholls were married in Logan at the lovely Logan Depot. Leigha’s parents are Shauna and Ben Beckes from the Provo area in Utah. Cade is the son of Tom and Donna Nicholls of Mink Creek. The couple chose to go to Washington state for their honeymoon and will make their home in Mink Creek.
The Iverson welcome mat worked for several family members. Alexis Strong and her son Fletcher, were able to spend a few days with her parents, Kurt and Margret Iverson. She now lives in Longmont, CO. Johnny and Gabby Iverson brought their new little girl, Amelia, down from Rexburg for some grandparent time with Kurt and Margret. Great grandparents, Johnny and Jeannine get the fun of these bonus visits.
To celebrate Mothers’ Day Jeannine and Johnny Iverson’s four daughters gathered in Mink Creek to start their spring with building a raised garden planter at waist level for the Iversons. These ladies all flew into Salt Lake’s airport then drove up together. Rebekah is from Washougal, WA; Christine lives in Roseville, CA; Cherie, clear across the country in Virginia; and Teresa from Greeley, CO.
Kent and Tammy Beardall drove down to Spanish Fork, UT, recently for a fun family occasion. Their granddaughter, Brinlee Beardall was being baptized and confirmed a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Brinlee is the daughter of Shawn and Callie Beardall.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Ballif family – Dennis, Jenny, Grandma Sara, Bob, Kelly, Kori, Brenden, Ammon, and Addie – took a four-day trip to Yellowstone and stayed at Island Park. They did go into the park one day, but other than that just “hung around the cabin” and rested. Now, that is what I would call a vacation. They managed to see some bears and a moose, a “real moose” unlike the one current family missionary Matthew claims to have seen in Yellowstone last year. There are those who are convinced Matthew’s moose was a tree stump!
Wayne and I had visitors from sunny Arizona last weekend. My brother and sister-in-law, Colin and Mary Kelly, got away from the 100 degree weather in Gilbert and came north to “cool off” for a few days.
Our family had a wedding shower open house for Amelia Roberts, fiancé of our son Jeff, on Saturday at the Clifton Community Center. Amelia, who currently lives in Whitney, will soon be a West-sider so she had the opportunity to meet many of her future neighbors.
Congratulations to our West Side High 2021 graduates from Clifton, all 21 of them. We are very proud of our young men and women: Brinlee Adams, Emma Mariscal, Sadie Waite, Kori Ballif, Kajsia Fuller, Summer Anger, Savannah Thomsen, Darlene Hardy, Kylie Parrish, Sadie Smith, and Gracie Checketts, Kash Robinson, Austin Hatch, Kadin Reese (graduating from Preston High), Tytan Blanchard, Nathan Housley, Andrew Olinger, Brentan Noreen, Landon Warrick, Cody Naylor, and Trevyn Hadley. Best wishes to all of these graduates on their future plans.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Dotty Keller started competing in the District 8 rodeo junior high division in poles, breakaway and barrels. “Dotty said she is just having fun,” said her mother, Stacey. “In fact, she didn’t compete in the Afton rodeo in May because she plays in the school orchestra and went to the final concert instead of participating in the rodeo.”
Dotty is in the 7th grade, plays the cello. Her sister, Annie Keller, is in the 4th grade, and plays the violin. Although they are in two different orchestras they were able to play together for one number during the evening of Saturday, May 15.
Ellie Bennett, in the 5th grade, plays the viola in the school orchestra, and Lily Barton, sang a solo in the junior high school choir.
Linda Hamblin taught “Family History Mapping” to the women in Relief Society at the LDS Church in April, and how to tell their own story. They had a variety of cookies for refreshments.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
“Primary is just finally getting rolling,” said Emily Bodily, 2nd Counselor in the Fair View Ward Primary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “It was good to see the kids again. We really missed them.” The children sang “Mother I Love “You” and “I Often Go Walking” for the church service on Mother’s Day, led by Roxie Fisher and Mindy Allen, and accompanied by Kristine Gilbert. The mothers received chocolates for a gift after church. The Primary are also holding Activity Days for three boy’s groups and three girl’s groups working on their goals from the new youth program. “It’s good for the kids to get out and socialize,” said Emily.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Ryan Nelson, Deacon’s Quorum Advisor in the LDS Church, reported that the boys plan to go fishing the end of June at Red Fish Lake.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men and Young Women delivered flowers in a 4” pot to the women in the ward for Mother’s Day. The older boys and girls held a “May the Fourth Be With You” evening on May 18. “Among other games, they made lightsabers and held a ring toss with them, and put together small puzzles in teams,” reported Robert Henrickson, Priest Quorum Advisor. Jackie Corbridge, Young Women’s President, explained another game as a picture of the Death Star with a fork stuck in from the back of the picture. Youth rolled a quarter down a 3-foot table to try to get the quarter to land in the tines of the fork. “Actually one girl was able to do it, much to our surprise,” said Corbridge. For refreshments they had bagels and cream cheese or peanut butter, and pop.