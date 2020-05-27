Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
May 19 was a special celebration for Earl Neeley and his wife Clarice – it was his 91st birthday! In honor of the event (according to Clarice) he went to the doctor for an appointment, worked in the garden with his son, and had his favorite chocolate cupcakes to top off the day. Neeley has put down roots in Franklin for over 20 years, but has served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a bishop in Colorado, a stake president in Arizona, and a district president in North Dakota.
Two new homes are going in along Parkinson Road northwest of town. The first belongs to Doug and Sherrie Rallison’s daughter Shalee, husband Ken Michie, and their three children. It is due to be completed in September.
The other home is being built by the Bassett family – Spencer, Hannah, and their three children. As they are doing most of the work themselves, they hope to be moved in by Thanksgiving. Welcome to both families!
The Franklin Historic Relic Hall and Museum officially opened for the summer on Thurs., May 21, just in time for the Memorial Day visitors in the city. Due to Governor Little’s orders however, they are unable to take any special appointments. But the welcome mat has been thrown out, so take advantage of the invitation “Where history comes to life.”
Gardeners are planting and protecting against the occasional frost in Franklin. And for the adventurous, the delicious snow bank mushrooms are popping out under pines higher up in the mountains above us.
Linrose
BY THAYA GILMORE
Five seniors from the ward graduated from West Side High School on Wednesday, May 20, originally scheduled to be held at the West Side High Football stadium where families could sit on the football green but due to the forecasted rain, the ceremony was switched to the Dahle Arts Center in Dayton. The graduates are: Cameron Priestly, Zach Groll, Brinley Chatterton, Connor Nielsen, and Jarom Brinkman (homeschooled). With the change in location for the graduation meant that the number of guests had to be also reassessed to only four people per family instead of 10 immediate family members as originally planned. But the rain came right on schedule and attendees were grateful they were indoors. The event was streamlined over the internet for those who couldn’t attend. There was no school sponsored celebration held afterward this year.
On Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9, the Young Women in the Linrose Ward helped deliver to all the sisters in the ward chocolate caramel truffles along with a poem “A Mother’s Hands” written by Scott Doney, Bishop Doney’s son.
Deirde Groll gathered for Mother’s Day with her nine children to enjoy dinner fixed by her husband and sons consisting of shrimp, scallops, and chicken with sautéed mushrooms and Parmessan cheese. Each of her children wrote her a letter, and her son from Tennessee called her. “We spent the day playing games. It was a very relaxing day for me not to have to cook dinner and enjoyed being my family,” said Dieirde.
Weston
BY THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to the three seniors in the Weston 2nd Ward who graduated this year on Wednesday, May 20, at the Dahle Art Center, they are: Huntyr Schvaneveldt (West Side High School), John Kirby (Franklin County High School), and Cody King (Bear Lake High School).
Lorena England, Young Women 1st Counselor in the Weston 2nd Ward said that the Young Men and the Elder’s Quorum delivered a geranium and a chocolate truffle bar to each of the sisters in the ward for Mother’s Day. She enjoyed the day with her three children and three grandchildren at their house at a cookout in their backyard cooking hamburgers and hotdogs over a fire with fruit and ice cream. Her husband and children gave her many flowers in pots to put on her front porch. “It was really a nice day!” she said.
Winder/Banida
BY THAYA GILMORE
Set to go for the two years but serving only six months and sad to leave the people in Natal, Brazil, from October 15, 2019, to March 28, 2020, Elder Wesley Talbot has been reassigned to the Santa Rosa California Mission. He reports Wednesday, June 3. Wesley is the son of Travis and Gina Talbot who has been helping with milking and feeding calves working on the family dairy farm in Winder while waiting for his reassignment. “I’m excited for the new adventure,” Wesley said, after a member of the stake presidency in the Preston North Stake came to his home with an e-mail from the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that he had Wesley read. “I looked up some information about Santa Rosa. I learned that it is a lot like it is here with mountains and valleys. It will be a cool, new experience for me. I’m looking forward to serving there for the next 16 months to finish my mission call,” he said.
Elder Kyle Atkinson, son of Alan and Andrea Atkinson, will leave for his mission reassignment to Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday, June 2. He came home from his mission in Goiania, Brazil, on March 31, after serving for 17 months. He looked forward to finishing his mission by being reassigned, then go to college at USU. He has been helping work with local dairy farmers in the area while waiting for his reassignment. “Just because I am not wearing my missionary badge, I still followed the mission rules by having scripture study, prayer and being an example. I know God looks out for us and this is according to His plan for me,” said Kyle. The first counselor in the Preston North Stake, Duke Mumford, brought an e-mail from the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to his home and had him read it. “It was a nice surprise to have President Mumford give me the news by coming to my home,” said Kyle. Kyle said that he has been to Dallas, Texas, for an FFA competition in high school, and that Lubbock is a smaller town. “It’s really cool to go to Texas.” His release date is October 2020.
Riverdale
BY THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to three seniors in the Riverdale 1st Ward who graduated from Preston High School Thursday, May 21. They are Lincoln Bradford, Saige Meek, and Paige Bennett.
The Riverdale 1st Ward sisters were given flowers from Edwards Floral Shop in Preston delivered by the Bishopric.
Lena Bradford, Young Women’s President, said her children on Mother’s Day gave her a metal flower for her garden, fixed her breakfast, lunch and dinner. “It was great. I didn’t have to wash one dish that day!” she said.
The sisters in the Riverdale 2nd Ward received a Cadberry Milk Chocolate candy bar for Mother’s Day delivered by the Sunday School. Erika, Young Women’s President, said she just stayed home on Mother’s Day and had an enjoyable day sharing dinner with her in-laws, a niece and nephew.
Dayton
BY THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to the five graduates at West Side High School on Wednesday, May 20, at the Dahle Arts Center in Dayton. They are: Gideon Beutler, son of Aaron and Aneesa Beutler; Jacob Moffat, son of Sawn and Mary Moffat; Bailey Henderson, daughter of Lance and Misty Henderson; Makall Griffiths, daughter of Andrew and Gina Griffiths, and Matthew Sharp (homeschooled), son of Dan and Valaree Sharp.
Condolences to the Ryan Hadley family in the loss of their husband and father on May 13, 2020. There was a private family service held on Monday, May 18. He was buried in the Swan Lake Cemetery.
Mapleton
BY THAYA GILMORE
The Mapleton Ward has seven seniors who graduated from Preston High School, Thursday, May 21. They are: Kailey Hull, Erin Porter, Jessica Nelson, Izzy Ray, Dillon Haslam, Bud Burbank, and Tanner Thain. Tanner Thain also earned a SEITec Degree in Electronics. Congratulations to them all!
Marie Knapp and their family visited her mother in Garland, Utah, and spent the day with her and Marie’s four brothers. “It was a fun day for us all,” Marie said.
Sharla Thain started her Mother’s Day celebration on Saturday, May 9, by taking their boat out with her family to Newton Dam. That night they went to dinner at the Olive Garden. On Sunday her husband and four children made breakfast consisting of eggs, hash browns and toast and gave her gifts. They then visited her mother in Hyde Park, Utah, and her mother-in-law in Smithfield, Utah. “It was a beautiful day for me,” she said.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The village of Mink Creek has four young men graduating from high school this year. It is a year like no other and their lives have shifted in unexpected ways. Each one has missed being with friends and being in an actual classroom with teachers for one on one assistance. All the hours that they have needed to spend in front of their computers at home has been a challenging experience but also created some learning in areas unplanned. Some online stuff was slow slogging with computers not always being user friendly. All the senior plans of the big prom, the special privileges given to the senior class, no yearbook signing, etc. went out the window for the entire student-body. There has been some disappointment with that. Senior projects that were moving to completion were suspended.
Andrew Iverson, son of Kurt and Margret Iverson, had high expectations this year for track season, having done very well in his events last year. He managed to get in some practices with family and friends, but missed having any type of competition to conclude their season. Andrew has received a mission call to Queretaro, Mexico for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His current plan is to leave for the Mission Training Center in Mexico on July 7, 2020, where he will be for several weeks before assignment to his first field of service. Here too, it is 'wait and see' because the MTC there is still closed due to the COVID-19 virus.
Calvin Henderson is planning on going into a computer coding and game design program. His parents are Shoni and Brady Henderson. He loves photography, video editing, photoshop, graphic design, and making hilarious videos. He has actually really enjoyed doing school online, but misses his friends and teachers. Calvin says that it still doesn’t seem real - that he’s actually done, but hasn't been 'at school!' Although he is bummed that he missed prom and the rest of the year, he is still excited for the future. He has a great attitude to be a part of the class of 2020 “The one with the pandemic.” It is a history lesson he didn't expect.
Austin Corbett, son of Shane and Sherrie Corbett, is an amazing young man who has dealt with some extra challenges during these school years. He has grown in many ways over the last few years in high school. One of his interests is heavy equipment, the big stuff. He loves to see how they work and make them even work better. This summer Austin will be working construction with his grandpa. Beyond that, he hopes to go off to trade school for more skills. He dream is to own his own company in construction. Austin was so sad to have school moved to home, missing friends and his school teachers. He has an amazing heart for others! He looks out for others in ways a person would never guess!
One of our seniors, David Seamons, left for summer work in the middle of April. He is part of a sales crew selling pesticides in the Vancouver, WA area with Rico Crosland and two more Seamons brothers, Sam and Ben. David is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons. He is finishing school online while on the job. His plan is to earn money for his mission, attend BYU in Provo, UT, in the fall and then go on a mission. He has missed lot of senior activities, but he felt good about getting on with his life and starting to work.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Graduation for the class of 2020 of West Side High School was held in the auditorium on Wednesday May 20. It had been scheduled to be held at the football field but because of the very windy and rainy conditions of the day it was moved to the auditorium. Congratulations to all of the graduates. Three of the graduates have earned their associate degrees to Utah State University and six of the graduates will enter college as sophomores. This was a very intelligent class!
Congratulations to the LDS Seminary graduates from Clifton. They are Matthew Ballif, Ryan Beckstead, David Larsen, Jaxon Moser, Katy Penrod, Ty Ward, Jacob Christensen, Kelsey Hillman, Shayla Love, Kenlee Nance, Hyrum Tolman, and Alex Winward.
We have some mission calls to announce. Hesston Geddes, who came home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been reassigned to serve in Detroit Michigan and Enoch Ward, who also returned home early, has been reassigned to serve in Calgary Canada. Matthew Ballif, son of Robert and Kelly, has just received his call to Perth Australia. He leaves in September.
The West Side High School spring musical "Beauty and the Beast," which was postponed in March because of the pandemic, will now be performed on Friday and Saturday May 29 and 30, in the auditorium.