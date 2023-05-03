...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 134 PM MDT, Emergency management reported snowmelt in the
advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River
Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton
Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The well above normal snow pack for this time of year will
combine either with above normal temperatures the next two
days, followed by rainfall on top of snow increasing the
melting rates for the snow pack.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Rural Route News - May 3, 2023
By CAROLYN SMART
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Hudson Taylor, son of Chad and Jen Taylor of the Clifton 2nd Ward, on his upcoming baptism into the LDS Church on Saturday May 6th.
Melvin and Carol Beutler from the Dayton Ward spoke in Sacrament Meeting on Sunday April 30th prior to leaving on an LDS Mission to the Quezon City Philippines mission to work on Family History preservation. They depart the next day, May 1st. Good Luck to the Beutler’s!!
Elder Joseph Westover, son of Lucas and Samberly, gave his farewell address in the Oxford Ward on Sunday April 30th prior to his departure on May 8th to the Missouri St. Louis LDS mission. Best wishes to Elder Westover!!
Spring has finally arrived in Clifton. Most of our snow is history, even our front entrance to our house is visible now. The snowdrift is melted from at least 7 feet in March to about 3 feet. Our steps and some sidewalk is now visible. This has been a year the likes of which I have never seen in the over 40 years we have lived in Clifton. We really needed the moisture but I don’t think anyone was sad to see it go!
RiverdaleThe Riverdale Second Ward held their annual youth auction this past week. It is a traditional way of the group raising funds for the activities they have for the youth. It is a very social event and received good support this year. Members donate items, time, food, etc. to be auctioned off. Some special baked items have become prized objects for the auctioneer. Mark Schumann is their local auctioneer and he does a pretty good chant, with lots of Mark-style humor thrown in. One of the Young Men leaders, Dan Genho prepared a dinner of pork carnita tacos, rice and fajita vegetables for the get-together.
Quite a few of the cast members for the production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” were members of the Riverdale community. This makes perfect sense with the Riverside Productions company being centered in the community, and the stars living within its boundaries. It has been a lot of work, a lot of hours well spent and much enjoyment given to those who have been part of the audience.
Mink CreekThe normal burst of green in Mink Creek is a tad behind schedule, but the snow banks and drifts are slowly receding, in the way that is best. No blossoms yet, but the daffodils, tulips and early flowers are poking up green shoots in domestic gardens where the snow has disappeared.
The family of Jerry and Christine Olson of St. George, UT, spent some days with Jerry’s parents, Jimmie and Anna Beth Olson. They found plenty of snow at the Olson home on Station Creek. The women of the family added their talented voiced to that of our local choir making it fun for all concerned. All that was needed was a moment’s notice.
Armando Crosland has been able to spend most of the last three months working in this corner of Idaho. He is the son of Robert and Phee Crosland and his employment, government related, usually finds him in Washington, D.C. so this felt a little like a working/vacation to be back home. He has since returned to the east.
LaMar and Claudine McKague and all of their children were able to gather in Idaho Falls to witness the blessing and naming of the first grandchild in their family. He is the small son of Jarin and Brynlee McKague and was named Deacon Taylor McKague. Jarin’s siblings came from Utah, Idaho and Washington for this occasion. The following weekend most of the family were in Mink Creek to attend the production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and support Claudine’s role in that event.
Nicole and Nate Denney with their little girls, Zaydee and Zella, were here for a few days with her parents, Kent and Tammy Beardall. These fun little ladies add lots of fun to the Beardall household.
With the increasing temperatures some of our residents are on water patrol, often into the night time hours. We are glad of sandbags to give direction to the flow where needed. We have multiple waterways and they are running full, not to mention the ditches and canals.
