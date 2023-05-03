Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Hudson Taylor, son of Chad and Jen Taylor of the Clifton 2nd Ward, on his upcoming baptism into the LDS Church on Saturday May 6th.

Melvin and Carol Beutler from the Dayton Ward spoke in Sacrament Meeting on Sunday April 30th prior to leaving on an LDS Mission to the Quezon City Philippines mission to work on Family History preservation. They depart the next day, May 1st. Good Luck to the Beutler’s!!


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.