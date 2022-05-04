Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Stetson Ostler, son of Stuart and Alona Ostler is enjoying being back at home. After high school graduation he left for new country and new experiences, working for Maple Springs Home in maintenance. He has spent several month employed in Alaska, finished his contract and came home to Mink Creek in time to join the family on a fun trip to Mexico. Of course the family did some fishing down there, it is one of their favorite things. For now Stetson is working with his Dad.
Richard Keller who grew up in Mink Creek, the son of Nathaniel and Bonnie Keller, passed away in March. He had been living with a daughter and then in a nursing home. His siblings, all still living in this area, are Kathy Hyde, Ann Hansen and Louise Moser.
Charles H. Iverson, the son of Kurt and Margret Iverson recently received a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines, Bacolad, Mission. These two years of service will commence on July 18, 2022. At the same meeting where Charles announced to the LDS Congregation about his call three generations of the Iverson family were privileged to bless the ordinance of the Sacrament: Grandfather Johnny Iverson, father Kurt Iverson and Charles. There was a strong feeling of continuation of families at that time.
Heather Beardall is engaged to Samuel Tuttle. She is the daughter of Kent and Tammy Beardall and the couple have plans to marry this coming fall.
Jesse and Celina Groesbeck and their baby, Oakley, flew down to Florida for a visit of several days with Jesse’s grandfather and to introduce Oakley. Robert and Phee Crosland, Celina’s parents accompanied the family, a nice break for the whole family.
The Mink Creek Originals Reunion should be put on calendars. June will be here in a blink! The date is the 18th, hours from 11 a.m. til 2 p.m. (or we get tired of visiting and enjoying our memories) at our beautiful ballpark, and it is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for comfort. There will be Kneaders sack lunches for purchase, but don’t forget to RSVP to Karen Olson Tribett so there is sufficient.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The heavy populations of turkeys appear to have moved to their warmer weather locations. It is that time of year, but they will return in a few months’ time.
Exciting news in the Stephenson family. Hannah Stephenson has received a mission call to serve in the Virginia, Richmond, Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her parents are Brandon and Michelle. Her Mission Training experience begins in September.
Luke and Britney Malone are announcing a new baby girl at their house. Her name is Polly and she is beautiful. Congratulation to the Malone family!
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers, future mothers, grandmothers, and great grandmothers in our county. We hope you have a great day!
Our school kids had a special “No School Today” on Thursday April 28th. I think this had something to do with their amazing fund raising of $77,000 for the new addition to the school.
This school vacation day brought back memories of my own school days over 60 years ago. Ah the memories of walking through the snow, 6 feet drifts, up hill both ways, 2 miles each way! Five days a week, in a dress, with frozen legs, frozen face and frozen glasses. Where was the school bus? We lived less than 3 miles from the school so it wasn’t going to take me. Where was our car??? Oh, that’s right. My dad had it at work. You kids are pretty lucky!!!
Clifton sends its love to our Corliss, who is receiving some medical treatment in Logan. Clifton isn’t Clifton without her around here keeping us all in line. Get well soon, “Gone a Lot.” We have a lot of our residents having medical issues lately. It would probably take less space to list those who aren’t.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
A combined Activity Day Boys and Activity Day Girls met for a Pine Wood Derby competition on Friday, April 22. The week before they met together to design and cut out of wood the cars, took them home to sand, and painted them so that their family could help with the process. When they reassembled the following week, they weighed the cars, had one free-for-all race for fun before putting them into weight brackets for racing. All of the participants received a bag of animal crackers, bubbles, and a small squirt gun. Prizes of a bag of sidewalk chalk went to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in the Best Paint Job and the Most Unique Car categories. The activity was planned and under the direction of Valynn Spackman, Velma Gonzales, Cynthia Dodge and Tyler Rallison.
Family History was the topic for the Franklin 3rd Ward activity held on Thursday, April 28, for 11 years old to adults. Garth and Gayle Porter, Family History Center Co-Directors conducted the workshop consisting of how to do indexing on the phone, how to download photos, and histories. Veggies, fruit, cookies and ice cream bars were served for refreshments.
Welcome to Carla and Cody Chatterton who brought their house into Franklin this past weekend and put it on the Chatterton property in Maple Creek in the Franklin 1st Ward area.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The younger group of Young Women met on Tuesday, April 12, for their class activity. They brought hats and decorated them with flowers to make an Easter Bonnet. The older girls group worked on their goals for the year starting with the physical by having a workout that night. They had fruit and veggies for refreshments.
On Tuesday, April 26, for their monthly Taco Tuesday night where they eat tacos and then clean the building. Since there was another activity going on in the building that night they weren’t able to clean the building so just ate their tacos. The Young Women also went to the Pocatello Temple to do baptisms this month.
For the young Activity Day boys, they went for a hike toward the cemetery in Mapleton. The Activity Day girls made Easter bonnets decorating them with flowers
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Hailey Purser, daughter of Morgan and DeAnn Purser, of Weston, and Quinn Hinckley, son of Jeremy and Delores Halona of Logan, and Chad and Angela Hinckley of Provo, on their marriage on Saturday, April 30, at Edward’s Floral in Preston, with a reception following the ceremony. They will make their home in Preston.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Ethan Rawlings recently passed the Idaho State Bar and is now a practicing Attorney. Currently he is employed by the Bannock County Public Defender’s Office. Ethan is the grandson of Pamela Rawlings and Peggy Phillips, as well as the older brother to Merlin Burnett.