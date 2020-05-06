Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Young women in Riverdale and their adult leaders in the Riverdale 2nd Ward held a Zoom Bingo party on April 28. They had a Zoom activity Tuesday, April 28. The leaders dropped off a bag of popcorn and a can of pop prior to the event. They have tried to stay close during this time of social distancing through a group text. They do a shout out whenever it is somebody’s birthday.
Natausha Banks, daughter of Debi and her late husband Bruce, just graduated with a nursing degree from Brigham Young University. She attended Community College of Southern Idaho, 2015-2016, in Twin Falls, served a mission in Yakima, Washington, from June 2016-December 2017, then went to BYU-I in January 2018, finished her generals in January 2019, and was looking forward to graduation April 9.
“l learned the middle of March that the school was closing and there could be no large gatherings. I was really disappointed. There are 60 of us in our nursing program working together and had planned to get together this last year in a special pinning ceremony just for us. It was more disappointing not to have our families meet. There is no closure for me,” she said. She was pretty much done and finished her clinicals online. She stayed on campus until it closed and she had to come home. “At a time when there is a real need for nurses, I was told that this is not a good time for on-the-job training for me,” she said. “Nursing for me is the excitement to help people, but this virus has also opened my eyes as to how dangerous this field could be. I’m proud to be part of the health care team to help people. Once this virus has passed, then I can apply on a job what I’ve learned.”
Mapleton
BY THAYA GILMORE
Larisa Knapp, daughter of Blair and Verlene Knapp, received a mission call to the Micronesia Guam Mission in March, and will report July 12, 2020. “It was pretty exciting when I received my call but then it was sad to hear when they started calling the missionaries home,” she said. “It was stressful for me as to know what to do to either accept that call date or to delay for 12-18 months when I could be temporarily assigned.” In the meantime, she is continuing her studies online as a sophomore at Idaho State University, majoring in medical lab science and pre-med. She also makes drawers at Swainton’s Cabinet Shop in Preston, and has an assigned run on the Franklin County ambulance that she has been doing when she is in town, since high school.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
To stay connected, Young Women leaders here check on their girls often, encouraging them to work on their goals. For Easter, they dropped off Easter treats consisting of a bag of jelly beans and a color poem. Another time they had the girls make their own Monopoly game, said Jackie Corbridge.
Parker Hyde is finished up his 14-day quarantine after returning from to the Orlando Florida Spanish-speaking mission March 25, 2020. He studied Spanish in Mexico City MTC for six weeks prior to going to Florida. “One of the cool things about Orlando is that I met at least one person from many cultures like Venezuela, Bolivia, as there are a lot of Spanish cultures already there. It was the closest for me to being in a foreign country in the USA. When you go to Wal-Mart all announcements are given in Spanish and English,” he said. “I received the news of my having to leave the mission field on my little brother’s 12th birthday, March 20. I only had 6 months left on my mission. It was sad for me to leave but felt it was probably for the best for our own health and to help people be safe.” Since he has been home, waiting out his quarantine, he just stays around his family and he has been helping his parents put a new roof on their house. He started working at a call center from home on April 21. His future plans include taking a computer-oriented major at ISU in the fall. Parker is the oldest of five children, 19, 16, 15, 12, and 10. “...being home around my family ... I am not worried about them now and I was here for my mother’s birthday, so that made her happy,” he said.
Whitney
BY THAYA GILMORE
“Nothing has been equal to the blessings and life experiences we received while serving a senior mission together in the Washington Tacoma Mission,” agreed Jeff and Jenny Leonard, who left November 2019, to serve as Member Leadership Support covering a six-ward area as well as helping the missionaries. They had been there for five months before returning home on March 18, 2020, because of the virus. “We had messages from our mission president to hunker down. Then we had a text shortly thereafter to pack and leave for home at the earliest convenience. We felt sick as we were almost halfway through our mission. We felt like we were deserting the missionaries and the people we were teaching. So it was sad feelings for us,” said Jenny. In one day’s notice, packed up a U-haul trailer with everything they had taken out there to set up a small house, including small kitchen appliances, dishes, bedding, etc. Upon arriving home, they quarantined for 14 days with their son and wife, who had moved into the Leonard’s house to take care of it in their absence. Today they are doing outdoor projects, genealogy and Jeff spends time in his shop. The Missionary Department keeps in touch with them to go over options to return or not. “The window was good for us to go on a mission at that time. We knew we were supposed to be there,” said Jenny. “There is unfinished work there to do. We’d like to go back. We’re looking forward to what the Lord has in store for us.” The Leonards agree that the very best part of their mission was working with the young elders and sisters! “Mission work is like a roller coaster complete with exhilarating speeds, curves and thrilling ups and downs and then our mission came to a screeching halt! But, the ride was worth it every single day. Our lives will never be the same because of our experiences and all the people we met and grew to love.”
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Happy birthday to Fred Bingham who turned 95 on Saturday, May 2.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
I looked in the mirror the other day and what did I see? “Cousin IT” from The Addams Family show staring at me. (Apologies to those too young to remember that television show!)
Last week I mentioned the 500-piece, very difficult puzzle Wayne and I were working on to help pass the boring hours of this quarantine away. Miracles do happen as we managed to finish it in one week’s time! I announced that amazing feat to my family, the ones who loaned us the puzzle, wherein 9-year-old Addie said, “Grandma, that puzzle is easy!” That is probably the final puzzle we will attempt.
Congratulations to Alyssa Povey, daughter of Brad and Leiza, on her upcoming marriage on May 9, to Kevin Peisley.
The Clifton 2nd Ward Relief Society will have a Drive-By Relief Society Birthday Celebration on Wednesday, May 6th. This will be held in the church parking lot with everyone staying in their cars.
School will continue online for the remainder of the year. Plans for graduation haven’t been announced as yet but there are 43 signs displayed on the lawn of West Side High School, one for each graduate, that everyone can drive by and see. We are so proud of our graduates. These kids were born around 9-11 so they will have many stories to tell their children and grandchildren.
Two quarantine quotes to brighten your day: “Did a load of pajamas so I would have clean work clothes this week.” “Can we uninstall 2020 and install it again? This version has a virus!”
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
As of Friday, May 1, the Franklin City Offices will remain open during regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. daily. A decision has not been made yet as to the opening of the public bathrooms, or the fate of Idaho Days the end of June. Keep your fingers crossed, or uncrossed as per social distancing, until further notice.
Several more of our local missionaries have returned home to a street lined with balloons and posters as Elder Jacob Crossgrove did in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, April 29. There was no way he could sneak into his home with a passel of brothers and sisters sitting on the welcome mat. Samuel Erickson and Joseph Malcolm have also returned home and made the switch to somewhat “normal” life again.
Last December, Tate Porter, son of Mike and Misty Porter, cleared the city approval and laid the groundwork for lights on the new pickleball court in Franklin’s park. With the help of equipment and wiring from Mark Deitrich of Salmon Electric, discounted lights from Dennie Harris of Harris Lighting, and half of the cement from Kyle Chatterton at Incredible Concrete, Porter asked local citizens for monetary donations to complete the project. Scouts and leaders from his local troop wielded shovels to dig the trench for the wiring. Even though the project looked good in December, the last piles of dirt disappeared by last week, and the city will take over installing the switches to turn the lights on and off for the summer season. In the last few weeks of the LDS Church affiliation with the Scouting Program, Porter earned the coveted rank of Eagle – a well-deserved feather in his hat! Congratulations!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
It is that time of year when our canals get a cleaning before the water is turned into them. I heard the chugging along of a backhoe nearby and looked up to see one coming around the corner, lifting our winter debris and mud to provide a way for free flowing waters to irrigate from here to Preston. Some ducks and muskrats were probably disturbed as the equipment moved them out of their comfort zones. There are several canals in Franklin County that originate in Mink Creek.
There has been some spring cleaning happening on our main drag, Hwy 36. The state highway crew has been up with a sweeper clearing off the shoulders of the road, sprucing it up for warm weather travel.
One more big area cleanup that needs to take place on our roads is the winter litter. No matter what road one might traverse there is lots of litter, large and small, just waiting for volunteers with their orange pickup bags. Safe distancing should not hamper that event.
The Aaron and Heather Haws family from Meridian, ID, has come down for a COVID-19 break at the Haws home in Mink Creek. They loved having plenty of space to be outdoors, enjoyed the creek that runs by their place and just the overall feeling of freedom. They put in some hiking and walking time and dropped a line in the waters.
Garden and yards are putting on a little pressure for getting into shape. Several of our residents have greenhouses to get a jump start on the growing season. Families have gathered to get seedlings started and some more hardy seeds are already in the ground. The apricot trees are in bloom and the cherry trees are coming close. Hopefully, there will be no killing frosts; it is an annual risk.
Jeff and Jennifer Seamons have announced the graduation of their son Joseph Seamons and his wife Diana Bolanos from Brigham Young University. They have been in BYU’s mechanical engineering program.