Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
The annual Clifton City Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30 was well attended and lots of fun. The results of the decorated trunk contest were Tammy Kent, 1st place, and Crystal Robinson, runner-up. Clifton City and Papa Jay’s store sponsored the delicious sloppy joe meal afterwards.
We had an exciting homecoming parade on Sunday, Oct. 31, late afternoon, as the West Side girl’s volleyball team arrived home with the state championship trophy for the second year in a row. It was fun to watch this parade coming around the mountain into our valley escorted by police cars, fire trucks, and many vehicles bringing our Lady Pirates back home. I counted 32 vehicles passing our home that day and we are at the beginning of this parade route. This brought back memories of the late midnight arrival of one of our state championship teams which, courtesy of the blaring sirens and horns, literally woke up the dead on the west side one November late night. Congratulations to our team! Two of our coaches, Elise Cox and Gayle Gailey, are from Clifton as are many of the team members.
Congratulations also to our West Side Boy’s Cross-Country team who also brought home a 4th place state trophy. Our football team begins their quest for a state championship on Saturday November 6th at a home game in Dayton. Best wishes to them! This is an exciting time of year for West Side.
The monthly “lunch bunch” met at Papa Jay’s on Nov. 1 and enjoyed lunch and visiting. Those attending that day were Nola Garner, Sally Jones, Dolletta Roberts, and Emma Jean Rider. This group meets on the first Monday of each month at noon.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
A Christensen Cousin’s Reunion seemed like old home week when this group got together. A few live here in Mink Creek: Clare and Linda Christensen, Royce and Lorraine Christensen, Eldon and Danita C. Wilcox, Forrest and Patti Christensen., Lee and Sandra Christensen. Clare’s twin sister,Clarice C. Feichko, came up from Centerville, UT. Verneal Lowry is from Tooele, UT. Brad and RaOne C. Stuart have homes in both Mink Creek and Bountiful, UT, Jay and Joyce Christensen are located in Pocatello. Vance Christensen and Sonja C. and Melvin Rae are now in Vernal, UT. Two cousins live in Franklin County, DeVerl Christensen in Dayton and Jeanette Christensen in Preston. Carolyn Younger came over from Caldwell, ID. Three came up from Utah’s Davis county, Marlene Elgin, DeAnn Childs and Roy Christensen. More cousins were unable to come due to conflicting dates. The connecting links for this bunch are their fathers, Allen, Lloyd, Jewel, and Carl Christensen, all Mink Creek residents from days gone by. The cousins are planning to make this an annual event.
River and Hunter Morgan are beginning a new chapter in their lives, locating in St. George, UT, buying a house, settling in. They were here staying with her parents, Lin and Sharla McKay, for some fall Mink Creek fun.
Paul and Lisa Auger had the fun of a grandkid visit. Two grandsons, Derek and Draven Owens, spent some time at the Augers while their parents were at at survival course in Nevada. The young men were a great help during this cleanup time of year.
Our village held a Halloween party on Halloween Eve at the ballpark where there could be a bonfire. There were inviting activities: a fishpond with prizes, doughnuts on a string for those willing to get a little sticky, a cakewalk and a costume parade. The dinner for the evening was a baked potato bar with the fixings: chili, cheese, broccoli, bacon bits, sour cream, and of course butter and seasonings. Jonia Jackson’s sister, Virginia Burbank was visiting, and attracted lots of speculation in her witch costume — was she the “real deal?” “Jini” resides in Riverton, UT.
Our fall colors are lasting. Such great golden leaves, just now starting to drop the blanket of gold, brown and green at our feet. What a great backdrop of blue skies the last few days! The moisture received seems to just brighten the environment and keep things looking clean and sparkling.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The family of Lamont and Julie Waldron gathered on Sat., Oct. 23, for their annual Halloween party. Because of the rain, they held their celebration indoors instead of at their own place by Weston Creek where they have reunions and family gatherings they call Appletree Park.
The day started with a lunch of Haystacks followed by games, prizes and fun. In attended were ghosts, ghouls, jester, hunter, mind craft guy, medical worker, and many more. Even Bob Ross was there and two of the cutest fairies ever, said Grandma Julie. The 35 family members came from Afton, Wyoming; Cove, Utah; and Rigby, Pocatello, Oxford, and Clifton, Idaho.
“To end the day, we all went outside and participated in a pumpkin roll. Abby won getting her pumpkin to roll all the way down the hill, across the road and through the water puddle on the other side. A good time was had by all,” said Julie. “From Glenn Dale, Maryland, word was received from a grandson that he had accidentally stapled his finger with a power staple gun. No fake blood and glued on nails for him, his costume was very real.”
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Since the Linrose and Dayton Ward share the building for their meetings and activities, they combined the Trunk Or Treat activity on Sat., Oct. 30 at the church building. Members decorated their trunks, children and adults donned costumes, and made the rounds collecting candy. They had hot dogs and chocolate to eat.
Another fun Halloween activity was walking through the yard of Reed and Anjanette Sorensen in Linrose where adults dressed in funny and some scary costumes such as knights, witches, and the Grim Reaper. “The weather was nice, and to drive by or get out of the car and walk through their yard, and stand by the fire, is always fun for us and our kids,” said Deidra Groll.
Congratulations to the Linrose Ward girls Natalie Lemmon, Samantha Roberts, and Brittyn Jensen, who were on the West Side girls volleyball team who took the state title and to Jed Hurren who was on the cross country team when they placed fourth in state.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth went to the Regional Youth Conference in Richmond, Utah. Sister Bonnie Craven talked about opening the doors to Christ. Elder Sitkahema talked about receiving revelation and temples.
The Young Women cleaned the church building on Sat., Oct. 30, reports Erika Shumann, Young Women’s president.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Spring Creek Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met on Monday, Nov. 1, at the home of Karen Beckstead in Preston. The thirteen members were welcomed by Beverly Smith who conducted the meeting. The Pledge of Allegiance and a quote was given by Melanie Keller, spiritual thought and prayer by Sharlene Turner, and “Daughters of the Utah Pioneers” and “Skip To My Lou” were sung a capella by the members led by Carma Lee. A new member was voted into the group, Thaya Gilmore, a descendant of John Taylor. Her assignment in the camp is Public Relations and Outreach. The history was given by Julie Sturn of her great-great-grandfather, John Moses Wyatt, born May 22, 1829, and immigrated from England to Utah in 1853. For the Artifact, she showed his cane. Karen Beckstead also shared an artifact of the wedding ring that belonged to her grandmother. The well-detailed lesson with many photographs “They Came On Their Own” was given by Beverly Smith. She gave examples of the lives of several pioneers who immigrated from England who came without money but brought skills with them, such as masonry, stonecutting, gardening, tailoring, blacksmithing, that they relied on and that were needed for survival in a new land. Brigham Henry Roberts, well-known as B. H. Roberts, who became the church historian, as well as stories about Ann Fish Bell from Denmark, and three sisters Caroline Olsen Wright, Christina Olsen Wight, and Nicoline Olsen Petersen were shared. “They all had faith to follow the prophet to go to Zion,” said Beverly. Pumpkin Pie Cake, apple cider, M&M’s and nuts were served for refreshments.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Mapleton Ward had a Trunk or Treat activity on Sat., Oct. 30, held outside in the parking lot. Appetizers such as pizza rolls, smokies in barbeque sauce, cheese and crackers, veggie tray, bacon wraps, and Kool-Aid were served inside the building. There were carnival-type games in the gym, a cake walk where the winner received a cupcake, a fish pond, bean bag toss, ring toss, face painting, playdough, and a pumpkin carving contest. Children and adults wore costumes.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Activity Days girls did toilet paper tube knitting and made bracelets out of the knitting on Wed., Oct. 27. They had chips for snacks with Halloween gift bags for each girl. On Wed., Nov. 3, they made family trees out of paper trees and paper leaves to glue on for each of their family members, reported Jarra Baird and Jackie Corbridge, Activity Day leaders.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Fairview 1st Ward Relief Society activity under the direction of Sarah Curry, Activities Leader and her committee, was based on the well-known “Five Little Piggies” nursery rhyme. For dinner they served roast beef sandwiches, potato salad, cinnamon rolls, and cream puffs with little gummy pigs in a chocolate pudding cup. Prior to the activity, Sarah and her committee gathered from the women in the ward tips and tricks at home, organization, safety, money, holiday hints, family home evening and Come Follow Me ideas. They then cut and tied fleece blankets and bibs that they donated to the FCMC.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
A special council meeting was called Mon., Nov. 1, to address a protest filed by D. N. Tanks, one of the bidders on the Franklin City Phase II Water Project. City engineers and lawyers confirmed that no issues have been violated, and the councilmen agreed with Mayor Hawkes’ recommendation to go ahead with Dome Technologies’ bid for the project.
Construction on the first phase of the water project began Tuesday, Nov. 2, as the pipes are being fused and ready to install along 4650 East.
Pumpkin pie and apple pie provided by Karlla Gardner were the rewards of attendance for the 13 Ellen Wright DUP members at their meeting Mon., Nov. 1. The fascinating stories of pioneers who came on their own were presented by Zelma Woodward, and musicians Debbie Chatterton and Linda Lund led the group in President Monson’s favorite “If the Way Be Full of Trial, Weary Not.” Sharon Chase introduced her Quaker ancestor, William Brinton, who came from England, settling in William Penn’s colony in America. His son, William, Jr., built the famous Brinton House, which still remains. The ladies were fascinated with the jewelry and personal items shared by Barbara Wright that belonged to her grandmother.
Congratulations to the members of the Preston Marching Band from Franklin who took top honors in their division at both the Bridgerland Band Invitational, and the Mountain West Invitational. Those musicians included Aaron Yeates on trumpet, Liam Stagg on trombone, Chandler Cole on percussion, and Joy Malcolm on clarinet. John Yeates serves as the band’s Booster Club President.
If you need a tropical getaway even as winter threatens with snow dusting the tops of the mountains, Bruce Bassett has five flourishing palm trees in his Franklin yard – just to remind you of an island paradise somewhere else. On Nov. 1 he had just returned from California and was cooking pomegranate jelly while he talked about preparing those palms for the season ahead. “They can stand temperatures down to 20 degrees, but I cover them with large cardboard boxes (10 feet tall) and lights to maintain 40 degrees all winter.” They have endured for 12 years, proving his expertise on the subject!