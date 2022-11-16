WestonAn interesting observation was made when talking to a farmer in Weston, Eric Bastian. He said when you start seeing the Robin bird bouncing around in the Cedar trees that it is a sign that it will start snowing. The Robins live in the Cedars during the winter. It happened this year. He started seeing the Robins about the first of November so he gathered in his farm equipment and sure enough it snowed.
FranklinAustin Morrison, son of Jana and Shawn Morrison, in the Franklin 1st Ward received his mission call to Virginia.
Eight members of the Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the church meeting on Monday, November 7. Rebecca Kirkbride gave a history of her ancestor, Jeremiah Hatch who was a Patriarch in Franklin. For the Artifacts, Rebecca showed several crocheted items, such as of handkerchiefs large and small dollies, edgings on a baby dress and pillowcases made by her mother. Patsy Shipley, DUP Camp Captain, shared several large wreath hoops of her grandmother’s handkerchiefs that Patsy sewed together to display them. Lindy Drews gave the lesson on the “Beehive House.” She gave everyone a metal bee, and a flannel bee gnome that had the words on it “Be My Honey Bee.” Kristy Gamble won the placemat that was used under the lesson display by drawing the highest number. Refreshment apple crisp and ice cream.
There will be a Benefit Dinner, live auction and raffle sponsored by Second Hansen Merchants for Karen Lowe to raise money for medical bills for her cancer treatment. The dinner will be $30 a plate at the Preston Senior Center on Saturday, December 3, 5-7 p.m.at 64 West 1st South, Preston. Contact Lacy McDonald, 435-535-6424 for tickets or visit secondhansenmerchant.com or look them up on Facebook or visit their Second Hansen Merchant store, 19 South State Street, Franklin, Idaho.
The preschool-aged and younger children met at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 8, for the Franklin Outreach Story Time, at the Franklin City Building, 128 East Main Street, Franklin. The theme was “Bears and Hibernation,” said Audrie Dransfield, instructor of the class. The class for Tuesday, November 15, will be about Thanksgiving. A book on Thanksgiving from the Larsen-Sant Library will be given to the children. The books that will be read that day are “Gobble, Gobble,” by Cathryn Falwell, “10 Turkeys on the Road,” by Brenda Reeves Sturgis, and “Turkey Trouble” by Wendi Silvano. There will also be poems and rhymes read and discussed. They will sing a song about a turkey at Thanksgiving. For the craft they will make a turkey headband out of colored construction paper that can be worn on the head.
Fairview
“Thankful for Jesus” was the theme for the Fairview 2nd Ward, Relief Society activity on Thursday, November 3. Tiffany Dockstader was the guest speaker. She talked about Jesus in their life. After a dinner of a selection of potato, broccoli cheddar, chicken and rice and other soups, salad, rolls and a variety of cobblers for dessert, the women made a star out of a stained paint stick, decorating it with pinecones, dried floral and greenery along with the phrases “Noel” and “Joy to the World” placed on it.
Cub RiverThe Spring Creek Camp Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the home of Joy Ball on Monday, November 7. There were 11 members in attendance. Pauline Keller, LaRue Hooley, Melanie Keller, Joy Ball, Becky Porter, Kay Mosher, Beverly Smith, Julie Sturm, Thaya Gilmore, Sue Burg, and Carma Lee. Members who had birthdays in November were recognized and sang “Happy Birthday” to. They are Kay Moser, November 1, Karen Beckstead, November 17, LaRue Hooley, November 20 and Joy Ball, November 24. A thought by Anne Frank was read by Becky Porter followed by prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance and message was led by Melanie Keller, Parliamentarian. “I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles,” said Audrey Hepburn, who was born in Belgium in 1929. She was a survivor of World War II, a humanitarian, philanthropist, and an admired actress. The history was given by Becky Porter on her ancestor Margaret Kaye Mustard Sant. The artifact was given by Julie Sturm. She showed a picture of a painting which is in the Preston DUP Museum of a young Brigham Young by pioneer Ruth Clarkston Crockett (1857-1947). Ruth was born in New York and came across the plains with her parents in 1860. Carma Lee introduced the origin of “How Firm A Foundation” credited to Kirkham. Beverly Smith taught the lesson on the “DUP Monument Markers, Mormon Battalion Routes 1846-1847.” Mary Judy of the LoPine DUP Camp brought a crystal silver castor to show the Spring Creek members on the way to her DUP camp meeting. Mary explained that she went to Salt Lake to go through the Beehive House to do research for a slide show for her lesson on the Beehive House. While in Salt Lake, Mary went to an antique store. The owner, Anthony (Tony) Christensen, told her about the Gardo House where the Prophet Wilford Woodruff had lived across the street from the Beehive House. Tony showed Mary and pointed out that the etched glass jar was in the shape of a beehive. The castor came from the Gardo House that was given to Tony by a descendant of Wilford Woodruff. It may have been used for sugar, honey, or jam. The antique dealer, Tony, loaned the crystal silver beehive to Mary to show to her DUP members in Preston, hence the impromptu visit to the Spring Creek meeting when she learned that they were also meeting that day. Plans for the December Christmas meeting were discussed and assignments made for food and a reminder to bring a $5 gift to exchange. Refreshments were Cheese Cake, soda, and a nut cup.
LinroseThe Relief Society had a Pie Party on Thursday, November 10. It is time for the women to socialize while eating pie. Everyone brings a pie to sample and a recipe to share. There over 20 pies such as chicken pot pie, apple, pumpkin, lemon, a variety of cream pies and all kinds of berry pies.
RiverdaleThe sixth annual Chili Cook-off was held the last part of October for the Riverdale First Ward. The winners were Mark Robey with first place and Haley Hamblin and Lee Hollingsworth as close runners-up. Chili always means that a good time was had by all.
The Riverdale First Ward has a new Relief Society Presidency. The new president is Carlee Hansen and her counselors are Katie Lucia and Wendy Henrie. Colleen Carter and Lori Balls will continue to be the secretaries for the organization. Those being released after four years of serving in these callings are Lynda Hamblin as president and 1st counselor Helen Smith and 2nd counselor, Katie Lucia. Many thanks to these women.
Deer and turkeys are sharing grazing right in the fields as the turkeys return from their summer habitation. Of course the turkeys outnumber the deer.
Mink CreekElection day was wet and slushy, but it proved a good day for this district. Poll workers this fall were Lana McCracken, Lorraine Christensen and Claudine McKague. Although the day was chilly and some had to navigate the snow covered roads, there was a good turnout of voters. With 108 ballots for the day, plus some absentee votes 60% participated in this election.
Lorraine and Royce Christensen recently returned from a vacation ‘down south.” Flying from Salt Lake City, they met their son Kevin Christensen and his roommate, Quinten Brown, in Tennessee. Plans had been made for lots of activities, most of them old-fashioned, being clean, corny and fun. They started out in Gatlinburg, Dolly Parton country at Pigeon Forge, with dinner and a show at Dolly’s Stampede restaurant. They enjoyed some Hatfield & McCoy’s feuding humor. A trip to Murphy, North Carolina, and the lake nearby with waterfall territory gave them the opportunity to explore four waterfalls and the hiking trails of the area. Back to Chattanooga, TN, they were taking in scenic tourist spots. For the last day Royce and Lorraine visited the Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that is in Nashville before returning to Idaho. Kevin and Quentin returned to their home in Arizona.
Sharla McKay enjoyed a trip with her aunts to Colorado to see her sister, for a reconnecting with family. They enjoyed the area around Colorado Springs, took in a Denver Broncos game, a drive up Pikes Peak. The high altitudes of this part of the state and the chilly weather made the trip all the more memorable.
There was a Christensen Cousin’s Reunion, all first cousins. These were children of three brothers: Lloyd, Allen and Carl and the cousins all grew up in Mink Creek within walking distance of each other. Three still live in Mink Creek, Lee Christensen, Royce Christensen and Clare Christensen. DeVerl and Elizabeth Christensen now live in Dayton,ID, and Jeanette Christensen in Preston. Vachelle and Jay Higbee call Arizona home and the rest are located in Utah: Verneal Lowry is in Tooele, Clarice Feichco at Farmington, Brad and Raeone Stuart in Bountiful, and Vance and Connie Christensen and Sonia and Melvin Ray are both in Vernal. They had a cousin from far away Denmark at this gathering, Irma Warnsdorf. Clare and his wife Linda hosted a dinner for the group in their lovely ‘workshop.’ All other activities and visiting took place at Raone and Brad’s home, where Carl’s family spent their youth.
Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Claire Morgan on her marriage Saturday November 5th to Caleb Mahoney. Claire is the daughter of Lane and Melena Morgan of the Clifton 2nd Ward.
Congratulations also to little Claire Robinson, daughter of Cory and Sharlee Robinson of the Oxford Ward. Claire was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday November 5th.
Clark and Dana Cox have new church callings. Clark is the First Counselor in the Legacy 1st Branch and Dana is the First Counselor in the Relief Society of the Legacy 1st Branch.
Lunch Bunch at Papa Jay’s was held on Monday November 7th. Enjoying a delicious lunch and fun visiting were Nola Garner, Linda Burton, Susan Atkin, Debra Miles, Sandi Van De Riet and Carolyn Smart.
West Side football continues to keep the community busy on the weekend. They play Bear Lake on Saturday the 12th and, as luck would have it, they play in the Mini-dome in Pocatello. That surely beats the frozen tundra of Montpelier Idaho!!! This should be a good game. Good luck Pirates!!
Dennis Ballif and grandson Matthew drove to Omaha to attend the wedding reception of Dennis’ daughter, Liz. Matthew tagged along to keep grandpa safe.
Clifton resident and history expert, Curt Fuller, will share some “Tales Rarely Heard” at the Larsen-Sant library tonight, Wednesday November 16, at 7:00 pm. Curt will present stories from early Franklin County history. No cost for admission.
We have received a goodly amount of snow lately in Clifton. So grateful for it!!!
