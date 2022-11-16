Support Local Journalism

WestonAn interesting observation was made when talking to a farmer in Weston, Eric Bastian. He said when you start seeing the Robin bird bouncing around in the Cedar trees that it is a sign that it will start snowing. The Robins live in the Cedars during the winter. It happened this year. He started seeing the Robins about the first of November so he gathered in his farm equipment and sure enough it snowed.

FranklinAustin Morrison, son of Jana and Shawn Morrison, in the Franklin 1st Ward received his mission call to Virginia.


