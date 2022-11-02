Glendale
The combined Young Women’s group met at the church on Tuesday, October 25, and painted pumpkins.
Franklin
The preschool children who attend Gina Denton’s classes came in costume last week to have a Halloween party. They did the Hokey Pokey Dance, threw plastic eyeballs into the pumpkin, and pinned the spider on the web. Several parents joined in the festivities and brought Rice Krispie treats shaped like pumpkins, and sugar cookies with a ghost outlined on top. For another activity in October, they went as a class on a pumpkin walk in North Logan.
A potluck of chili, soups, and rolls were served at the Franklin 2nd Ward Halloween party on Tuesday, October 25. Children played Corn-Hole-Toss, Tic-Tac-Toe with different colors of pumpkins, and a game with M&M’s in a cup. Brownies, carrot cake, cookies and donut holes were served for refreshments.
Linrose
Two groups of Young Men and Young Women gathered with the pumpkins at their leader’s houses and carved their pumpkins. One group had cinnamon rolls, and the other group had hot chocolate for refreshments.
The Linrose Ward combined with the Dayton Ward for their annual Trunk O’ Treat dinner at the church with roasted hot dogs, and handing out candy from their decorated car trunks Halloween night on Monday, October 31.
Weston
There was a good turnout with over 350 people who strolled past the 22 Halloween displays at the Weston City Pumpkin Walk on Friday, October 21, and despite a breezy chilly wind, rain and snow on Saturday, October 22. Displays were filled with brightly, colorful painted pumpkins depicting themes of local businesses, Primary and Young Men and Young Women organizations and several family displays from the community. The Weston 1st Ward Activity Day girls painted pictures on their pumpkins depicting words of the song “My Heavenly Father Loves Me.” Carved pumpkins by the Young Men and Young Women bordered the chain-link fence line that laid along the entrance and exit way of the walk. Children threw bean bags into the mouth of a painted pumpkin on a board as well as fished in a fishpond for prizes. Because of the snow on Saturday, the walk ended early. Shari Willis, chairman, said she got a lot of good comments from people on the variety and creativity of the displays and that they enjoyed the hot chocolate. Shari is looking forward to planning next year’s pumpkin walk and already looking for volunteers to help her.
Fairview
Lorajean Gudmundsen dressed as a friendly witch in a long flowing dress complete with a pointed top hat, assisted by her daughter, Lizzy, who greeted visitors with a smile at the Weston City Pumpkin Walk on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, handing out the witches’ brew of hot chocolate and cookies
Whitney/Valley View
The Valley View Branch Relief Society’s monthly breakfast for the ladies was held at the home of Teresa Porter on Saturday, October 8. The sisters enjoyed visiting as they ate the delicious egg casserole, fried rice, muffins, fruit, and cupcakes. Sister Allred gave each sister a water bottle.
Cub River
Welcome to Chad and Jeana Hansen and their children who recently moved from Preston into their new house in Cub River.
Mapleton
The Activity Day boys played with Cloud Slime that kept their hands busy while they talked about ideas for their future activities. The leaders drew pumpkin faces on a plastic glass and the boys painted the face on their cup. When the orange soda pop for refreshments was poured into the glass, the painted pumpkin faces were visible. They drank the pop with their sugar cookies.
Riverdale
Riverdale 2nd’s ward membership enjoyed having their Primary organization in charge of their Sacrament Meeting on October 23. In Riverdale, as is all places, practice makes perfect, but children are often unpredictable, regardless of the practices. This always causes a special moment in such situations. Teresa Peterson is the president of the ward’s Primary, with Cheryl Burton and Janele Seamons her counselors.
Arda Keller Smith celebrated her 99th birthday October 28th. This beautiful lady has been a grower of beautiful flower gardens for as long as I have known her and on this day, very appropriately, she was showered with bouquets of roses, 99 beautiful blooms in a grand variety of colors. After all, this is a rather uncommon birthday that few achieve. Happy Birthday, Arda.
The Riverdale 1st Book Club met to discuss the book “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs. This literary gathering was hosted by Patty Chesney.
Clifton/Dayton
Welcome home to Elder David Larsen, son of Spencer and Julie, from his LDS mission to Bakersfield, California. He will be reporting his mission on Sunday October 30th in the Clifton 2nd Ward.
Heather Tolman has been released as Preston North Stake Relief Society secretary and Debbie Wardell has been called to take her place.
Happy 98th birthday to Afton Ralphs. 98 and going strong! A definite favorite lady in Clifton.
Ellie Christensen, a darling young girl in the Clifton 2nd Ward, has been chosen to dance the leading role of Clara in Cache Valley’s “Nutcracker Ballet” this season. She is the talented daughter of Kyle and Carolyn.
There was a wonderful band concert featuring the West Side High School Band, directed by Marin Kimpton, on October 20th. A special guest appearance was by the Cache Wind Symphony, directed by Thomas P. Rohrer. Both groups performed separate numbers and then combined at the end for two delightful pieces. Very enjoyable!!
Three of the West Side High School fall sports teams have won their district games and qualified for the state tournaments. Congratulations to the Girls volleyball team, the cross-country runners, and the varsity football team. Good luck to all of them. Cross-Country will be held in Lewiston with Kaziah Westover and Aubrie Barzee, both from Clifton, qualifying from the girls team and the boys varsity team who qualified by taking second place. The volleyball team will play at Shelley High School and the football begins play on their home field in Dayton.
Many thanks to Tammy and Zach Kent on their second annual donut day on October 22nd. The community was invited to enjoy a homemade donut and some hot chocolate. It just happened to be on a very cold, stormy day, and their heated shop and delicious food made a nice outing. Snow has come to the valley! We know we need it, but many of us are in denial!!
Dru Westover wrote a beautiful song which was performed by the Oxford Ward primary children on their sacrament meeting program on October 23rd. The title of the song is “I Will Let God Prevail”. Absolutely beautiful!! It needs to be included in the next Children’s Songbook. Such talent, Dru!
Clifton’s prayers continue for Marcia Kendall who is recovering in the hospital in Ogden from an injury. We miss her here!
Best wishes to Elder Ron and Sister Carol Mumford on their LDS mission to serve in the Rome Italy temple.
This week the Dayton activity-day girls colored stained glass pictures. They ‘cheated’ and used a coloring book, didn’t make it up themselves. Then they played Twister and a chasing game of wild horses. One of the girls was a ‘trainer’ and had to capture the other girls with a jump rope. Lots of screaming and running so, of course, lots of fun. 4 girls attended and they had cookies for the treat.
Mink Creek
The Primary children were the Program for a Sacrament Meeting of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ward in Mink Creek. This annual event is always a spiritual treat, as well as one that brings many smiles during the participation of the children The chosen topic was Spiritual Heroes. Each child spoke of a person in the scriptures and said why they felt that person was a hero. They sang a variety of primary songs that were woven into the program. This little group has grown a bit, now about 13 children, and they were a beautiful choir, even well behaved. Primary president is Brittnee Phillips and her chief organizers for this were Terrie McKay, Primary chorister, and Linda Christensen, the pianist.
ReNea and Raphael Arnsworth celebrated the high school graduation event in the life of his son, Hawk Arnsworth, by taking him on a trip to Mexico. They included a few days in Texas, Raphael’s hometown area north of Houston, with family parties and barbecues, aunts and uncles, Texas-style. Then it was a bit more than a week to be spent in the area around Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with the beach, the ocean, the jungle along the coast.
The community has had some internet ailments with little service for many residents for a couple of days. That is always a challenge when there are demands online and it is beyond reach. If a families home phone is dependent on the internet, that is one more service that is silent. Even the scammers can’t breach that!
Ben and Mollie Seamons and their little boy, lAndrew, have moved into Mink Creek. They will be living in the home where Ben spent most of his growing up years, a beautiful spot down a slope on Birch Creek Road. We welcome them home. Ben is the grandson of Cathy and Scott Seamons and Joe and Kathy Jarvis, so Andrew will warm hearts with every step he takes.
