Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
We are so proud of all of those who have served in the military from Franklin – thank you for your sacrifice on our behalf.
Susan West presented the Quilters Guild with a service project to aid the Veterans’ Home in Pocatello. West creates coverings that protect the elderly men during meals, and brought a bundle for the quilters to “dress up” with their orphan blocks. The thoughtful gifts will be presented in January to the home. President Jan Felshaw reported that approximately 20 women attended their monthly meeting Wed., Nov. 3, and enjoyed the Show and Tell moments as well as the potato bar before working on their own projects into the afternoon.
Bill and Brianna Chandler’s youngest son, Syver, said he had not been nervous about his baptism at all. Grandpa Chandler traveled from Logan to give one of the talks along with his dad, who also performed the ordinances on Sat., Nov. 6. Syver was very excited about the sack lunches the family enjoyed on the park, which contained his favorite sandwiches and chocolate crinkle cookies!
It was a big family affair Sat., Nov. 6, when Isabella Crosgrove was baptized! The eight-year-old youngest daughter of Steve and Julie Crosgrove was baptized by older brother Thomas, and confirmed by Dad. Sisters Emily and Sarah gave the talks, and “Izzy” chose to have everyone sing the “Rainbow” song. But, according to her, the cinnamon rolls were her favorite.
Elaine Womack, from Franklin Second Ward, was sustained Sun., Nov. 7, as the new Franklin Stake Relief Society Secretary, completing the new presidency.
Bishop Jay and Delina Durtschi have been released from serving with the Preston Young Single Adult Ward after three years and returned to Franklin First Ward. Sister Durtschi shared how much they enjoyed rubbing shoulders with the youth, and added, “{We} cannot ever be the same after serving with them and feeling their strong spirits.”
Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Franklin Stake held a youth activity for those 14 and older. Originally, the plan had been to have games outside, but a cold drizzle drove everyone inside for nine square and basketball. There was a large turnout and donuts and chocolate milk sweetened the evening.
Susanna Oliverson is our new neighbor at 300 E. and Third North. Coming from Logan, she is the daughter of Gary and Susan Oliverson from Preston, and glad to be back in the area. Oliverson is an animal lover, and is moving in along with Frances, her pet schnauzer. Her working hours are spent at Big Lots. Welcome!
The Utah State Championship High School Cycling League races were held Fri., Oct. 22 and Sat., Oct. 23 in St. George, Utah. Two sons of Steve and Julie Crosgrove qualified to represent the 5th Region and did well in their heats. Thomas raced in the Junior Varsity A category and placed 14th in the state. Matt was in the Junior Varsity B category and placed 12th in the state. Congratulations to both of them!
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Fairview 2nd Ward Relief Society had a “Soup-er Saturday” on Tuesday, Nov. 9, where soup and cider were served. They had lots of crafts to choose from where they made snowflakes our of hangers, decorated a wooden ladder with fall foliage and then can be decorated for Christmas. Wooden snowmen, 10-4 inches high were also painted, reported Teena Priestley, Relief Society President.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Valley View Branch had a Thanksgiving dinner. “We’re trying to get people back together,” said Shannon Crowther Relief Society President. “Thanksgiving is a good time of year to do this kind of event to come out and fellowship with everyone.” They had turkey and ham, and members brought food for the traditional meal.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Riverdale community has their Trunk or Treat every year. They held it on Saturday, Oct. 30 this year. They served chili and hotdogs and nachos outdoors, then they went trick or treating at the decorated cars for their dessert.
On Tues., Nov. 2, the Young Women learned how to make tamales. Sid Olsen and Cindy Smith instructed them on how to make them.
The youth in the ward attended the Tri-stake youth fireside at the Preston North Stake Center where Jaycee Carroll Utah State basketball player spoke to the youth.
The young men and young women are cleaned the church on Saturday.
Lena Bradford won fifth place in the Open Versitility Ranch Horse with the horse, Baby, that she trained.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Aspen Lindhardt, daughter of Mark and Lana Lindhardt, received a mission call to the Jacksonville Florida Mission. She spoke in the Winder Ward, Sunday, Nov. 21. She will start Home MTC after being set apart, then will enter the Provo MTC in December prior to leaving for the mission field.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Sandra and David Crosland, Activity Day boys 8-11 leaders, went to Day Camp at Hull Valley Camp during the summer where they went canoeing, did crafts, had a treasure hunt, and played sand volleyball with their eight boys. They meet every other week.
Clifton
BY CAROLYN SMART
As I sit here at my computer, attempting to write this Clifton column, it dawns on me how much I really do love this place. “Why?” you ask. Because it is so peaceful and quiet. Boring maybe? I feel really safe. No mobs on our streets, robberies, violence, protests, boarding up of businesses, just quiet. Thank you, Cliftonites, for providing us with a delightful place to live!
The most exciting thing happening right now in Clifton is the community getting ready to head to Pocatello Thursday evening the 18th for the state championship football game for our West Side Pirates. I wish I knew the outcome of the game for this column, but either way we are very proud of our team. They have had a great year! The game is at 9:00 pm so my prayer is that everyone drives home safely at midnight.
Have you got your turkeys thawed out? I don’t want to shock anyone, but a month from Thanksgiving Day is CHRISTMAS! I feel like we just celebrated Christmas. Everyone, please be safe and well.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
It isn’t just winter that makes Hawaii a popular place for vacations. Paul and Terrie McKay, plus son Andy and daughter Morgan and husband Eli Curtis of Logan took nearly a week to bask in the ocean breezes of Hanalei, Hawaii. They did some surfing and just soaked up the relaxed syle of true Hawaiian living.
Robert and Phee Crosland drove over to Peyton, Colorado, for some grandparent days with Arianna and Ben Hostetter and children. Peyton is northeast of Fort Collins, a bit away from Colorado’s mountains. While there they helped build a deck around the Hostetter home.
Quite a few people from Mink Creek attended the annual Farm Bureau Banquet. One feature that was attractive was knowing that the food would be prepared by Western Dutch Oven Cooking, whose chief cooks, servers and cleanup crew are our own Stuart and Alona Ostler family and in-laws, Brent and Jody Sharp of Cub River.
Ty Jepsen, son of Kerry and Melinda Jepsen has been a part of the Preston High School musical, Freaking Friday. Ty has enjoyed theatrics since he was a little kid, he isn’t little any longer and did a great job in the cast.
The Young Women of the LDS Ward did a temple trip to Logan, Utah. Those occasions have been few during this last pandemic year so it was much anticipated. Another such visit is planned near the beginning of the next year. Their leaders are Jody Rasmussen, Amy Baldwin, Lacey Christensen and ReNae Egley.
The recent night winds have stripped the leaves from the trees, so they are standing around stark naked in our yards and up and down the valley. They are no less beautiful, with artful limbs exposed, just a different kind of beauty, with some geometric angles. Our dark evergreens still strut their stuff and cover our mountainsides up the canyons.
COVID-19 isn’t through with us yet. Several of our residents have suffered with it. The state of vaccination is also an unanswered question, with some yeas, some nays.