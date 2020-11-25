Clifton
Our sympathies to Kristi Westover on the passing of her mother, Shirley Keller. Shirley was 96 years old and had been living for the past five years with Kristi and Jim. Shirley was most likely one of the most loyal Utah Jazz fans in our county. She would coach the team from her living room couch.
Before Covid-19 Dayton had a yearly patriotic show on July 4th to recognize those who had served in the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corp, and Coast Guard. It was a very emotional sight to see. Do yourselves a favor and make a phone call to Dee Boyce, who lives in Oxford, and he will tell you stories about a lot of his friends, most of them now deceased, and their experiences: 36 local veterans served in World War II and nine served in World War 1. Four were killed in action, including brothers: Everett and Keith Farnsworth in the Air Force and Army respectively. They were lost within two days of each other.
Ralph West of the Elks Club reminded us that Vince Whitehead also served in the military. I believe it was Ralph who brought me an American flag just after Sept. 11, 2001, mounted on a flag pole. I had mentioned in this column that I couldn’t purchase a flag anywhere. I will never forget that service to our family.
We are proud of our West Side football team which is one step closer to a state title. They played Declo in a freezing snowstorm on Nov. 14. Many fans supported them and most of them stayed in their cars with the heaters running.
Deseret Industries is conducting a donation drive in Clifton and Oxford Nov. 23-28. There will be a trailer parked in the church parking lot for Christmas donations – toys, clothes, and decorations.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Oxford Ward will have its Christmas party. This promises to be extra special. Courtesy of Covid-19 we will stay in our cars and be able to view a live Nativity scene and partake of a delicious meal. We appreciate our ward leaders for helping to make life sort-of-normal this year.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. A couple thoughts to lighten your spirits. “I don’t want to adult anymore. I don’t even want to human. I want to goat. Just eat all day and head butt anyone who annoys me!” and “Like many people in lockdown, I’ve been getting most of my clothes online. My neighbors now take their washing in at night.”
Franklin
The peace and freedom we share in this great nation are largely due to those veterans who answered the call to serve. As we remembered them on Nov. 11, the town of Franklin is proud to honor the following: Army Vets Jim Allen, Robert Atkinson, Steve Chatterton, Scott Hampton, Dale Haworth, Brent Morrison, Caleb, Ephriam, Gabriel, and Ammon Sharp, Thad Shumway, Bennie Sorenson, and Scott Womack; Air Force Vets Larry Bradford, Ron Lowe, John Packer, and Don Woodward; Navy Vets Alan Doney, Jerry Lund, Larry Hobbs, Leonard Stagg, and Ron Wilkinson; Isaac McNett is currently serving in the Marines. The community is full of others as well who have served stateside in the National Guard. We are indebted to all of you and your families for your contribution. If you are aware of others who served active duty from Franklin, please call 208-646-2040 to help us recognize them.
The Preston High School musical “Anastasia” delighted meager audiences Nov. 12-14. But the sparse attendance did not dampen the enthusiastic singing and acting that was presented. The Franklin participants were amazing. Under the professional expertise of Director Kimberly Hobbs, the cast members deftly captured the intrigue of the story. Sarah Crosgrove carried the leading role with her beautiful voice and charming portrayal of the royal Russian daughter. Steve and Julie Crosgrove also had sons Thomas, Matthew, and Sean singing and dancing throughout the production. The young Anastasia was played by Talee Porter, daughter of Mike and Misty Porter. Lacey Chatterton, daughter of Kirby and Heidi Chatterton, was a cast member, and Hannah Anderson, daughter of Darin and Ann Marie Anderson, was on the tech crew. Deanza King directed the dancing, and Bill and Billy Provence handled the lighting, sound, and helped to build the set. The costumes were designed by Pauline Woodward, with the help of Franklin seamstresses Leslie Woodward, Zelma Woodward, Marilyn Atkinson, and Julie Crosgrove. Congratulations to all who contributed to the musical’s success.
Friday, Nov. 20, Savannah Hobbs, daughter of Troy and Jen Hobbs was married to Kaden Langston in the Logan Temple. Savannah is also the granddaughter of Larry and Sondra Hobbs. Langston is from Hurricane, Utah, and that is where the couple will be creating their new home.
Mink Creek
Four of our residents traveled down to North Ogden to spend the day donating time and effort at the cannery of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were Jeff Olson, Clare and Linda Christensen, and Jonia Carlson. The product of the day was beef stew for the cannery. The group did manage a stop at Maddox in Brigham City on their way home.
The members of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were able to meet together last Sunday after several weeks of canceled meetings. They have been looking forward to once again greeting each other with elbow and knuckle bumps rather than the handshake, smiling eyes above the face masks, and safe-distance conversations. Two auxiliary organizations have had a shift in their leadership positions since the last meeting. The new officers of the Young Women are Jody Rasmussen as president, Amy Baldwin as 1st counselor and Lacey Christensen as 2nd counselor. The secretary is ReNae Egley. The Primary organization will be staffed with Brittnee Phillips as president, Wendy Westerberg as 1st counselor, April Rasmussen as 2nd counselor and Hollie Keller, the secretary.
As November is when we honor our veterans the Citizen is recognizing those who have served in the military at some time during their lives. Mink Creek has two past members of the National Guard: Layne Erickson and Charles Swann. In the US Army were Clare Christensen, Royce Christensen, Bob Erickson, Richard Free, Glade Larsen, and Michael Jepsen. We have two who served in the Navy: Warren Wilde and Ted Mainini. Several were part of the Air Force: Raphael Arnsworth, Glen Jepsen and his son Dr. Kerry Jepsen, Nate Olson, and Ernest York. Ernie’s wife, Sherry York also served in the military, in the Naval Reserves. Dr. Jepsen’s son, Clay Jepsen, is currently serving in the Air Force and is stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. These individuals are recognized annually in Mink Creek at our July Fourth festivities. If any of our residents have been missed I apologize and would appreciate you letting me know.
Riverdale
Thanks to our veterans for their years of service: Wilford Meek who served in the Army in Berlin, Germany for 18 months as a mortar battery clerk from 1956-1962, then in the Preston National Guard for 3-1/2 years as sergeant over the howitzer gun.
Congratulations to local eight-year-olds baptized on Oct. 31: Kase Smith, son of Mitch and Jessica Smith; and Collin Meek, son of Randy and Jennifer Meek; Mckayla Gracie Bennett, daughter of Steven and Nicolle Bennett, was baptized on Nov. 7.
Fairview
Thanks to our veterans for their years of service: Cleve Bodily served in the Air Force in Korea in communications and supply units from 1950-1954; Elliot Larsen served in the Preston Army National Guard in the Howitzer Division from 1963-1969; Leon Hugh Love served in the Air Force in Lapland and at Hill Air Force Base, then as a recruiter, active duty advisor, artillery, and readiness NCO in the Army in the APR Utah National Guard from 1983-1996; Stephen Moser served in the Preston National Guard as ammo sergeant from 1968-1994; Lee Purser served in the Army National Guard, in Preston and Idaho Falls from 1969-1993; Chuck Sistrunk served in the Navy, stationed on US Ranger in Vietnam from 1971-1974, then the National Guard in Preston, Idaho, Smithfield and Logan, Utah, for 10 years, then transferred to Naval Reserves in 1979 and was a security guard after 9/11 stationed in Japan. He came back in 2003, finishing his time in Boise. Jeff Hyde served in the Army 4th Infantry Division as a forward observer in Vietnam in 1967-1968.
Dayton
We pay tribute to the following veterans for their years of service: Melvin Beutler who served in the Army working in Air Defense on the Red Eye Missile Attachment in Germany from 1971-1975; Clint Graves served in the Army during the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afganistan, and Sri Lanka; Matthew Terrazas has been serving in the Army since 1998, including six tours in combat zones; he is currently a machinist with the Army Reserve in Logan, Utah.
Whitney
Thank to these veterans for their service: Mont Moser who served in the Preston Army National Guard, during Vietnam.
Cub River
To the following veterans, we say thank you for your service: Ed Burton who served as an Army National Guard Combat Engineer in Grangeville, Idaho, during the Vietnam War; Dennis Burton, who served the Army, 1st Special Forces, during the Vietnam War; Erin Porter is currently serving in the Army National Guard, and is in basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Winder/Banida
Elder Kyle Atkinson, son of Alan and Andrea Atkinson, in Winder, returned home on Nov. 4 from the Texas Lubbock Mission. He reported his mission on Sun., Nov. 22. “It’s nice to have us all be together again,” said Andrea. Kyle came home from serving 17 months in Goiania, Brazil, in March, then was reassigned to the Texas Lubbock Mission to finish his mission. He plans to go to Utah State University.
Mapleton
For their combined young women activity on Nov. 10, to commemorate the 150th birthday of the Young Women’s organization this year, the Young Women’s General Presidency asked the girls to think of an act of service to mark the celebration for the “My150 Challenge.” Each girl brought 10 favorite positive quotes they had printed on paper to hand out to people shopping at Stokes. “The girls had fun doing it,” said Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President. They went to Big J’s for hot chocolate afterward.