Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Franklin Third Ward combined YM/YW with the entire ward membership to enjoy a Dessert Social, Tues., Oct. 26. The table was filled with a variety of goodies, the good conversation was enjoyed, and the goal of old and new members rubbing shoulders was definitely achieved.
“Five hundred ten dollars!” the anxious voice shouted. “Sold — to the rich lady on the back row!” auctioneer Darren Hatch responded, as Shannali Dean delivered the purchase to the happy bidder. That was one of the top bids of the night, as every RS sister was only given $510 Boo Bucks to acquire their choice of donations on the table. Over 30 women exchanged homemade food and items at the Franklin First Ward’s Witch’s Service Auction, Thurs., Oct 21, haggling over fresh breads, oil paintings, jellies, decorations, casseroles, and a knitted wool stocking cap. The friendly arguments all ended with tasty Halloween bats, spiders, and ghosts, accompanied by bubbling cider, which lifted everyone’s spirits!
The youth in Franklin Second Ward combined for a volleyball competition, Tues., Oct. 19. Following several games, the Young Men were declared winners, but the girls put up a good fight. Cupcakes rewarded all competitors involved.
Deer hunters have had their “ups and downs” this year with weather, but Tim Denton’s family has been out on a couple of excursions and succeeded in their quests. This was the first year for daughter Alexis to join the family, as she received her own rifle and is currently taking Hunter Safety. Her brothers, Nic and Tyler, both brought home four-point bucks and hunted with other family members, including their mom, Gina. “I haven’t got a buck in about six years,” Tyler noted, explaining that his last one was when he was 11. “We hiked the whole day (on Oct. 13), and the deer was waiting for us just before dark, 150 feet from the car.” The fact that Nic got his buck in the morning nine days later just goes to prove that persistence pays off.
Clifton
By Carolyn Smart
Alexa Gailey, daughter of Nick and Gayle Gailey from the Clifton 2nd Ward will be baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Nov. 6.
Also being baptized a member of the church will be Annalyn Smart from the Oxford Ward. She is the daughter of Nicole Winward and Jeff and Amelia Smart and, our granddaughter! Congratulations to both Alexa and Annalyn.
We are excited to announce the mission call of Summer Anger, daughter of Brittney and Reggie Anger of the Clifton 2nd Ward. Summer has been called to serve in the West Virginia Charleston Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and begins her missionary experience on Feb. 7, 2022. Best wishes to her!
Oxford Ward Relief Society had a fun Super Saturday on Oct. 23. Some yummy fall goodies were served and many sisters made some fall crafts for their homes.
The Clifton Community trunk-or-treat held on Saturday, Oct. 30, was well attended and lots of candy was given out to the children. Thank you to Papa Jay’s and Clifton City for furnishing a delicious and warm sloppy joe dinner.
Clifton’s prayers go out to Bryce Mumford, a son of Ron and Carol, who is fighting that blasted COVID-19 virus in a Salt Lake City hospital. Bryce grew up in Clifton and is a real favorite around here.
Our prayers continue to be sent up to Seattle, Washington for young Jack Kimpel as he is receiving cancer treatments for a few weeks. We miss you, Jack!
We have been enjoying some fall/winter weather lately. I am really a warm weather person but I also enjoy drinking water so the moisture lately gives us some hope of a better water year in 2022.
Thank you to Necia Seamons for being our Preston Citizen editor for the past several years. She is retiring and we would like to wish her the very best. ENJOY!
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Weston City had its first pumpkin walk on Fri., Oct. 22, and Sat., Oct. 23, despite some rainy days. Shari Willis and Amy Gittins came up with the idea to have a fall activity for the community. “It was a time when we could join together, do something positive and have a memorable time,” said Shari. There were 26 pumpkin theme displays set up in the Weston City Park. People donated carved pumpkins to place along the walkway. Prizes were given to the winners of three displays: 1. Bingham Family with their carved pumpkin M&M’s, 2. Erin and Connor Larsen for their farm scene pumpkin and 3. FCMC with photos of the doctors mounted on the pumpkin heads. Young men and young women groups in the Weston 1st and Weston 2nd Wards, Linrose, Fairview wards, and activity day groups helped paint or carve pumpkins and donated them to the pumpkin walk. The walk was formed around the outside of the ball diamond fence with the entrance by the stand. Gittins Dairy donated pumpkins to be carved. There was also a candy guessing game. Over 400 people came during the two days and enjoyed cookies and hot cocoa at the end of the walk.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Marie Knapp, Mapleton Ward Young Women’s President attended a Regional Leadership Training meeting on Sat., Oct. 23, at the Richmond Stake, with Elder Quentin R. Cook, Apostle, Elder Thomas K. Checketts, Utah North Area Seventy, Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, Seventy, Sister Bonnie Craven, 2nd Counselor, Young Women General Presidency, and Elder Paul V. Johnson, Seventy. “They talked about providing opportunities for the youth to serve and missionary work,” said Marie. “I liked what Elder Johnson said for us to remember and to teach the youth that ‘The Lord is the hero of the story.’”
Of the Regional devotional held that Oct. 23, for youth at the Richmond Stake with Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, his wife, Keala, and Sister Bonnie Craven. Tyton Knapp, 16, attended the meeting. “It was a good meeting. Sister Craven talked about how to open the door to invite the Lord in and having the Spirit in your life,” he said.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
The Winder ward members decorated the trunks of their cars and held a trunk or treat activity at the church building on Sat., Oct 30. Doughnuts and hot chocolate were served.
The children sang beautifully at their Primary program Sun., Oct. 24, said Emily Shumway, Primary President.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Jeff Hobbs’ Farm Fresh Produce was a big hit this year with school children or individual people driving by and stopping when they saw the sign for the pumpkin patch at 1250 South 2400 East in Whitney. Pumpkin seekers could wander through rows of hundreds of pumpkins to pick the right one on his seven acres. They could also go for a free hayride while they were there.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The rainy weather, though not particularly comfortable for the hunter, has helped some of our residents bag their deer for this season. Several of our youth have experienced their first successful hunt and their smiles reflect that feeling of accomplishment. There will be stories to tell and remember.
Michael and Mary Ann Jepsen have been called to serve in the branch presidency of the Legacy 3rd Branch. Mike will serve as the 2nd counselor to President Jay Jensen, Mary Ann is to be the 2nd counselor to the Relief Society president, Nancy G. Jensen.
Angelo Crosland, son of Robert and Phee Crosland, and Karissa Weekes were married last month in Pocatello, ID. Karissa is from Archer, ID, the daughter of Suzanne and Jody Weekes, and is now teaching at Preston’s Pioneer Elementary. Angelo’s brother, Marco Crosland and his wife Christina were able to come from Texas with their family to attend this event. Mario and Amanda Crosland of Smithfield, UT, Celina and Jesse Groesbeck and baby Oakley of Mink Creek, Giovanni and Kristina Crosland and family of Franklin, and Rico Crosland of Mink Creek/ Rexburg (depending on the season), were all able to be there, a fairly big percentage of Angelo’s immediate family. Robert and Phee and Karissa’s parents held a feast for over 100 people following the ceremony as the families celebrated the occasion.
Several days of rain were enough to wash the bloodstains that have been on our Highway 35 for at least a month, evidence of collisions with roaming deer as vehicles speed through our village during the dark night hours.
Mink Creek has to recognize the birthday of one of its daughters, although she now lives just south of our village boundary, in Riverdale. Arda Keller Smith is 98 years young, achieving that distinction on Oct. 28, 2021. Even now, with family help, she has a beautiful yard and home, the envy of many. She is an amazing lady and has a memory bank full of the experiences she has had during the last century. She is the wife of the late Theo Smith, the mother of Sam Smith, LaDawn Hansen, Wendy Westerberg, and Kelleen Smith. Happy Birthday, Arda, another one celebrated by the many people she has influenced over the years.