Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Clifton/DaytonGrace Sharp, daughter of Will and Heidi Sharp of the Clifton 2nd Ward, will be getting baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday December 3rd. Congratulations to her!

Some members of Sue Beckstead’s family recently returned from a cruise through the Panama Canal. Enjoying a vacation were Sue and her sister-in-law Elaine, Shorty and Sherlauna Beckstead, Dee and Nancy Beckstead, and Dana and Clark Cox. They had a great time. It would be very interesting to see that ship go through the canal with inches to spare on each side!


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.