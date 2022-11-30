Clifton/DaytonGrace Sharp, daughter of Will and Heidi Sharp of the Clifton 2nd Ward, will be getting baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday December 3rd. Congratulations to her!
Some members of Sue Beckstead’s family recently returned from a cruise through the Panama Canal. Enjoying a vacation were Sue and her sister-in-law Elaine, Shorty and Sherlauna Beckstead, Dee and Nancy Beckstead, and Dana and Clark Cox. They had a great time. It would be very interesting to see that ship go through the canal with inches to spare on each side!
We hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving weekend and now you have three and a half weeks until Christmas!!!
Monday December 5th will be Lunch Bunch at Papa Jay’s at 12:00 noon.
Hey, Dayton, are you guys alive over there? Please contact me with items for this column!
Clifton 1st, Clifton 2nd, and Oxford Wards are having their Christmas parties next week, December 5th, 6th, and 7th.
RiverdaleThanksgiving day was crisp and cold, but plenty of sun. The steam from Bear River Resort’s warm springs was a lovely sight. The flocks of wild turkeys grazed in the empty fields, with not a thought or care for their domestic relatives that would be the main course for dinner on many Riverdale tables this day.
Riverdale First Ward has had one more organization with changes. This time the Primary leaders were released with thanks for their service: President Kimberly Clements, her counselors Nicole Bennett and Brandi Smith, and secretary, Jeana Livingston. Sustained to new callings are Heather Robey as the President, 1st Counselor, Tamra Bennett; 2nd Counselor, Elena McFarland; and Secretary, Amber Whittaker.
Mink CreekBy CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The youth of the ward went to the Ogden Rescue Mission in Ogden , UT, to provide service. This was organized by Young Women President Jody Rasmussen. The youth who participated were Emma and Kate Rasmussen, Jyllian and Greenlee Christensen, Emma Rydalach, Clara Jones, Josie Chrisensen, Hazen Baird, Conner Iverson, and Devlyn Currie. The group organized the pantry for the Mission and served dinner to their patrons. There were comments made by the teens in this situation that indicated a recognition of their own blessings. Adults who accompanied the youth were Jody Rasmussen, Amy Baldwin, ReNae Egley, Lacey Christensen and Bishop Paul McKay.
Kim and Wally Christensen and Vickie and Richard Free managed a fall vacation, going to Branson, MO, for about ten days. They had fourteen different shows lined up for their entertainment and still had time to relax, take in some shopping, enjoy the higher humidity and have fun.
Royce and Lorraine Christensen are announcing a new grandbaby. Their son, Fred and Victoria Christensen of Orem, UT, recently had a bouncing baby girl, at 9 lbs, 10 oz, still the smallest of their three babies. She is welcomed by her big brother and sister. She will be named Serena and is the littlest baby of these three.
Dr. Kyle Jepsen and his wife, Anastasia and their children were here to spend some time with his father, Glen Jepsen. Kyle is a dentist in the Dallas, TX, area. Temperatures here were considerably more chilly than in Texas.
WhitneyAn annual activity that was in the past a progressive event going from house-to-house in the Whitney Ward for their Fall Social, was a Open House event at a member’s home this year. Interesting even though it was an Open House-style event with a specified time to come, everyone came at the same time and stayed. The theme was “Focusing On Our Favorite: Celebrating Faith, Family and Friends” focusing on finding real joy finding Christ into your holiday season. Sisters brought their favorite finger food snacks to share, like cinnamon rolls, a variety of fruit, and sugar cookies to name a few snacks. They played a Get-to-Know you game, trying to match up similarities with each other, like finding someone who speaks another language. They each received an envelope to take home that had a message in it that read: “Find Joy in Christmas.”
FairviewIt was the Fairview 1st Ward members’ assignment in November to help with the Friday Family Time program activities in the Legacy 3 Branch at the Heritage Senior Living. The residents had several memorable activities. Brian and Kaloni Hall played the harmonica, guitar, and accordion playing songs that the residents knew and sang along with “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain,” “Springtime in the Rockies,” and several Thanksgiving songs. For another fun activity Julie Stuart and her two daughters, and Brycelyn Smith and her son, brought balloons and glowsticks that they batted back and forth with the residents the balloons.
Valley ViewThe Valley View Branch Relief Society’s monthly breakfast for the ladies was held at the home of Carmelita Rengifo’s in Preston on Saturday, November 19. The sisters enjoyed visiting as they ate spicy chicken sandwiches, abuelita cocoa, fried bananas, fried sweet potatoes, monkey bread, and omelet pie. There were 15 ladies who attended. They made pumpkin decorations from a toilet paper roll, cotton, and fabric donated by Tereesa Porter.
FranklinFrankllinites are proud to name several youth who live in Franklin that were seen in the recent production “Nutcracker Suite” at the Worm Creek Theatre. They are Dylan Bowcut, Jaxi Bowcut, Macklee Bowcut, Dimitri King, Jianna King, Priesley Rogers, Dazzlyn Michie, and McKinley Nelson
We hear that a lot of people are canning tomatoes this week. The older girls in Young Women made freezer meals. They cooked hamburger, made spaghetti sauce, combining the meat and the sauce in plastic bags. The freezer meals were for spaghetti, tacos, salsa, and Hawaiian Haystacks. They also took home taco shells, spaghetti noodles, rice, pineapple, chips, and French Bread to go with the meals.
There will be no Franklin Outreach Story Time for the preschool-aged and younger children on Tuesday, November 29, who usually meet on Tuesday mornings. Story time will start up again as usual on Tuesday, December 6, at 11 a.m. until December 27, which is off for the holidays, and then will resume again until May 2023.
There will be a live auction, raffle and Benefit Dinner for Karen Lowe to raise money for medical bills for her cancer treatment, sponsored by Second Hansen Merchants. The dinner will be $30 a plate at the Preston Senior Center on Saturday, December 3, 5-7 p.m., 64 West 1st South, Preston. Contact Lacie McDonald, 435-535-6424 for tickets or secondhansenmerchant.com or visit their Second Hansen Merchant store, 19 South State Street, Franklin, Idaho.
