Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The neighborhoods had their annual Trunk-Or-Treat at the church building on Halloween night Oct. 31. For over 15 years, neighbors who like to participate decorate the inside of the trunk of their car with lights, streamers, jack-o-lanterns, spiders and lots of spooky creatures as well as a bucket full of treats for the Trick-Or-Treaters.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Jed Hurren, a sophomore at West Side High School, earned his Eagle Scout badge. His project was making a Peg Board Climbing Wall for West Side High School. The peg board was 12 feet long by 4 feet tall. The project involved a lot of woodworking. He drilled holes for the wooden pegs, sanded and stained the board. He is on the school wrestling team and made it for their wrestling room. Climbing up the peg board helps to build up arm strength. He finished the project in December of 2019. Jed, the son of Jayson and Betsey Hurren, thanks his uncle, Glade Moser, for the use of his shop and tools, and his dad, Jayson, and his grandfather, Ed Moser, for their help on the project.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Kristy Simmonds is on the Preston High School Phi Dels Team this year.
Condolences to the LaVern Talbot family for his passing. Lavern was born in Winder. He and his wife, Margaret, raised nine children. A funeral was held at the Winder church on Oct. 29 and he was buried in the Preston Cemetery.
Susan Baldwin, who was born and raised in Banida, passed away Oct. 12. Sympathy to her family on her passing.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Makall Griffiths, daughter of Andrew and Gina Griffiths, enjoyed most of high school at West Side High School. She was an FFA member and played every position on the softball team all four years. She worked in Stanley, Idaho, as a housekeeper and working in a convenience store for the summer. She is now attending Dixie State University (DSU) in St. George, Utah, to obtain a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. Her advice for anyone in high school: “Get involved, go to the games and cheer your team on. The more involved you are, the more enjoyable high school is. Also don’t be afraid to do something because it is not what the rest of your class is doing.”
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
On Oct. 28, the Canyon Book Club discussed the historical fiction book “Moon Over Manifest,” written by Clare Vanderpool. Cory Nelson was the hostess. “I chose the book because I like historical fiction, plus it was a New York Times Best Seller and a Newbery Medal Award winning book,” said Cory. The story follows an adventurous young girl named Abilene who lived in Manifest, Kansas, the summer of 1936. The general consensus of the six members who were present was that one of the many characters, Shady Howard, should have a book written about him. A vegetable tray, cookies, brownies, and a vanilla yogurt parfait topped with choice of strawberries, blueberries and granola were served.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Ericka Ray, returned from her mission to Washington, D.C. South on Oct. 14, daughter of Jenny and Jared Ray. She was in quarantine for seven months. She was an assistant to the the mission's president for six months. She is working at the family business. In January she will attend Utah State University taking a liberal arts course.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Condolences to the family of George Salazar who passed away October 2, 2020, and the family of Frank Joseph Talbot who passed away on September 17, 2020.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Terry and LeeAnn Orton looked forward to going back into the mission field after being sent home in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 from serving at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Farmland Reserve on a 30,000 acre ranch in Navasota, Texas. With five months left to fulfill the rest of their mission, they were reassigned to west central Nebraska where they did repair and maintenance on farm buildings as well as doing humanitarian work making quilts. Now they are in Central Florida working on housing for the cowboys and employees for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Farmland Reserve near Orlando, at the Deseret Cattle & Citrus Ranch as senior couple missionaries.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART’
A belated happy birthday to sweet Afton Ralphs who turned 96 years young on Oct. 25. Afton recently had surgery on her hip and she is walking all over now, pain free!
Many thanks to Dru Westover for her annual Halloween display that lots of community members enjoy for the holiday. This year her display featured 150 carved pumpkins. She posted a picture on Facebook of her lighted display from the air and it was very impressive. Thank you, Dru, for helping to bring the Halloween spirit to our community.
Ty Ward has departed from Clifton to begin serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) in Cincinnati Ohio. He completed three weeks of missionary training at home.
Most members of the LDS Church have begun having their Sunday meetings broadcast over “Zoom” in their homes the last couple of weeks. By now most everyone is familiar with doing Zoom on an electronic device. Our family gets together twice a month over Zoom which is wonderful during this pandemic as we can still see and talk with each other. Some of our grandkids even have us playing games on the computer. Just think, only eight months ago “Zoom” to Wayne and I was the cooked cereal that he enjoys for breakfast!
The Oxford Ward of the LDS Church is updating its ward directory so members are asked to call Jill Adams at 208-747-3179 with their updated info.
A big thanks to Clifton City for sponsoring the Halloween Trunk-or-Treat activity in the park this year. It is nice to have something “normal” going on around here.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
McKinley Longhurst, daughter of Candy and Sheldon Longhurst, has made a big decision and is now engaged to Skylar Stevens, son of Steve and Jamie Stevens. This decision has been a long time in coming because McKinley is very determined about her educational goals.
One of Mink Creek’s young ladies participated on the PHS girls soccer team that recently became the 4A State Champions. Ella Jepsen is the daughter of Melinda and Kerry Jepsen.
The LDS Ward Relief Society has done some changing in the presidency. Counselors responsibilities are now Cindy Hanson with education and technology, Phee Crosland with activities. An activity is in the works at the present time. Kim Christensen is the president.
Mink Creek has a new baby! Annavelyn and Jesse Wilcox are happy to announce the arrival of a healthy little boy on Oct. 23, weighing in at 7 lb. 4 oz, with a thatch of hair. He is the first child for the Wilcox’s. The trio is home in Mink Creek and making the adjustments that come with parenthood and families. According to Jesse all are doing "spectacular.”
Russell Westerberg was here visiting his brother, Terry and Wendy Westerberg. His mode of arrival was a little unusual in these sloping side-hills. He flew in, landing in one of the fields near the Westerberg home in what they laughing called the Station Creek Air service.
Our countryside provides for crunching hikes. It is dry and the leaves have been sailing down in the winds. We have a mixture of oranges, yellows, browns, greens, even some purple to trod underfoot in whatever direction might be chosen.
Due to the strange restrictions that the world is enduring in 2020 our village canceled its usual Fall closing social and the costume parade that takes place on that evening. This is one more reminder that each little glitch that happens in our lives must be dealt with separately. So many things we take for granted.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Oct. 23 and 24 were the Utah State Cycling League Championship races in St. George. Three young men from Franklin had qualified by finishing in the top 20 cyclists in four preliminary competitions with Sky View High School to earn the honor to attend. Hunter Smith, son of Matt and Trisha Smith, and Matt Crosgrove, son of Steve and Julie Crosgrove, were first-time freshmen who placed 26th and 16th respectively out of 96 other bikers in their division. Crosgrove’s brother, Thomas, was a junior varsity competitor, and placed 46th out of 160 bikers. All the fall travel to the Logan area for practices and training really paid off! Congratulations!
Falling leaves and pumpkins popping up on porches also herald in the hunting season. Chandler Marx was invited to go with his dad, Brian Marx, who drew for a moose in the Cottonwood area this fall. Commenting on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Brian remarked, “Getting a moose would be a bonus, but I was just looking forward to getting away and camping with the family.” The ‘family’ included both wives, a sister and brother-in-law, and 1 ½ year-old Paisley who tagged along for the trip. They headed up on Fri., Oct. 16, and Brian was rewarded with a large bull on Monday. Idaho Fish & Game told him that if the animal had not lost half of one antler sometime in the fall, it would have measured in the record books. Chandler was glad to share in the experience.
Julie Marx, Chandler’s wife, is a hunter in her own right. She has already bagged a four-point deer up Maple Creek this year with a bow and arrow.
Meanwhile, neighbor Andrea West also brought down her first bull elk. She and her husband Jason dedicated a solid week searching for an animal above Franklin. “It wasn’t looking too promising,“ West reported, but on the morning of Oct. 22, success was hers. Jason has done a great job training her for this moment, as she has gone with him a lot over the years. Her family will enjoy the meat all year, and the memories will make it taste even better.
Randy and Stella Sharp were released by the end of October from serving in the Utah Ogden Area Mission. Originally called as service missionaries, they have been teaching English to Spanish speaking people for the last 18 months. Stella shared that the best part was “getting to know, help, and serve the people. We made a lot of good friends.”
The youth from the Franklin Stake participated in a General Conference Kahoot over Zoom on Oct 25, replacing a fireside with Gary Wilkinson that had been planned. Under the direction of Elders Dawson and Johansson, about 55 young people participated answering trivia questions through their phones. Points for correct answers were collected, and winners were celebrated!