Clifton/DaytonWelcome home to Calvin and Cathy Winward from their LDS mission to serve in the Palmyra New York Temple. They are in the Clifton 1st Ward.

Released from the Oxford Ward Relief Society presidency were Marcia Kendall, president, and her counselors and secretaries Dana Cox, Leiza Povey, Aubrey Hatch, and Susan Hatch. Sustained on Sunday October 30th were President Leiza Povey and her counselors and secretaries Katie Mumford, Audrey Hatch, Laura Moyle and Jami Reese.


