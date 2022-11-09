Clifton/DaytonWelcome home to Calvin and Cathy Winward from their LDS mission to serve in the Palmyra New York Temple. They are in the Clifton 1st Ward.
Released from the Oxford Ward Relief Society presidency were Marcia Kendall, president, and her counselors and secretaries Dana Cox, Leiza Povey, Aubrey Hatch, and Susan Hatch. Sustained on Sunday October 30th were President Leiza Povey and her counselors and secretaries Katie Mumford, Audrey Hatch, Laura Moyle and Jami Reese.
The Dayton activity-day girls made and raced paper airplanes. They used a yard stick and a sheet of newspaper to hold an ice cream bucket then put as many rocks in the bucket as it would hold until the yard stick tipped and the bucket fell off. They also raced wooden turtles while the girls did their best sports broadcast of the races. Last of all they made cootie catchers which the girls think are called fortune tellers. There were 5 girls and lots of laughter. Cookies for the snack.
Congratulations to the West Side boy’s Cross-Country team on taking their very first 2A State title last weekend in Lewiston. They were welcomed home Sunday afternoon by an escort into the valley and to the high school by several emergency vehicles and a long caravan of excited fans. Boys and girls teams both received the scholastic award.
Our girl’s varsity volleyball team played a very hard schedule by coming in “through the back door” and taking the 2A runner-up trophy. They played several matches on Saturday and came up a bit short of the title.
Our varsity football team beat Cole Valley Christian by 61-14 in the state quarterfinals. They play on November 5th in the Mini-Dome.
Clifton’s Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween evening was lots of fun. The weather was perfect and the sloppy joe meal furnished by Papa Jay’s was delicious. The winners of the trunk decorating contest were 1st Crystal Robinson, 2nd Sharlee Robinson, and 3rd Mark & Debra Miles.
Mink CreekThere is a new Wilcox home going up on a hillside above the stream of Mink Creek. This one is for Doug Wilcox, who has had property here for years along with his brothers, Con and Lynn, all from Utah. The house is nearly invisible to anyone passing by, but it has been an ongoing project for most of the past summer months.
Clare and Linda Christensen hosted an evening on October 28, a getting-to-know-you party, for the people who have moved into our community fairly recently, a mix and mingle. Called a Fall BBQ, the menu turned out to be a prime rib dinner with those attending bringing potluck salads. Fifteen households were able to come. Some of them have Mink Creek roots, but not recent, part of their ancestral past. Others are totally new to the area.
Halloween Trunk ‘r Treat on October 29 at the recreation hall turned out to be a very fun event. The Young Women were in charge and the girls had things going constantly, a nice deal. Food was first on the agenda, chili dogs. Then they were ready to have doughnuts on a string for the youngest age group. Next was added a cake walk—with cupcakes for the prizes and more doughnuts for the older kids. There were five categories for the costumes: Best All round won by Clayton Phillips as a small Frankenstein, Group or couple won by Jesse and Celina Groesbeck with daughter Oakley all in cow costumes from their head to their ankles, Silliest category went to Timber Christensen as a ghost buster, Scariest was a grim reaper who turned out to be Hendrick Chatterton, and Most Creative went to Rapunzel, better known as Addy De Vries with a blond braid bedecked with flowers reaching to the floor. There was a big variety of costumes, all ages, which made the costume parade a big hit.
Winners of the pumpkin carving contest were Timber Christensen for best all around, Annie Rasmussen, then Katiana Baird and her niece Cedar Packer shared the third prize. Phee Crosland won the prize for their decorated trunk. It was loaded with ghosts, had a skeleton duet plunking some scary tunes on a banjo, topped off with an eerie lantern to lure the treat seekers to a cauldron of goodies.
RiverdaleThe Riverdale community had fun at a Halloween party at the Riverdale Parking Lot on the night of Halloween. Volunteers brought pots of chili of offset any cases of candy overdose among the participants. The chili cook off brings out some of the best recipes in the area.
The Riverdale 2nd Lunch Bunch gathered a week ago to socialize at Pizza Villa.
The youth of the Riverdale 2nd Ward participated in a costume parade that took place in Preston at the FCMC Transitional Care Facility for the benefit of those residents in the spirit of dressing up for the Halloween festivities. Memories of their own young days and activities were reactivated as the residents enjoyed the procession.
Winder/BanidaThe community of Winder and Banida gathered at the church parking lot on Friday, October 28, for their annual Trunk O’ Treat. They started out with a costume parade and ended up with hot chocolate and donuts.
The Relief Society tied a quilt and sewed bags for Day for Girls in Africa feminine hygiene kits on a Humanitarian Day activity on Thursday, November 3. There was Lasagna and chicken noodle soups, homemade bread and rolls, a relish tray, pumpkin dump cake and apple pie provided to eat during the activity. “It was fun getting to visit with those who came,” offered Jonna Clement, Relief Society President.
FairviewPizza, salads, and brownies were served for dinner at the Fairview 1st Ward Carnival on Friday, October 28. The Young Men and Young Women set up games for the children. They played Pin the Tail, Spin the Wheel for a Prize receiving glow sticks, toys, or candy. They won a cupcake for landing on the prize picture during the Cake Walk.
Mapleton
The Mapleton Ward had their annual festival and carnival in the church parking lot on Monday, Halloween night, October 31. They had a dinner of appetizers, pizza bites, bacon bites, root beer, chips and dips, and cupcakes were given on the Cake Walk. The Young Men and Young Women set up and manned the games for the children in the gym. They played Wack the Mole, Fish Pond, ring toss, and bowling.
WhitneyThe Elder’s Quorum was over the Ward Party dinner held on Tuesday, October 25. They had chili dogs, chips, and cake. Games were set up in the gym by the Young Men and Young Women. They played Laser Tag, Fish Toss, and received candy for their prize, and had a Cake Walk.
WestonIndividuals in Weston set up a community Trunk O’Treat in the Weston Park on Halloween night for an hour for trick or treaters.
The Weston 1st Ward had barbequed chicken and cheesy potatoes for their ward Fall dinner. The youth set up and manned games for the children.
FranklinFor several years, on Halloween night, friends and families in Franklin gather up the children who want a ride to do their Trick O’Treating and drive them on a hay wagon throughout Franklin. When the wagon would stop, the children jumped off the wagon, go to the houses they wanted to visit, and get back onto the wagon who waited for them. Both the treaters and those who handed out the treats looked forward to this yearly tradition.
Preschool-aged and younger children met at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 1, for the Franklin Outreach Story Time, at the Franklin City Building, 128 East Main Street, Franklin, celebrating Halloween. The books they read were “Pumpkin Trouble,” “Snappy Sounds,” and “Boo Who?” For an activity, the children picked the following suggestions out of a bag and did the actions to: Roll like a pumpkin, glide like a ghost, pounce like a cat, walk like a mummy, crawl like a spider, and fly like a bat. Then a poem was read and the children did the actions, for instance “Pumpkin, pumpkin on the ground (they crouched down), how’d you get so big and round? (stretched their arms out wide and then make a circle), etc. Another activity to build sentence skills they answered questions: “Follow answers with another questions, like what else do you see? Expand what the child says, add another piece of information, and help the child repeat longer phrases. For their craft, they made a ghost out of a paper cup with an electric tea light for the nose. They played Halloween Bingo and “I Spy” games. The library gave each child in attendance a free hardcover book “Snowmen at Halloween.”
For preschoolers to look forward to the Franklin Outreach Story Time for Tuesday, November 8, the theme is “Bears and Hibernation,” outlined Audrie Dransfield, instructor of the class, who will read the books to the children “About A Bear,” “Why Do Bears Hibernate,” and “Bear Snores On.” While a child rocks a stuffed bear, she will read a poem about the bear sleeping. Another poem will be read while the children uncover pictures on a board of other hibernation animals. The craft will be with a paper plate and copies of bears and the forest. While the children are gathering, they have free play time before and after the story time. Books are also available to borrow and return onsite.
Condolences to the family of Clarice Cole Neeley, 93, who passed away on October 25.
