Mink Creek By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Sandhill cranes that have resided in the valley are busy gleaning in the harvested grain fields. When they take flight to move into a new field it resembles miniature airplanes taking off. Great entertainment.
Iyar and Angelina Koren and their little girls were up for a Fall visit with Angelina’s parents, Steve and Terry Mainini. Everyone enjoyed the changing colors of the leaves, but the girls loved choosing a pumpkin from the Mainini garden and the other vegetables for picking.
Heather Doreen Beardall became the bride of Sam Tuttle in a ceremony at the Mink Creek Ballpark on September 17. She is the daughter of Kent and Tammy Beardall. Mr. and Mrs.Tuttle are excited about the future adventures of their together lives. Congratulations!
Bruce and Shauna Crane have been up from their Logan home to immerse themselves in a few days of Mink Creek’s Fall weather. Linda Crane Shewmaker and Sheryl Crane May, who live in the Burley area, drove over to be part of the fun and memories. Although the timing was a little bit for all the changing colors, they never fail to have a great time.
Children of Claudine and LaMar McKague met in Mink Creek to enjoy the first weekend of October and General Conference with their parents who have recently moved to Mink Creek from Washington state. Sage and Nathan Ricks and Elsie McKague drove down from Rexburg, ID where they are going to BYU/I. Ethan McKague came up from Provo, UT where he is at school at BYU. Mink Creek is the central meeting place.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Cody Leavitt, son of Legrand and Tami of the Oxford Ward, on his baptism on October 8th into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. We are excited for him!
Also happening on the 8th of October is the wedding of William Housley and Rachel Moffat. They are being married in the LDS Temple. William is the son of Kirk and Jennifer Housley of the Clifton 1st Ward and Rachel’s parents are Shawn and Mary Moffat and they live in Dayton.
Lunch Bunch at Papa Jay’s was held on Monday October 3rd. Enjoying lunch and visiting were Debbie Wardell, Dolletta Roberts, Nola Garner, Chris Ralphs, Sally Jones, Linda Burton, and Carolyn Smart.
Jarra Baird reports that her Dayton activity-day girls pressed leaves to prepare the leaves for next week when they are going to make wreaths out of them. Four girls attended this activity and they had Oreos for a snack.
It’s that time of year once again for the Westover Halloween Lane display in North Clifton. You can walk through or drive through if you wish. There is a “snack shack” with goodies also. Dru and Jason Westover come up with these spooky ideas every October and the display gets larger every year. Their address is 6079 North Westside Hwy.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The youth of the Riverdale First ward took a trip to the temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Logan, UT. Both the young men and the young women were able to do some temple work for families.
On another evening these same youth leaders prepared a Dutch-oven dinner for the combined youths and their leaders. They did this at the Riverdale church building and had a good turnout. The menu was Dutch-oven potatoes, chicken, beef, salad and topped off with fruit cobbler. Food has a way of attracting happy eaters. There were no complaints, only happy faces and full tummies.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The young Men and Young Women of the Fairview 1st Ward helped during the first week with the traveling Tabernacle tour in Logan as tour guides and greeters. Then they toured it as a group during the last week it was in town.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Valley View Branch Relief Society’s monthly breakfast for the ladies was held at the home of Cathy Allred on Saturday, September 3. The seven sisters enjoyed the visiting as they ate the delicious food. They had baked eggs with salsa, potatoes with salsa, pancakes with a variety of syrup to choose from, strawberries, blueberries, and orange juice. Cathy made a kitchen towel and gave one to each of the women.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Fast approaching is the Weston Pumpkin Walk event scheduled for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, from 6-8 p.m., at the Weston City Park. If you’d like to create a pumpkin display, you need to register for a space at westonpumpkinwalk.com You can bring a carved pumpkin to display along with its own LED light, to the Weston City Park Friday, October 21, by 4 p.m. Pumpkins to be carved, if you need a pumpkin, will be available for pickup at the Weston church Tuesday, October 18 from 6-8 p.m.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Sitting around a long banquet table decorated with small paper Halloween pumpkins, ghosts, and bats, set up in the family room at the home of the hostess, Melanie Keller, in Cub River, the Spring Creek Daughters of Utah Pioneers members met for their meeting on Monday, October 3. The 9 members were welcomed by DUP Captain Pauline Keller. DUP Co-Captain, LaRue Hooley, gave the spiritual thought before the prayer: “To handle yourself, use your head. To handle others, use your heart.” Melanie Keller, Parliamentarian gave a timely quote before leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. “We must pledge ourselves to continue with the utmost desire for liberty and justice,” attributed to Reverend Barry Howard. Julie Sturm talked about two artifacts: a pocket watch that is displayed at the Franklin DUP Museum as well as a potato masher that Joseph Robert Meservy gave to his wife for her birthday in 1842. Historian Thaya Gilmore gave a report on organizing items into the camp’s scrapbook, and handed to members a short article about ancestors along with a copy of the photo of the camp’s members from the last meeting. Carma Lee gave the history of the song “Sunshine In My Soul,” then led the group in singing the song. The lesson “The Beehive House in Salt Lake” was presented by Beverly Morris who showed photos of the house, the store and the nursery. “Happy Birthday” was sung to DUP Captain, Pauline Keller. Refreshments were cut-up watermelon, green grapes and salted caramel cookies.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
In commemoration of the birthday of Ellen Wright Bennett born on October 6, 1860, the Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Monday, October 3, at the Franklin church building. Barbara Wright gave the history of Ellen Wright and cake and ice cream were served to the nine members present. The lesson was given by Lindy Drew on the “Old Fort in Salt Lake.” For the artifact, Linda Lund showed a curved-framed photo of her 1-year-old father, in 1913, Leonard Lund, who grew up in Egypt, Idaho, near Whitney. Six members then car-pooled to the Franklin Cemetery and placed the specially designed marker with a photo of Ellen Wright at her tombstone.
The Chatteron’s started their annual farmers roundup assisted by family, friends, and community member’s who mounted their horses on Saturday, October 1, and headed for Cub River to herd in the cows that have been grazing on the open range during the summer. Riders went up and down mountains and through the trees looking for the cows before hunting season begins and put them into Catch Pens where they are divided and sorted to their owner.
Condolences to Patsy Shipley and her family at the passing of her mother Carma May Wheeler Hamp, age 91, of Meridian, Idaho, who was born in Lewiston, Utah. She is buried in the Richmond, Utah, cemetery.
