Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
President Doug Porter was officially released on Sept. 20, from his position over the Smithfield Utah Young Single Adult Stake. His wife, Debbie, reported that they were “grateful for the blessing and privilege” it had been to work with the singles in the area for the last six years. Five of those years President Porter was Stake President, and he previously served a short stint as a bishop and high counselor there. Together they came to love all the wonderful people they worked with. He was replaced by President Robert Funk from Smithfield, First Counselor Benjamin Clegg, and Second Counselor David Bosen from Preston. The Franklin First Ward is thrilled to have the Porters back!
Albert De Long did not even know that was his last name until he was a grown man according to Marion Shumway who shared the unusual story about her great-grandfather. The Ellen Wright DUP Camp members learned about De Long at their meeting on Oct. 6, under the park pavilion in Franklin. Linda Lund brought a beautifully framed artifact containing samples of her grandmother Maggie Baker Lund’s handkerchiefs and crocheted lace. The Good Box was the topic of Barbara Wright’s museum piece – a beautifully japanned tin box where special items were kept. Cowboy tales and trials were shared in the lesson presented by Zelma Woodward, including the infamous “Code of the West.” Cindy Nielson, Lund’s niece, was visiting, and the nine members in attendance enjoyed pumpkin chocolate chip cookies and apple cider provided by Sharon Chase.
The first Wednesday of each month this year at 10 a.m. in the Franklin City Offices will be the Quilters Anonymous Quilt Guild meeting. The newly elected president, Jan Felshaw, reported on their October meeting – including regular member’s “show and tell,” the “block of the month” pattern, and lessons on new techniques and methods. Barbara Reynolds introduced “yoyos,” small round circles of fabric stuffed and gathered for many different projects. Karen Webster will be planning service projects for the club throughout the year – such as the facemasks that many stitched earlier in 2020, and contributions to Little Lambs in Logan. The 24 members from all parts of Franklin County lunched on soup and rolls at the end of the meeting. “It’s a great place to come and share,” Felshaw stated. “If you have a question about any aspect of quilting, there is an expert who knows the answer!” New members are welcome.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Nola Garner and her daughter, Janis Buttars, drove to Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Utah to attend the wedding reception of Nola’s foster daughter Nancy’s daughter, Monique. The weather was good and they traveled during the middle of the day to avoid rush-hour Salt Lake traffic. Nola really enjoyed getting out of the house!
Welcome home to Cassie Larsen from her mission to Santa Rosa California. She is the daughter of Spencer and Julie Larsen of the Clifton 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sacrament meetings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be canceled for the next couple of weeks in Clifton due to that lousy Covid-19. It is hard to believe we have been dealing with this virus for seven months now. Please everyone be careful as it is quite prevalent in our county now. Our schools are managing to hang in there now and I just hope that can continue. Wear your masks, please. Those of us in the compromised health age group thank you.
We need some humor: “If I had only known in March it would be my last time in a restaurant, I would have ordered dessert!” and “They said a mask and gloves were enough to go to the grocery store. They lied. Everybody else had clothes on.”
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Alexis and Scott Strong, of Ventura, CA, have presented the first grandchild for Dr. Kurt and Margret Iverson. Margret was able to be in Ventura for this date. The baby boy arrived the last day of September. The name Alexis and Scott have chosen is Fletcher Owen Strong. He is another great grandson in the full quiver of Johnny and Jeannine Iverson.
Lorraine Christensen is home recovering from surgery on her left knee of a week past. She is in that enduring phase of much physical therapy and the pain that goes with it. Her stitches have been removed and she is on the mend.
Food preservation, always part of this pioneer community, has kitchens ’putting up’ a variety of pickles, applesauce, pears, tomatoes, jams and jellies. Some residents take their produce to the county canning center, particularly for specialty items. It is time to clear off the vines, dig up those root vegetables, and put the garden spaces back into shape to wait out the winter months for the encouraging announcement of spring.
Kent & ReNae Egley celebrated the end of their last crop of hay with a road trip. They took in parts of Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota, not necessarily in that order. Going north first to Bozeman, MT, they did some wandering around, visiting the Valley of the Little Big Horn and the site of Custer’s Last Stand. South Dakota held the beauties of the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, the Crazy Horse Monument, the Needles. Devil’s Tower is tucked into an upper corner of Wyoming.
The land about is so dry, tinder-box dry. A storm will be welcome to reduce fire hazards. However, we can’t claim to be ready for winter to descend just yet and are hoping for a pleasant fall.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Eleven members and one visitor at the Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) met outside on a warm, sunny afternoon at Beverly Smith’s home pavilion at the Cub River Ranches on Monday, Oct. 5. Pauline Keller, Camp Captain, presided and conducted the meeting. A message and prayer was given by LaRue Hooley. The Pledge of Alliance was led by JoRae Mitchell, followed Carma Lee leading camp attendees in “The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.” Minutes of the March 2, 2020, meeting were read by Becky Porter. Lee then gave a history about her great-great-grandfather, Henry Barnabus Stephens, and Smith gave the lesson: “Cowboys of the American West.” She displayed her husband’s grandfather’s leather chaps, branding irons, kerosene lanterns, Dutch oven kettle, and tin eating utensils. The members enjoyed a potluck salad bar which consisted of various jello, tossed green, coleslaw, and taco salads, fruit with dip, homemade French Bread, rolls, baking powder Dutch Oven biscuits, pumpkin rolls and chocolate cake for dessert.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
This year Quinn Bradford, a freshman, is on the Preston High football team and on the freshman basketball team is Harrison Barton and Lucas Stevenson. Aiden Reynolds and Josh Read play football. Maklee Hymas and Sophie Caldwell are in Phi Dels; Madi and Violet Conrad are in the band. Maddie Porter does clogging and plays the piano. Jake Schumann, Rhett Schumann, Noah Conrad and Amelia Conrad are on the cross-country teams at Preston High School.
Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
Young men and young men went kayaking at Twin Lakes before school started, reported Kay Swainton, advisor of the Winder Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Relief Society Presidency of the Fairview 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a drive-through interview for ministering at the Fairview Park. Some of the sisters chose to stay in the car while others got out and sat under the pavilion to give their report. Leah Gilbert, secretary made homemade cookies.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Tommi Henderson, Ella Hatch, Britt Grimm, Grace Taylor play volleyball and Alaina Telford, Addie Hyde and Lily Hyde run cross country at West Side High School. On Oct.. 6, the young men and young women pulled up flowers for Elva Atkinson, mowed and weeded for Don and Faye Reeves, tilled a garden for Chris and Nicole Merrill, and moved firewood for Melvin and Carol Beutler. “Then we went to the church for ice cream,” reported Jackie Corbridge, Young Women’s President.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Usually the young men put up flags for the holidays, but this year families were asked to mount the flags throughout the ward boundaries for Labor Day.
Garrett Winward, son of Aaron and Katie Winward and 2020 graduate, played on Preston High Football’s offensive line his freshmen, sophomore, and junior years. He said he misses associating with kids in his age group and going to the sport’s activities. He advises current high school students “to eat good food. Most people after high school tend to have health problems because they don’t take good care of themselves. Over the summer I lost 30 pounds by watching what I eat so that I will be healthy,” he said. For the last four years, he has worked at Stokes unloading the freight trucks in the early morning hours six days a week and continued working there this summer. He received a mission call in July to the Arcadia California Mission. He starts training for that on Oct. 21 at the home of his grandparent, Lyle and Eileen Winward. They live next door to him. He leaves for the mission field on Nov. 10. He had his farewell on Sept. 27. Other grandparents, David and Denise Weatherspoon live in Clifton. He plans to attend BYU-I went he returns from his mission.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Zachariah Groll, son of Deirde and David Groll, received his mission call in August to Morristown, New Jersey. He started online home mission training on Oct. 7 and leaves for the mission field Oct. 26.
In September the Priests Quorum of the Linrose Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had two cookouts at different houses to help the boys who are learning to cook to accomplish one of their youth goals. They also went fishing at the Weston Reservoir.