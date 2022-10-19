Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Ashlee and Zac Cox on the birth of their baby girl. Her name will be Kinlee. There are three older siblings at the Cox home waiting to spoil this new little one.
Chantz Westover, son of Jason and Dru Westover and Candice and Jaron Livingston, was married to Ashton Tripp, daughter of Chris and Gina Tripp on October 7, 2022. Bishop Lincoln Mumford officiated. All events took place at the Robinson Building in Preston Idaho. Congratulations to this couple!
Clifton and Dayton sends their prayers for a fast recovery to Marcia Kendall. Marcia experienced a bad fall which has done a number on her spinal column (I think) and given her some temporary paralysis. She is at the hospital in Ogden Utah receiving physical therapy and is slowly recovering. We miss you, Marcia!
Welcome home to Elder Ty Ward from his LDS mission to Cincinnati Ohio. He is the son of Richard and Angie Ward from the Clifton 2nd Ward.
Oxford Ward has a new Elders Quorum Presidency. Clark Cox was released as the former president with Jerry Hatch, Wayne Beckstead, and Jared Moyle and Mike Geddes as his counselors and secretary. Rand Roberts is the new president along with his counselors and secretary, Lucas Westover, Allen Hatch, and Michael Hartvigsen.
The annual Clifton City Trunk or Treat will be held on Monday October 31st at the Clifton City Park. 6:30 pm. A sloppy joe dinner will be provided by Papa Jay’s and Clifton City. Prizes will be given for the best decorated trunks. Come and have a ghoulish time!
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
The Maple trees on the hillsides and up Maple Creek Canyon have turned to glowing hues of red, rusty-brown, gold and yellow dotted among the green leaves. It is a beautiful site to behold on a drive through the canyon. The donkeys and horses on farms have a perfect view of the glowing mountain side as they lazily graze the grass near the road also enjoying the cooler temperature.
Hunters have already scouted out sites to camp and to spot their deer.
Preschool-aged and younger children are invited to join together at the Franklin Outreach Story Time, held on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., at the Franklin City Building, 128 East Main Street, Franklin. The program sponsored by Larsen-Sant Library provides books and supplies each week. Audrey Dansfield, a K-8 Certified Teacher, but no longer teaches school, manages the program. She reads stories to the children and does crafts each week that help the child create and promotes motor skills. The story times are theme-based on season, holidays, and interest Audrey is assisted by her daughter, Olivia, who helps her set up the room each week. From 11-11:15 a.m., is free play. Books are also available to for borrow and return onsite.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Carmelita Rengifo, who is one of two Head Start Teachers at Oakwood Elementary for the past 3 years, enjoys teaching English to the seventeen 3-4 year old students.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Fairview 2nd Ward Primary children sang enthusiastically and lovingly their favorite songs about Jesus Christ during their annual sacrament meeting program in September.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Weston Pumpkin Walk is this Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, from 6-8 p.m., at the Weston City Park. If you’d like to create a pumpkin display, you need to register for a space at westonpumpkinwalk.com You can bring a carved pumpkin to display along with its own LED light, to the Weston City Park Friday, October 21, by 4 p.m. Pumpkins to be carved, if you need a pumpkin, will be available for pickup at the Weston church Tuesday, October 18 from 6-8 p.m
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
October started out great for Carson Henry Christensen and Shalayla Ann Elliot. They were married on Oct. 1 at the Mink Creek Ballpark. Carson is the son of Bryan Christensen and Lisa Christensen. Shalayla is the daughter of Scott and Tasha Elliot of Salmon, ID. These two met while students at Utah State. Carson and Shalayla are not quite finished with their studies but hey will make their home in Mink Creek. They were honored with a beautiful reception and had a banquet prepared for all who came to wish them well.
The youth of the community participated in a Fall hike into our nearby mountains. They were guided up the canyon by Bishop Paul McKay to the head of Dry Creek and this time of year its condition matches its name. The changing colors of the foliage were a plus for the hikers.
Jeannine Iverson has enjoyed having a gathering of her siblings at the Iverson home of Johnny and Jeannine on Glencoe Road. They are Leon and Sheila Pack of Denver, CO; Patricia Sikes of American Fork, UT; Allen and Velma Pack of the Ft. Worth/Dallas, TX area; Anita and Glad Dursteller from the Salt Lake valley; and Danny and Marcia Pack who live near Delta, UT. It was a time of sharing memories of their growing up years mostly in Lindon, UT. Since their father was a contractor the Pack family moved around quite a bit according to the demands of his employment. This reminiscing session was a wonderful time for all of them.
Hunting season is upon us and the sounds of a volley of shots becomes commonplace. Our valley is one that echoes sound so what is given on one side is heard on the other side, whether it is the sound of a heavy vehicle motor, or of an owl making his nightly rounds.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Riverdale 2nd’s Lunch Bunch got together this month for visiting and food at El Tapatio resaurant, glad to see it open for business again.
On October 13 the Relief Society members met at the home of Don and Donna Philbrick to help with some yard work as fall approaches and it is time to batten down the hatches. The ladies brought rakes, shovels, [pruners, weed eaters and gloves, ready for action.
Arda Keller Smith, soon to be 99 years old, went with three daughters: Wendy Westerberg, LaDawn Hansen, and Kelleen Smith on a birthday trip. For Wendy and Arda it was a combined birthday celebration. Arda is the only living grandchild of James Morgan Keller and their objective was to visit the original homes of the Keller family in Mantua and Brigham City. Bruce Crane joined them and historian that he is, plus his own Keller connections, was able to add more stories and direction. This Keller family emigrated from Denmark in the mid 1800’s. Arda and her group lunched in a historical restaurant in Brigham City and visited cemeteries that provided lots of fun and surprises.
