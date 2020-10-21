Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
This “strange new world” to which we have become accustomed has isolated many of us from the friendly friends and faces we used to see regularly. And that lack of contact has led us to miss some changes that should not have slipped by.
In June, Doug Rallison was called as the Executive Secretary in the Smithfield YSA Fifth Ward, replacing Scott Beckstead and working under the direction of Bishop Jay Durtschi. Rallison always tackles and enjoys every calling he has been given but has especially enjoyed working with Bishop Durtschi in this new assignment. His wife, Sherrie Lynn coordinates the music for the ward.
Saturday, Oct. 10, Philadelphia “Philly” Nielson, eight-year-old daughter of Jeff and Brittany Nielson, was baptized by her father. The newest member of the Franklin Third ward is the second child and ‘Irish Twin’ to her older sister – being just 10 months younger. Welcome!
The pickleball court has had plenty of action this summer with both younger and older participants enjoying the sport. Dale and Rhoda Azevedo, from Cub River, learned to play with their friends from California and were happy to share the court when the friends came here.
Heidi Chatterton said of her family’s experience, “It’s fun whether you follow the rules or not!” The large plastic paddles and ‘holey’ balls make the game different from tennis, similar to ping pong, and a little like badminton. The Wes Dean family went online to learn how to play, but they make up their own rules, too. The court with the adjacent basketball hoops has been a great addition to the park.
Mink CreekBy CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Wally and Kim Christensen are happy to announce a new grandchild in their family. A little girl was born to Rebekah and James Juhasz of Newton, UT. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, their family celebrations of this event have had to be limited. Smiles on faces and happiness in hearts are allowed.
Danalee and Gene Abernethy of Alpine, UT, spent a few hours in Mink Creek with her parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson. Gene had been riding in the bicycle race around Bear Lake and the near proximity of the event placed them in a perfect spot for some downtime with family before returning to Utah County. Fifty-two miles around the lake results in some time for relaxing.
The Harley Jepsen farm was a busy place recently. Harley’s son, Mike and Mary Ann Jepsen are year-round residents of Mink Creek and this time of year with fall colors, possible hunting and plain old fun they attracted their son Joe and Kate Jepsen and their three boys for a weekend. Mike’s brother, Jonathan and Portia Jepsen also have a house on the premises and were part of the family doings. A break from the Salt Lake City hustle and bustle is most welcome.
Justin and Cynthia Longhurst and their tiny Ellie Bea are pulling up stakes and moving back to Logan, UT. Justin is employed at Young Honda auto dealership.
At this point, Mink Creek is still full of trees with the colors of fall. We anticipate them becoming more muted, and dry, in the coming days. Mornings at this time of year often show frost across the fields, even icicles where water has been active during the night.
A cattle drive going up Highway 34 northward, must have been headed to winter ranges at this time of year. There were cowboys on horses directing things and animals, but one item to take away the flavor of the old days was the presence of law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights to help at intersections, etc. Glad they were there, in such situations all help is good. One could follow the poop residue trail for quite a distance on the pavement. A joy of living in the country.
WestonBy THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to the three eight-year-olds who were baptized from the Weston 1st Ward held on Oct. 10, at the Preston South Stake. They are: Glade Breckenkamp, son of Jeff and Jessica Breckenkamp; Ryder Van Dyke, son of Matt and Jeanette Bassett; and Maylee Rausch, daughter of Jordan and Amanda Rausch.
LinroseBy THAYA GILMORE
Ty Bingham, son of Greg and Marcy Bingham, married Isabelle (Izzy) Spreier, daughter of Jane Marshall of Pocatello in March 2020 during the full covid lockdown. A reception was held in their honor on Sept. 19, in the backyard of his grandparents, Paul and Linda Bingham, in Linrose. At 6 p.m. a storm with wild, strong winds and rain came up unexpectedly but then stopped for the family to hurry and wipe the rain off of the tables and chairs just in time to greet the first guests. The couple is making their home in Pocatello where Ty is setting up for online school with CSI in Twin Falls. He currently works for Idaho Central Credit Union Operation. Izzy is working toward being an EMT with future goals of a nursing degree.
DaytonBy THAYA GILMORE
Young women played kickball at the end of September then they played fugitive (a hide and seek game) up Dayton Canyon. The 12-14-year-old girls went on a bike ride. Plans have been put together for Zoom meetings starting Sunday. October 11. “Class presidencies are planning fun things for the girls to do outside, like frisbee golf or other activities where we can get together, but not too close,” said Jackie Corbridge, Young Women’s President
MapletonBy THAYA GILMORE
Several young women attended an outdoor activity for youth of the Franklin Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to celebrate the end of summer held in the Franklin Park. They had various fun activities spread out on the field and did some line dancing. They snacked on packaged candy and bottled water.
For another activity, the young women and two leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took advantage of the warm but cool weather and went on a bike ride going into Franklin to Ritewood Egg Farm, around the loop and back to Mapleton. They had cinnamon rolls and drinks when they returned to the church building, said Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
FairviewBy THAYA GILMORE
The Sara Mar Fairview Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met in September to finish up their goal to visit and learn about all of the DUP Markers in Franklin County. They started their adventure in May 2019 by visiting the schoolhouse in Whitney, visited the Bear River Massacre site in September 2019, and because of the Covid-19 had to wait until September 2020 to visit a marker in Clifton. They took a sack lunch and carpooled together to the sites, said Janice Nelson, Camp Captain.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Preston High School post-graduate Dorismar Reyes, daughter of Jorge and Sadie Reyes, was raised in Preston, she attended four years of seminary with her brother, Luis. In high school, she was involved in the Key Club as editor in her junior year and served as vice-president in her senior year. “I loved high school. It was fun to serve in the community through the Key Club. It was also fun to attend the basketball and football games as they were entertaining to me,” Dorismar said. She plays the piano and played the violin for eight years in elementary school and the high school symphony, performed in competitions and in the musical “Thoroughly Modern Milly” in her junior year. She worked as a CNA at the Traditional Care Center behind the hospital last year and then at Heritage Senior Living.
Dorismar has been at BYU-I taking online general classes, like biology, then wants to go into nursing. Her advice to students: “Be yourself. Go to activities. Create a stress free environment and have fun in high school.”
CliftonBy CAROLYN SMART
Elder Ty Ward of the Clifton 2nd Ward has started his mission training at home prior to serving in the Ohio Cincinnati LDS Mission. He is the son of Richard and Angie Ward. We wish him well.
Dennis and Janeen Ballif have enjoyed a visit from their daughter Liz who is living in Omaha Nebraska. Liz missed coming home in July for their big family reunion because she was recovering from COVID-19.
Congratulations to Dallas and Candace Peterson on the birth of their baby girl. There are three other Peterson kids to welcome this new baby home.
Life in Clifton is trying to sort of get back to normal. Our annual Trunk-or-Treat for Halloween will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Clifton City Park. This is for all of the kids living in Clifton and Oxford. Due to COVID-19, the city will not be having our sloppy joe dinner so make sure your kids are fed before you come. There will still be a “best decorated trunk” contest. Dress up the kids and come and load them up with candy and have some fun. After trunk-or-treating you can head home and just enjoy your family for the evening. Next year we plan to have the dinner back!
Those of us living in the country can appreciate this humor: Q: What do you get if you cross an angry sheep and a moody cow? A: An animal that’s in a baaaaaad moooooood. (Sorry, I’ll let myself out…)