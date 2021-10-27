Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
What a weather mix of days this Fall season has been so far. Heavy wet snow, buckets of rain, beautiful colors in the leaves of the trees as they decide to call it quits and get a rest, strong winds threatening branches heavy with snow. It continues: frequent frosty mornings, lovely blue skies. Our community has several residents who are dedicated hikers and they are making the most of these last available hiking days.
Florida has had quite a few visitors from Mink Creek. Richard and Vicki Free and Eldon and Danita Wilcox have closed out their summer travels with some balmy days in Florida. They connected with Sid and Lisa Whitehouse in Orlando and enjoyed the famous Myrtle Beach and the Kennedy Space Center.
The family of Phee and Robert Crosland put together a family reunion, taking place in Florida. Not all of their children, spouses and grandchildren were able to make it, but those that did enjoyed having a few days together. In these days of COVID and restrictions, challenges inevitably arise. Part of the event was a Caribbean Cruise. Another was the adventure of Disney World. When the reunion wrapped up their son Armando Crosland headed north to his job in Washington, DC and the rest of the group made their flights to their homes in the western states.
Some members of the Mink Creek Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filled an assignment at the church’s canning center in Ogden, UT. Twelve workers, divided into two shifts. One group served in the production line of cream of mushroom soup and the other crew packaged beef chunks. Those on the crews were Mike and Mary Ann Jepsen, Jeff Olson, Drew Ford, Jonia Jackson, Kim Christensen, Linda and Clare Christensen, Corinne and Glad Larsen, Bishop Paul McKay, and Terry Westerberg. They worked from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — a full day.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Hallie Waite and Seth Palmer on their marriage Oct. 16, in the Star Valley Wyoming temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). Hallie is the daughter of Adin and Eve Waite of Clifton. They celebrated at a reception and barn dance in Dayton!
Elder Austin Hatch spoke in the Oxford LDS Ward on Sunday Oct. 17, prior to beginning training at home to serve in the Nevada Reno Mission. Elder Hatch is the son of Jeramie and Aubrey Hatch. There were many friends and family in attendance that day.
Mama Jo, also known as Tammy Kent, held her first annual, I think, doughnut day on Saturday, Oct. 16. She provided a homemade doughnut and a choice of a drink for anyone who came to partake. Not trying to wish my life away, but I can’t wait for next year!
Here are a couple of end-of-October ideas for your family: Westover Halloween Lane at 6079 North Westside Hwy, for some drive-through Halloween fun. Your kids will love it! Also, the Clifton Community is having their Trunk-or-Treat at the city park at 6:30 pm on Sat., Oct. 30. Following that a Sloppy Joe dinner will be provided by Papa Jay’s and Clifton City. Be sure to decorate your trunks as prizes for the best will be given.
Our West Side football and volleyball teams continue to make us proud. Good luck to them at districts and, hopefully, the state tournament.
Lane Morgan injured his eye in an accident, but he is tough and went to work the next day. We hope for a full and quick recovery for him.
Happy Halloween and please be safe!
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Women in the Riverdale 2nd Ward, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), had a fun activity decorating pumpkins by painting with acrylic paint and paint brushes, Oct. 12, reported Erika Schumann, Young Women’s President.
The youth in the Riverdale 1st and Riverdale 2nd LDS Wards, met at the Preston North Stake Center on Oct. 19, for a Stake Youth Standards Night. Talks were given by the Stake Youth Council on the church’s Children and Youth Program. Madilynn Conrad, Riverdale 2nd Ward, and Rachel Barton, Riverdale 1st Ward, Stake Youth Council, both spoke on honesty and integrity.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Youth in the Winder Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a Stake Youth Standards Night on Oct. 19, at the Preston North Stake Center. Gemma Lindhardt, of the Stake Youth Council, spoke about entertainment and social media.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Pumpkins, the size of a volleyball, were supplied by Jackie Corbridge, Activities Day helper of the Dayton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for the girls to paint with tole paints. “Rather than painting a Jack O’Lantern on the pumpkins, the girls were really creative ... one was a rainbow, another had spider webs on it, another used hotsey potsey scary colors like silver, greens, and gold,” said Jarra Baird, 7-9-year-old girl’s Activities Day leader. They had goldfish snacks and an assortment of cookies.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Sara Mar Daughters of The Utah Pioneers (DUP) held their monthly meeting on Oct. 14, at the Fairview Church. Janice Nelson, Captain, greeted seven members. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Patty Moses and the prayer was given by Joyce Smout. Music was led by Elsie Thompson as the group sang “Daughters of Utah Pioneers” and “Home On The Range,” accompanied on the piano by Flora Zollinger. The artifact about the flowers made out of human hair was given by Joyce Noble. The history was given by Patty Moses who talked about the ladies who first organized the Sara Mar Camp in 1956. They are Sarah Griffeth, Sarah Bodily and Margret Hall. The lesson on “Folklore” was presented by Marsha Inglet. Everyone present shared a folklore. Pumpkin bread and cookies were provided by Elsie Thompson and Janice Nelson.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men cleaned up the church building for a service project and then played basketball afterward on Oct. 12. The young women painted pumpkins with poster paint making unique designs on them. They had hot chocolate and pumpkin muffins for refreshments, reported Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The 14-15 year-old boys in the Weston 2nd Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited all the boys their age to come to the church building to play various board games with each other, reported Terral Goodey, Teacher’s Quorum Advisor.
The young men and young women played Hungry Hippo for an activity. There were four teams with one participant laying on their stomach on a small cart pushed by another to gather as many balls as they could and put them into a laundry basket. The youth enjoyed pizza, cookies, and soda pop for refreshments.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The youth decorated pumpkins for the Weston City Pumpkin Walk held Oct. 22 and 23 in the Weston City Park. Some pumpkins were carved and some painted, with themes of Mickey Mouse, a bubble gum machine, temples, Plan of Salvation, Three Degrees of Glory, yellow polka dots, and pumpkins sitting on a fence.
The young women who play on the West Side High School volleyball team are Samantha Roberts and Natalie Lemmon. Young men playing sports at West Side High School are Jeff Hurren on the cross country team; Aiden Fitzgerald, Jackson Beckstead, Shad Groll, Owen Nelson, Dallas Nelson, Wyatt Freeman, and Trae Priestley on the football teams; and Travon Dahle in the West Side Band.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The city held a quick council meeting Wed., Oct. 20, to award the Phase II Water Project to Dome Technology out of Idaho Falls. This will lead to the construction of the water tank on the city’s waterline.
The best thing Grayson Passey could say about his baptism was “It was all good!” The son of Spencer and Hannah Bassett had two grandpas assist with the ordinances – Grandpa John Higley baptized him, and Grandpa James Passey performed the confirmation. Grandma Jolene Passey from Idaho Falls gave the talk, and cousins and family all enjoyed sandwiches at a luncheon in the Preston library for the celebration on Sat., Oct 9.
The Franklin Stake Relief Society organization changed leadership responsibilities on Sun., Oct. 17. The former presidency was released: Janet Haslam, President, Tyona Atkinson, First Counselor, and Luann Sparks, Second Counselor, with Gaylene Stone as Secretary. Tami Porter from the Mapleton Ward was called as the new President, with Andrea Addley from Cub River as First Counselor, and Misty Porter from Franklin Second Ward as Second Counselor. Congratulations! As yet a secretary has not been called.
Utah State University basketball player Justin Bean and his wife, Claire, were the keynote speakers at a fireside, Sun., Oct. 17, for the young men and young women in Franklin First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Natalie Dean introduced the program, and the guests spoke about lessons they had learned as they recognized the Savior’s guidance in their lives.
For 17 years Janet Jeppson has participated in the North Logan Pumpkin Walk, creating imaginative scenes and serving on the organization’s committee to sponsor the event. This year she recruited her neighbor, Robin Beadles, to fashion the backdrop cave for Wiley Coyote and the Roadrunner’s antiques. Over 40 pumpkins were used for her desert rock and cactus formations. Jeppson emphasized the many volunteers who participate each year, the thousands of visitors who enjoy the free event, and the hours of painting and preparations that accompany the activity.
Trick-or-treaters in and around Franklin are encouraged to go driveway to driveway to fill their goody bags on Saturday evening, Oct. 30 – the neighborhood is looking forward to their creative costumes and eager footsteps!
Be sure to vote on Tues., Nov. 2, for mayor and councilmen, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., at the church house next to the city offices.